garett_mosher

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares have fallen off a cliff this week, after reporting fiscal second-quarter results that failed to meet market expectations (both in terms of earnings and revenue). Most of these disappointments stemmed from unexpected global weaknesses in same-store sales numbers and foot-traffic. Additionally, the company has also reduced fiscal 2024 guidance (for revenue and earnings) based on renewed expectations calling for underperformance that could continue for multiple quarters.

In a statement, Starbucks Chief Financial Officer Rachel Ruggeri explained:

While it was a difficult quarter, we learned from our own underperformance and sharpened our focus with a comprehensive roadmap of well-thought-out actions making the path forward clear. On this path, we remain committed to our disciplined approach to capital allocation as we navigate this complex and dynamic environment."

Digging into the numbers, we can see that same-store sales dropped by -4% and foot traffic dropped by -6% while declines were present in every regional operating market. Of course, this marks a sizable disappointment when compared to the 1% gain in sales growth that was expected by analysts for the period. Same-store sales figures for the United States fell by -3% and foot-traffic displayed even larger declines of -7%. This is the second straight quarter of declines in the United States, and management has linked these weaknesses to targeted boycotts against Starbucks based on the company's perceived stance on recent conflicts in Israel and the Middle East.

Internationally, Starbucks recorded declining same-store sales growth of -6% due to falling transactions and lower average ticket figures. Same-store sales figures in China were even worse (-11%) with the region's average ticket figure falling by -8%. Of course, this is significant because China represents the second-biggest market for Starbucks, and it appears that these declines could be based on cultural shifts away from American products in the Middle Kingdom.

Overall, Starbucks reported per-share earnings of $0.68 (against consensus estimates of $0.79) and revenues of $8.56 billion (against consensus estimates of $9.13 billion) for the fiscal second-quarter. Net income for the period posted at $772.4 million, which marks a decline of -14.96% relative to the $908.3 million ($0.79 per share) that was recorded during the same period last year. Net sales fell to $8.56 billion, which indicates an annualized growth decline of -2%. Currently, Starbucks estimates EPS growth rates to hold roughly flat for the 2024 fiscal year (down from 15-20% gains expected previously), with sales figures starting to show material improvements sometime during the fourth-quarter period.

SBUX: Post-Earnings Price Gap (Income Generator via TradingView)

In terms of real-market valuation, the impact this news has had on share prices is undeniable. On the daily chart shown above, the post-earnings price gap is a bit difficult to see because there was a major spike in trading volumes during the same period of time. Of course, this is a very bad combination of events (bearish price gaps accompanied by rising trading volumes), so there is currently not much reason to believe that we have reached the absolute bottom in SBUX share prices.

Fortunately, all of this downside activity has forced daily indicator readings into overbought territory, so we could see some abatement in downside selling pressure until these indicator readings have an opportunity to roll over back toward the mid-point of the histogram. That said, the indicator readings themselves remain bearish, so the balance of the evidence here does not suggest that a bullish turnaround is likely to unfold near-term.

SBUX: Weekly Charts (Income Generator via TradingView)

On the weekly chart, we can see that share prices have now fallen firmly below all of the major moving averages. Specifically, we have plotted the 20-week, 50-week, 100-week, and 200-week exponential moving averages (EMAs), and price breaks below these levels indicate bearish momentum trends that have strong potential to continue.

Over the next several sessions, however, these EMAs will start to head lower themselves and when we combine these events with the buy signals that are now being generated by the oversold weekly stochastics readings, we can see that it might be a good idea to start identifying price regions that could start to act as support levels going forward.

SBUX: Monthly Charts (Income Generator via TradingView)

On the monthly charts, we can see two long-term price zones that might be capable of satisfying these requirements. Specifically, we are watching the SBUX May 2022 lows (which printed at $68.39) before share prices started running higher. Of course, we are relatively close to this potential support zone right now - but monthly indicator readings in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remain heavily bearish, and we have not yet reached overbought levels. In other words, indicator readings suggest that price trends have the potential to continue in the downward direction without becoming excessive (in relation to historical averages).

For this reason, we believe that this price zone should not be used to establish full positions in SBUX. Instead, traders that are looking to capitalize on recent share price declines (and purchase the stock while it is still trading at lower levels) could use this price level as a way to open partial long positions and then save some portfolio availability to add to this position if share prices continue to move lower.

Below the $68.39 level, we have also identified potential support levels near $60.90, which parks the spike low that was recorded in March 2020 (and represents the COVID-19 pandemic lows for the stock). As we can see in the chart above, this price region was previously tested on three separate occasions - and this helps to add to the validity (and strength) of this price region as a potential level of support going forward. For these reasons, we believe that this price zone can be used as an additional entry point to complete bullish trade positioning in the event that SBUX share prices continue falling during the first-half of 2024.

Ultimately, we want to make sure that investors understand that SBUX is currently a stock that is showing very high levels of volatility (relative to historical averages) and this creates additional risks for broader portfolio strategies. That said, the stock has already encountered a massive amount of selling pressure, and we think SBUX could start to provide an attractive trading entry point for investors that are looking to purchase shares while they are still "on-sale". We do recommend scaling into these positions because the next support zones are relatively close to current market prices - and this suggests that scaling into positions near the $68.39 level and the $60.90 level might provide a prudent approach to trading these recent moves.