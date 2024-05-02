BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 11:29 PM ETBJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.31K Followers

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Rana Schirmer - Director, SEC External Reporting
Greg Levin - President & CEO
Thomas Houdek - CFO & SVP

Conference Call Participants

Alex Slagle - Jefferies
Andrew Wolf - C.L. King & Associates
Aisling Grueninger - Piper Sandler & Co.
Nick Setyan - Wedbush Securities
Sharon Zackfia - William Blair & Company
Todd Brook - The Benchmark Company

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the BJ's Restaurants first-quarter 2024 earnings release conference call. [Operator Instructions].

Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Rana Schirmer, Director of SEC Reporting. Please go ahead.

Rana Schirmer

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our fiscal 2024 first-quarter investor conference call and Webcast. After the market closed today, we released our financial results for our fiscal 2024 first quarter. You can view the full text of our earnings release on our website at www.bjsrestaurants.com.

I will begin by reminding you that our comments on the conference call today will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. These statements are based on management's current business and market expectations, and our actual results could differ materially from the projections in the forward-looking statements.

We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required to do so by the securities laws. Investors are referred to the full discussion of risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements contained in the company's

Recommended For You

About BJRI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BJRI

Trending Analysis

Trending News