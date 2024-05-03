malerapaso

Elevator Pitch

I rate Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) shares as a Buy.

It is unjustified for worries regarding a worst-case scenario (i.e., zero-rate interest environment) to overshadow FHI's above-expectations dividend distribution and bottom-line expansion for the recent quarter. Therefore, I have decided to stick to my existing Buy rating for Federated Hermes.

Positive Earnings And Dividend Surprises For Q1

My previous January 24, 2024 update highlighted that "FHI could surprise the market in a positive manner with its future financial performance." This has turned out to be the case, as seen with Federated Hermes' latest quarterly numbers.

Last week, Federated Hermes published a press release disclosing its financial results for the first quarter of the year.

The company's earnings per share or EPS grew by a reasonably strong +14% YoY from $0.78 for Q1 2023 to $0.89 in Q1 2024. FHI's most recent quarterly bottom line turned out to be +1.6% higher than the Wall Street analysts' consensus EPS estimate of $0.88.

FHI's mid-teens percentage EPS expansion for Q1 2024 was consistent with the company's asset growth over the same time period. Specifically, Federated Hermes' Assets Under Management or AUM increased by +14% YoY from $679.4 billion in the first quarter of the prior year to $776.5 billion for the latest quarter. In its Q1 earnings release, the company mentioned that "investors continued to turn to the attractive yields available in our liquidity products" and this helps to provide an explanation for FHI's growth in AUM and EPS.

Another positive surprise came in the form of higher-than-expected dividends.

Federated Hermes hiked its regular quarterly dividend per share by +11% from $0.28 to $0.31. More significantly, FHI also announced a special dividend per share of $1.00. This implies that the company's expected FY 2024 dividend yield is an appealing 6.8%, taking into account the special dividend and the recurring quarterly dividend. FHI explained at its Q1 2024 earnings call that "we don't think that the earnings are reflected in the share price" which prompted it to think of "adding value by paying a (special) dividend to the shareholders."

In summary, FHI surprised the market in a positive manner with better-than-expected earnings growth and dividend distributions for the first quarter of this year.

Investors Are Possibly Fearing The Worst

It is worthy of note that Federated Hermes' stock price dropped by -4% on April 26, 2024, a day after it disclosed bottom line and dividends that exceeded expectations.

It is likely that the market is concerned about how FHI could perform in an interest rate environment representing the bear case scenario for money markets, the company's core offering. The money market asset class accounted for 42% of Federated Hermes' "revenue less distribution expense" for Q1 2024 according to its investor presentation slides.

At the company's first quarter earnings briefing, FHI's Chief Investment Officer or CIO indicated that a scenario involving interest rates dropping close "to the 0% level" and staying at that level for "a very long period of time" will be the "worst environment" for money markets. In contrast, Federated Hermes' CIO noted at the latest quarterly results briefing that a bull case scenario will be where "interest rates go down in a measured and orderly fashion" and stay above the "target inflation rate" that favors "gathering cash and keeping the cash." FHI also views "stagflation" as a base case scenario where money markets will perform reasonably well.

In my view, the negative post-results share price reaction for FHI is unwarranted.

Firstly, there are no signs suggesting that there is a high probability of the bear case or worst-case scenario associated with zero interest rates materializing. A recent April 28, 2024, Wall Street Journal commentary piece noted that "the days of ultra-low rates are over" considering "soaring budget deficits." As such, it is reasonable to think that a more modest rate cutting cycle (best-case scenario) or a stagflation environment (base case scenario) are more likely.

Secondly, Federated Hermes has been making efforts to diversify its asset mix beyond money markets over time. FHI shared at its recent quarterly earnings call that it has "$1.9 billion in net institutional mandates yet to fund" that is "diversified across fixed income, equity and private markets."

Thirdly, FHI's shares are not priced in a way that assumes the realization of a bull base or best-case scenario pertaining to the interest rate environment. Earlier, I made reference to the management's recent earnings call comments that "we don't think that the earnings are reflected in the share price." The market is currently valuing Federated Hermes at 9.1 times consensus next twelve months' normalized P/E, which is substantially below its three-year historical mean of 11.1 times (source: S&P Capital IQ).

Variant View

The interest rate environment affects FHI's prospects.

Federated Hermes' shares might perform poorly in the event that a zero-rate environment returns and the company is slow in diversifying beyond money market assets. In that scenario (which I don't think is very likely), FHI's actual earnings could come in below expectations, and this in turn leads to a valuation multiple de-rating for the stock.

Final Thoughts

I stay bullish on FHI. I am impressed with the company's favorable earnings and dividend surprises. My view is that the chances of a return to a zero-rate environment is less likely, so Federated Hermes' money markets products should continue to do reasonably well in the intermediate term.