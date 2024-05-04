izusek

We previously covered Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:SMCI) in February 2024, discussing how the market had entered a new state of AI frenzy, with the stock valuations and prices reaching new all-time heights, offering interested investors with a minimal margin of safety.

In spite of its excellent growth prospects and impressive forward guidance, we were not certain if the stock deserved the overly premium growth valuation, since it might also lead to massive volatility once the hype died down and sales growth moderated.

Since then, we have watched as SMCI charted an impressive rally by +47.8% and crashed by -35.8% within two months, with the wider market similarly entering correction zones as the generative AI hype fades and inflation remains overly sticky.

With the elevated interest rates likely to remain higher for longer and the normalization in macroeconomic outlook likely to be prolonged, we believe that interested investors may want to observe the stock's movement for a little longer before adding once a floor has materialized.

SMCI Continues To Guide Promising Growth Prospects - Generative AI Demand Still Robust

For now, SMCI has reported a top-line miss in the FQ3'24 earnings call, with the revenues of $3.85B (+5.1% QoQ/ +200% YoY) and adj EPS of $6.65 (+18.9% QoQ/ +307.9% YoY) termed as a mixed performance in the supposed early innings of the next cloud super cycle.

However, we beg to differ, since the FQ3'24 revenues remain within the management's previous guidance of between $3.7B and $4.1B, with the midpoint revenue miss likely attributed to delays in deliveries, as similarly observed in the higher than expected inventory levels of $4.12B (+67.4% QoQ/ +186.1% YoY).

At the same time, we believe that consumer demand remains robust, as observed in SMCI's raised FY2024 guidance to revenues of $14.9B (+109.2% YoY) and adj EPS of $23.69 (+100.5% YoY) at the midpoint.

This is compared to the previous guidance raise to revenues of $14.5B (+103.6% YoY) and original guidance of $10B (+40.4% YoY).

The same has been highlighted by Nvidia Corporation (NVDA), based on the management's promising next quarter guidance, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM), with AI processors projected to be the largest growth contributor over the next few years.

If anything, SK Hynix, the supplier of HBM chips to NVDA, has highlighted its (nearly) fully booked position through 2025, further underscoring the intermediate-term visibility of robust generative AI demand.

We are already seeing hints of SMCI's efforts to support its long-term growth prospects, with the management recently raising $3.28B of cash flow from a good balance of debt and equity offering.

Even so, FQ3'24 still brought forth a relatively healthy balance sheet with a net cash situation of $252M (+68% YoY), based on the short/ long-term debts/ convertible notes of $1.86B (+541.3% YoY) and cash/ equivalents of $2.11B (+379.5% YoY), and reasonable dilution to 61.43M shares outstanding (+9.2% YoY).

With SMCI already expecting the Malaysian manufacturing facility to commence production in 2025, we may see notable improvements from the operating margins of 9.7% reported over the LTM (-0.9 points sequentially) and net income margins of 8.9% (inline sequentially), with the region's lower labor costs likely to trigger bottom-line tailwinds.

The Consensus Forward Estimates

As the generative AI hype continues, the consensus have also raised their forward estimates, with SMCI expected to record accelerated top/ bottom line CAGRs of +50.4%/ +47.4% through FY2026.

This is compared to the previous article's estimates of +37.5%/ +33.3% and the historical growth of +18.2%/ +35.1% between FY2016 and FY2023, respectively.

SMCI's projected top/ bottom-line expansions are impressive indeed, compared to its direct peers, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) at +2.3%/ -0.2% and Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) at +5.6%/ +10.7% over the same time period, respectively.

Normalizing Market Sentiments Are Also Here - Is SMCI Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

SMCI Valuations

And it is for this reason, we can understand why the market continues to award SMCI with the premium FWD P/E valuations of 31.19x at the time of writing, compared to the 3Y pre-pandemic mean of 11.08x and the sector median of 22.95x.

The same can be observed against HPE's FWD P/E of 9.04x and DELL at 16.46x, respectively, mostly attributed to SMCI's robust double digit growth and ability to offer market leading complete server solutions thus far.

SMCI's Volatile P/E Valuations

Even so, readers must also note that it is unlikely for SMCI to continue reporting double digit growth over the next few years, especially due to the tougher YoY comparison from FY2025 onwards (CY2024).

As a result of the normalization in its sales comp, we believe that moderate volatility in its FWD P/E is very likely, as similarly observed from the 2022 mean of 9.29x, 2023 mean of 15.24x, the peak March 2024 of 43.99x, and finally, 31.19x at the time of writing.

SMCI YTD Stock Price

For now, the same moderation has already been observed in SMCI's stock prices, which has drastically retraced by -37.8% from its recent 2024 peak while temporarily bouncing off its 2024 support levels of $730s after the perceived FQ3'24 earnings miss.

While we iterate our above conclusion that the market has overreacted, it is also apparent that market sentiments have temporarily turned pessimistic, as similarly observed in NVDA's and SPY's sideways movement over the past few weeks.

With interest rates likely to remain higher for longer as the inflation remains elevated, we believe that we may see more volatility in the near-term as the stock market turns bearish and we enter correction zones.

Market Volatility Index

Then again, with the McClellan Volume Summation Index nearing its 1,000x base line and the VIX Index moderating, it appears that the recent correction may already be over, with SMCI likely to be well supported near current levels, especially aided by the recent inclusion in the S&P 500 Index.

At the same time, thanks to the deep pullback, the stock is now finally trading nearer to our estimated fair value of $598.20, based on the LTM adj EPS of $19.18 and FWD P/E valuations of 31.19x.

There is also an improved upside potential of +55.2% to our long-term price target of $1.18K, based on the consensus' raised FY2026 adj EPS estimates from the previous number of $27.98 to $37.84.

As a result of the improved risk/ reward ratio, we are rerating the SMCI stock as a Buy, though with no specific entry point since it depends on individual investor's dollar cost averages and risk appetite.