Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.31K Followers

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Q1 2024 Results Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Kiki Patel - Investor Relations, Gilmartin Group
Mark Erlander - Chief Executive Officer
Jamie Levine - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Frahm - TD Cowen
Joseph Catanzaro - Piper Sandler
Andy Hsieh - William Blair

Operator

Welcome to the Cardiff Oncology First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference call over to Kiki Patel of Gilmartin Group. Please go ahead.

Kiki Patel

Thank you, operator. Joining us on the call today from Cardiff Oncology are Chief Executive Officer, Mark Erlander, and Chief Financial Officer, Jamie Levine.

During this conference call, management will make forward-looking statements including, without limitations, statements related to guidance, results, and the timing of the data readouts for onvansertib clinical trials.

These forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Our actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties.

Factors that could cause results to be different from these statements include factors the company describes in the section entitled Risk Factors in our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2023. Cardiff Oncology undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations.

With that, I will turn the call over to Chief Executive Officer, Mark Erlander. Mark?

Mark Erlander

Recommended For You

About CRDF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRDF

Trending Analysis

Trending News