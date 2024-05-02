Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.31K Followers

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Binit Sanghvi - Vice President, Capital Markets and Treasurer
Julian Francis - President and Chief Executive Officer
Carmelo Carrubba - Interim Chief Financial Officer
Prithvi Gandhi - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Biros - Thompson Research Group
Trey Grooms - Stephens Inc.
Michael Rehaut - JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Mike Dahl - RBC Capital Markets
Reuben Garner - The Benchmark Company, LLC
Ketan Mamtora - BMO Capital Markets
Garik Shmois - Loop Capital Markets
Adam Baumgarten - Zelman & Associates
Stanley Elliott - Stifel Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your patience. Again, welcome to today’s Beacon First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call.

I would now like to hand the call over to Binit Sanghvi with Beacon. You may proceed.

Binit Sanghvi

Thank you, Joel. Good evening, everybody, and as always, we thank you for taking the time to join our call. Today, I’m joined by Julian Francis, our Chief Executive Officer; Carmelo Carrubba, Beacon’s Interim Chief Financial Officer. Julian and Carmelo will begin today’s call with prepared remarks that will follow the slide deck posted to the Investor Relations section of Beacon’s website. After that, we will open the call for questions.

Before we begin, please reference Slide 2 for a couple of brief reminders. First, this call will contain forward-looking statements about the company’s plans and objectives and future performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified because they do not always relate strictly to historic or current facts and use words such as anticipate, estimate, expect, believe, and other words of similar meaning. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, as a result of various important factors, including but not limited to those set forth in the risk factors section of

Recommended For You

About BECN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BECN

Trending Analysis

Trending News