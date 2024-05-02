TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 11:24 PM ETTPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC) Stock
TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jason Wegmann - Investor Relations
Bill Siwek - President and Chief Executive Officer
Ryan Miller - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Strouse - JPMorgan
Pavel Malikov - Raymond James
Eric Stine - Craig Hallum
Jeffrey Osborne - TD Cowen
Tom Curran - Seaport Research Partners
William Griffin - UBS

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the TPI Composites First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call.

At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Jason Wegmann. Thank you. You may begin.

Jason Wegmann

Thank you, operator. I would like to welcome everyone to TPI Composites First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. We will be making forward-looking statements during this call that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially. A detailed discussion of applicable risks is included in our latest reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be found on our website, tpicomposites.com.

Today's presentation will include references to non-GAAP financial measures. You should refer to the information contained in the slides accompanying today's presentation for definitional information and reconciliations of historical non-GAAP measures to the Comparable GAAP financial measures.

With that, let me turn the call over to Bill Siwek, TPI Composites for resident and CEO.

Bill Siwek

Thanks, Jason. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining our call. In addition to Jason, I'm here with Ryan Miller, our CFO. Please turn slide five. I'm pleased to announce the publication of our 2023 Sustainability Report in March of this year. We remain committed to our publicly stated goals of fostering a zero-harm culture in achieving carbon neutrality by 2030 through 100% renewable energy procurement.

Wind blades produced by us in

