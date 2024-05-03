Richard Drury

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSE:CLM) is a closed-end fund popular among investors seeking regular income due to its high yield (currently 17.7%). This article examines CLM's basics, sustainability, performance, why I wouldn't buy it and an unpleasant detail for non-Americans.

Introduction to CLM and CEFs

Feel free to skip this section if you are already very familiar with the basics of CLM and CEFs in general.

CLM is a diversified closed-end fund registered in Maryland since 1987. Its investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. CLM seeks a balanced approach that includes "value" and "growth" without regard to sectors or industries that exhibit favorable long-term growth characteristics.

Closed-end funds differ from open-end management investment companies (commonly referred to as mutual funds) in that closed-end funds do not redeem their shares at the option of the stockholder and generally list their shares for trading on a securities exchange. By comparison, mutual funds issue securities that are redeemable daily at net asset value at the option of the stockholder and typically engage in a continuous offering of their shares. - Cornerstone Total Return Fund

If you want to learn more about CEFs, I recommend the 2019 article series by Seeking Alpha author David van Knapp.

The meaning of "closed" in CEFs is that typically, after its IPO, the CEF offers no more shares to the public. Capital does not flow into a CEF when investors buy shares, and it does not flow out when investors sell shares. This lack of capital flowing into and out of CEFs can be seen as advantageous. CEF managers can follow long-term investment strategies, because they do not have to worry about either redemptions or increased demand for shares. CEF managers are never forced to sell securities in a declining market to meet redemptions. And in a bull market, they are not inundated with new cash they must invest at rising prices. Let's learn about CEFs

Financial Performance

Overall, the fund's performance was not terrible, but it is still an apparent underperformance over a longer 10-year period. The expense ratio of 2% is already included in the figures below, but trading fees and taxes are not. The S&P index figure does not include an expense ratio, but these ETFs would cost 0.1% or less. Interestingly, this underperformance corresponds almost precisely with the expense ratio.

annual report

Seeking Alpha's presentation under the Momentum tab looks considerably worse. These two representations seemingly do not fit together. The chart above shows the annualized return, and the chart below shows the cumulative return. Annualized returns take into account the compound interest effect-that is, 10% over ten years should result in about 160% and not 100%.

Seeking Alpha

So what's going on? The explanation is that the average annual total return figures from Cornerstone's annual report assume that the distributions are reinvested; see the explanation in the small print. If the distributions are not reinvested, this will result in much lower cumulative returns (as seen in the Seeking Alpha chart). So, we must be very careful to understand the circumstances under which these figures are calculated.

The Fund's investment return at market value is based on the changes in market price of a share during the period and assumes reinvestment of dividends and distributions, if any, at actual prices pursuant to the Fund's dividend reinvestment plan. Total investment return does not reflect brokerage commissions or the deduction of taxes a stockholder would pay on Fund distributions or the sale of Fund shares Annual report page 4

Assuming the reinvestment, the result is a more similar performance, but still worse. By the way, the short-term outperformance in 2021 was probably only because CLM briefly traded at a very high premium to its NAV - up to 60% (see chart below).

Annual report

What about the dividend?

Some may wonder why many CEFs pay lower and lower dividends over time. This looks pretty unusual compared to regular dividend-paying companies, which tend to increase their dividends year after year if they are successful. CLM has an average 5-year growth rate of -12%.

Seeking Alpha

Under the CEF structure, dividends can consist of the dividends and capital gains the fund makes through its investments, but a portion of the net asset value can also be distributed. Mathematically, the historical performance of the S&P 500 does not enable the current 18% dividend yield. According to the law, CEFs are allowed to use leverage to increase the return (and therefore the risk), but according to the fund overview page on Schwab, CLM does not use leverage. Options or active trading are other ways to increase the payout. However, this does not apply to CLM either.

Thus, part of the distribution can only come from the NAV, and there is a way to prove this statement. The website provides details of the monthly distributions, and here is an excerpt from April 2024, which shows that about 60% of the distribution of $0.1086 comes from paid-in capital.

cornerstonestrategicvaluefund.com

Accordingly, the NAV decreases continuously (70% in 10 years). Despite the appeal of its high dividend yield, a large part of it is essentially a return of the shareholders' original capital rather than genuine earnings from the fund's investments. This is similar to transferring my own money from one bank account to another, and in the end, I would claim that money is growing in one bank account. This mechanism is illustrated in another article by David van Knapp. Here is a picture and an explanatory quote.

David van Knapp

For one thing, the NAV of the CEF will be impacted by what was sold. Unless the prices of its assets went up enough to cover the distribution, the NAV will go down. Clearly, realizing capital gains by selling assets works well in a rising market. Also, note the last bullet point. Even if prices of its stocks rise enough to keep the fund's NAV even, the fund still owns fewer shares. That means that its organic income-generating capacity drops, because the CEF's stocks declare dividends per-share. Fewer shares = less dividends that the fund receives. Source: How They Generate All That Distributable Cash

Premium to NAV

The share price is currently 9.35% higher than the net asset value (NAV).

cornerstonestrategicvaluefund.com

The market price of closed-end funds is determined by supply and demand, not just by the underlying value of the fund's assets. This can lead to situations where the fund trades at a premium or discount to its NAV, and as we can see, this fluctuates greatly for CLM.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Overall, I don't see reasons to invest here. The almost 18% high payout is not a payout as we know it from ordinary shares (fueled by earnings) but is primarily made up of the money that flows into the fund through investors' money in the first place. The strategy of reinvesting the distributions to keep future distributions high works to some extent, but in the end, the performance is still worse than the index. Nevertheless, overall, management delivered a decent performance. This was probably mainly because they more or less mirror the top S&P 500 positions, as a glance at the top 5 shows.

Seeking Alpha

To summarise briefly, I would not invest here for the following reasons, all of which are historical facts:

The historical performance is, on average, 2% worse than the S&P 500

Interestingly, this 2% roughly corresponds to the expense ratio

For me, as a foreign investor, it is even less attractive because any non-American would pay a 15% withholding tax on this high dividend.

And finally, in my opinion, it makes no sense to invest in something where the price is 10% higher than the NAV at the time of entry. What do I get out of paying this premium?

The high, constant income stream can also be achieved in other ways. At least for me, the total return matters, not the distribution. Otherwise, the fund offers no special features as it does not engage in leverage or options trading. Therefore, I would not invest here.