Robert Way

Intro & Thesis

If you read my articles regularly, you probably know that I'm very skeptical about buying shares in Chinese companies in the long term - I'm particularly put off by the well-known VIE structure and the authoritarianism of the CCP that's limiting China's growth prospects, in my view. It was the combination of these factors that did not allow me to upgrade Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) stock back in February 2024 when information about the purchase of the stock by co-founders Jack Ma and Joe Tsai appeared on the market. By the way, since then, the BABA has risen by 4.63%, slightly outperforming the broad market:

Seeking Alpha, the author's coverage of BABA stock

In the short term, I believe that Alibaba stock should keep turning around to the upside as I see a number of very important trends in the market. However, based on the company's internal conditions and risks associated with its growth prospects, I decided not to add risk to my Alibaba coverage here on Seeking Alpha and leave my "Hold" rating unchanged.

Alibaba's Internal Problems

First off, let's take a look at the company's latest financial and operating numbers. According to Seeking Alpha, Alibaba's fiscal Q3 FY2023 missed on both the top line (RMB 260.3 billion, +5% YoY) and the bottom line (Non-GAAP earnings per ADS dipped 4% to $2.64):

Seeking Alpha, BABA

BABA's adjusted EBITA, a non-GAAP measurement, increased slightly by 2% YoY; but its margin fell by 100 basis points for the same period. Moreover, what had previously drawn the attention of all value investors to Alibaba - its robust free cash flow generation - began to show signs of weakening. For example, net cash flow from operating activities for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, was RMB 64,716 million (~$9.115 billion), a significant decrease of 26% from RMB 87,370 million YoY. As a result of this, the FCF amount was significantly reduced QoQ:

YCharts, author's notes BABA's 6-K filing

Amidst the disappointment of the canceled cloud spinoff of the cloud business, Alibaba attempted to mitigate the impact by highlighting Cainiao Smart Logistics Network Ltd.'s submission of its A1 filing for an IPO (on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange). However, those IPO plans for Freshippo were halted; Simultaneously, alongside the release of Q3 FY2024 results, Alibaba decided to postpone the spinoff plans for both its Cainiao logistics business and Freshippo grocery-delivery unit - the Chairman Joe Tsai emphasized the need to "acknowledge the true value" of Cainiao and Freshippo before spinning them off, so this process was paused.

So last year, when we announced our reorganization, part of the goal was to make sure that we take steps to reflect the intrinsic value of our various business units in the valuation of Alibaba Group, okay? And there are multiple ways we could do it. And we specifically talked about spinning off companies and raising capital in business units like Ele.me and Cainiao so that we could put a valuation mark on these businesses. But the caveat when we made the announcement was that all these transactions were subject to market conditions. And market conditions currently are just not in a state where we believe we can really truly reflect value -- true intrinsic value of these businesses.

As you can see below, the creation of new segment organizations in March 2023 didn't do much to stimulate sales growth in the most important segments.

BABA's 6-K filing, author's notes

Taobao and Tmall Business Group revenue increased slightly by 2%, reflecting the difficult domestic market (based on the notes from the 6-K). Cloud Intelligence Group revenue increased by a modest 3% YoY but was held back by technological limitations. Also, the situation was made more complicated by new restrictions on exporting advanced computing chips to China, which affected Alibaba's Cloud Intelligence Group, which is still growing very weakly when compared with peers like Amazon's (AMZN) AWS of Microsoft's (MSFT) Azure. International trading showed promise with sales up 44% YoY, but the negative margin in this segment was a concern.

Alibaba's performance compared to competitors such as PDD Holdings (PDD) underlines the need for strategic adjustments, in my view.

YCharts, author's compilation

But management tried to give investors hope for these strategic adjustments during the latest earnings call. They want to invest heavily towards "enhancing user experiences on platforms like Taobao and Tmall while bolstering public cloud products and international commerce operations." However, it's an open question how and when these investments are going to lead to fruition as Alibaba faces stiff competition in the Chinese e-commerce sector from players like PDD Holdings and ByteDance, and the cloud business seems to be limited by US chip restrictions. On the other hand, the big plans in terms of investments imply plans to lower FCF (higher CAPEX leads to lower FCF). Again, what forced value investors to buy every dip in BABA on the basis of its "fair undervaluation based on FCF" should now reflect on how justified their FCF forecasts are for the foreseeable future.

