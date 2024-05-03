Alibaba Stock May Reverse Massively

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Alibaba's latest financial and operating numbers show missed targets and weakening free cash flow generation.
  • The cancellation of the cloud spinoff and postponed spinoff plans for other business units have added to internal problems.
  • Despite these issues, there are reasons to believe Alibaba's stock price may reverse and experience a recovery in the near term.
  • Jack Ma is trying to inspire hope - against the backdrop of an oversold and still lagging Chinese tech market, this presents an opportunity for BABA's massive growth.
  • As in February, i.e. about 3 months ago, I've decided today to rate BABA as a "Hold". But at the same time, I note that the probability of the recovery rally continuing has increased.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Alibaba company logo on office building

Robert Way

Intro & Thesis

If you read my articles regularly, you probably know that I'm very skeptical about buying shares in Chinese companies in the long term - I'm particularly put off by the well-known VIE structure and the authoritarianism of

Hold On! Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?

Now you can get access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
9.45K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BABA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BABA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BABA
--
BABAF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News