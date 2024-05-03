Amazon: Major Resistance Break Is Near (Technical Analysis)

Summary

  • Amazon's first-quarter earnings and revenue exceeded market expectations, with per-share earnings of $0.98 and revenues of $143.31 billion.
  • The company's cloud computing segment, Amazon Web Services, generated revenues of $25 billion and accounted for over 60% of quarterly operating profits.
  • Amazon's operating income for the quarter was $15.3 billion, indicating significant growth and confirming the efficacy of CEO Andy Jassy's cost-cutting efforts.
  • Lack of selling pressure despite the presence of nearby historical resistance levels suggests a strong upside break in share price action might be imminent.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) recorded first-quarter earnings this week, which broadly surpassed market expectations (both in terms of earnings and revenue). For the period, Amazon posted a per-share earnings figure of $0.98 (against consensus expectations of just $0.83 per share) and revenues of $143.31 billion (against expectations of $142.5

The Income Machine is driven by market analysis from strategies covering more than two decades of trading experience successfully navigating through a broad variety of asset classes.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