So what conclusion can I draw from BABA's recent earnings? Today it's obvious to me that the restructuring and optimization of the business that the management has attempted is not yet working: Growth is stagnating and the company is losing the race with its direct competitors. At the same time, the margin is falling: not only did the EBITA margin drop from 21% to 20% but the EBIT margin also fell from 14% to 9%, which is significant. While many other companies are trying to reduce their costs, Alibaba is struggling to do so. Moreover, in order to keep up with innovative trends such as AI, the company is planning to invest heavily in the coming years, which challenges the projected FCF growth. Therefore, after reading the company's financial report, I have more gloomy than positive thoughts. By and large, nothing new: in my earlier articles on the company, I came to roughly the same conclusions - at least as far as margins are concerned.

Why Do I Think Alibaba Stock May Reverse Massively?

Despite the prevailing negative narrative coming from Alibaba's fundamentals, I expect BABA stock price to continue its rapid recovery in the near term. Why is this the case?

First off, much of the news we've heard out of China in recent months is likely already deeply embedded in Chinese asset prices - Alibaba is just one particular example of a big "general" so to speak. Here I think the stock only needs one or two catalysts for growth, as well as favorable conditions in the form of changing market sentiment. So here comes the catalyst - the market now has a reason for hope in the form of Jack Ma's memo:

SA News

The billionaire, who had retreated from the public spotlight in recent years, wrote a lengthy memo in which he backed efforts by leaders Chairman Joseph Tsai and CEO Eddie Wu to revive the tech giant, the report added.

Based on the memo, which was basically a one-page letter, Jack Ma emphasized that Alibaba must own up to its past mistakes and rectify them immediately while planning future improvements. He acknowledged the various doubts and pressures facing the company, both internally and externally, but despite these challenges, he praised the Alibaba team for their resilience and courage, saying that it has grown together "as a formidable force in the face of adversity." That is, it was a kind of motivational message to employees, but beyond that, I think this memo should give investors more confidence that Mr. Ma is seriously considering making his own efforts to turn Alibaba's business around. Even if that is not the case in reality, the market sentiment seems to have begun to change, judging by what I see based on BABA's latest price action.

If you look at the chronology of events, Ma's words caused BABA to rally strongly, and the stock recorded its seventh consecutive price increase on April 27, 2024. I expect this reversal momentum to continue thanks in part to another point we should all keep in mind - the lagging Chinese tech market should be the fertile ground for a recovery that BABA has so sorely lacked.

TME newsletter, proprietary source

At the same time, BABA, although the personification of the technology sector in China, is now even behind the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), which seems somewhat illogical.

YCharts, author's notes

At the same time, an additional tailwind - or rather, lack of a barrier - to BABA's potential recovery growth could be its valuation, which is currently relatively cheap. Looking at the multiples of its international peers, I think there will be no obstacle for BABA's stock price to rise further for some time to come when market sentiment turns positive again.

Seeking Alpha, author's notes

Observing Alibaba's next-year P/E multiple of 14x reveals it to be generally lower compared to most peers currently. However, this seemingly attractive valuation is juxtaposed with a projected revenue growth of just 3.45% according to data from Seeking Alpha. Factors such as declining margins in recent quarters, the anticipation of increased CAPEX in the foreseeable future, and various other obstacles hinder Alibaba from achieving sector median growth rates, contributing to its discounted valuation. This forms the basis of my "Hold" thesis, complemented by the broader backdrop of political factors as described earlier.

Readers may question: Why anticipate a massive reversal if this contradicts the aforementioned analysis? It's crucial to recognize that stock price movements often reflect prevailing sentiment among investors. In recent years, Western investors have notably divested from Chinese assets, a trend observed in individual stocks as well as the stock market indices tied to the region. In the past few weeks, we've witnessed a partial recovery in Chinese stocks, indicating a shift in sentiment. In my opinion, this rebound is more likely than a prolonged stagnation caused by fundamental factors. Considering the company's persistently low multiples backed by minimal expected growth, there's a signal for a shift in expectations, albeit not entirely supported by current fundamentals. This prompts a potential re-rating in the current valuation multiples, possibly indicating an upward trajectory for BABA, which is still lagging behind the overall sentiment shift in the entire Chinese market.

The Bottom Line

As in February, i.e. about 3 months ago, I have decided today to rate BABA as a "Hold". But at the same time, I note that the probability of the recovery rally continuing has increased. The company definitely has a lot of problems in developing its business: recent business restructuring initiatives have still not led to anything concrete. But Jack Ma is now trying to inspire hope - against the backdrop of an oversold and still lagging Chinese tech market, this presents an opportunity for massive BABA's growth at a cheap valuation that also supports it.

In any case, I'm very curious what you think about BABA's growth prospects - please share your opinion in the comments section below.

Thanks for reading!

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.