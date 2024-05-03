Evolving Fed Expectations And Asset-Allocation Implications

  • The current macro backdrop is slightly atypical for an impending Federal Reserve easing cycle - growth and labor markets remain strong, while inflation levels are elevated despite progress over the past year.
  • The policy backdrop is also notable as Federal Open Market Committee members broadly see current policy levels as restrictive.
  • In our opinion, the implications for multi-asset investors remain positive for equities. We believe reflationary macro conditions and a peak in the fed funds rate (our base case) are supportive regimes for risk-taking in portfolios.

By Wylie Tollette, CFA, Chief Investment Officer, Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions | Miles Sampson, CFA, Head of Asset Allocation Research, Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions | Tom Nelson, CFA, Head of Asset Allocation Portfolio Management, Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions

