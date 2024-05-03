APi Group Corporation (APG) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Adam Fee - Vice President, Investor Relations
Russ Becker - President and Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Krumm - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kathryn Thompson - Thompson Research Group
Andy Kaplowitz - Citi
Andy Wittmann - Baird
Jack Cauchi - Barclays
Stephanie Moore - Jefferies
Jon Tanwanteng - CJS Securities
Steve Tusa - JPMorgan
David Paige - RBC

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to APi Group First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this call is being recorded. I will be standing by should you need any assistance. I will now turn the call over to Adam Fee, Vice President of Investor Relations at APi Group. Please go ahead.

Adam Fee

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today are Russ Becker, our President and CEO; Kevin Krumm, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Sir Martin Franklin and Jim Lillie, our Board Co-Chairs.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that certain statements in the company’s earnings press release announcement and on this call are forward-looking statements, which are based on expectations, intentions and projections regarding the company’s future performance, anticipated events or trends and other matters that are not historical facts. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In our press release and filings with the SEC, we detail material risks that may cause our future results to differ from our expectations.

