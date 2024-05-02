Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.31K Followers

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Amy Yong - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
Michael Rapino - Chief Executive Officer & President
Joe Berchtold - President & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brandon Ross - LightShed Partners
David Karnovsky - JPMorgan
Stephen Laszczyk - Goldman Sachs
Cameron Mansson-Perrone - Morgan Stanley
Peter Supino - Wolfe Research
Jason Bazinet - Citibank
Benjamin Soff - Deutsche Bank
David Joyce - Seaport Research Partners

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is John, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Live Nation's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call.

I would now like to turn the call over to Ms. Yong. Thank you, Ms. Yong. You may begin your conference.

Amy Yong

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Live Nation first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining us today is our President and CEO, Michael Rapino, and our President and CFO, Joe Berchtold.

We would like to remind you that this afternoon's call will contain certain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ, including statements related to the company's anticipated financial performance, business prospects, regulatory and legal matters, new developments and similar matters.

Please refer to Live Nation's SEC filings, including the risk factors and cautionary statements included in the company's most recent filings on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K for a description of risks and uncertainties that could impact the actual results.

Live Nation will also refer to some non-GAAP measures on this call. In accordance with the SEC Regulation G, Live Nation has provided definitions of these measures and a full reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures in the earnings release. The release reconciliation can

Recommended For You

About LYV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LYV

Trending Analysis

Trending News