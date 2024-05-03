Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Patrick Feeley - Head, Investor Relations
Chris Hunter - Chief Executive Officer
Heather Dixon - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Scott Fidel - Stephens
Whit Mayo - Leerink Partners
Brian Tanquilut - Jefferies
Andrew Mok - Barclays
Ben Hendrix - RBC Capital Markets
A.J. Rice - UBS
John Ransom - Raymond James
Pito Chickering - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Good day, and welcome to Acadia Healthcare’s First Quarter of 2024 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Also please be aware that today’s call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Patrick Feeley, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Patrick Feeley

Thank you, and good morning. Yesterday after the market closed, we issued a press release announcing our first quarter 2024 financial results. This press release can be found in the Investor Relations section of the acadiahealthcare.com website. Here with me today to discuss the results are Chris Hunter, Chief Executive Officer; and Heather Dixon, Chief Financial Officer.

To the extent any non-GAAP financial measures is discussed on today’s call, you will find a reconciliation of that measure to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated according to GAAP in the press release that is posted on our website. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements, among others, regarding Acadia’s expected quarterly and annual financial performance for 2024 and beyond. You are hereby cautioned that these statements may be affected by important factors, among others, set forth in Acadia’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the company’s first quarter news release and consequently, actual operations and results may differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

