GabrielPevide/E+ via Getty Images

Shares of Viking Holdings (NYSE:VIK) have seen smooth sailing post its public offering, as investors like the luxury cruise operator, which focuses heavily on rivers as well as ocean cruises. While I think that there is much to like about the business, a lot of good news has been priced into the shares here, making it an easy avoid for me here.

One Brand

Viking Holdings is a cruise line which, unlike some peers, focuses heavily on one brand, offering ocean, river, and expedition cruises. Founded in 1997, the company has grown to a fleet of 92 vessels, which welcomed some 650,000 guests last year.

Since its founding, Viking has operated under a different mantra than its peers, as the positioning clearly differs. Rather than simply offering vacations, Viking saw an opportunity to create high-end travel, as well as focus on history, art, and culture related to the destinations and trips.

Given the focus on specific destinations and river-based tours, the company focuses on smaller vessels (compared to ocean ships), while these ships are luxurious as the size of the ships allows them to dock in the city centers.

In fact, the business is really focused on river cruises, with operations performed on some 20 rivers across the globe. The company has some 80 river vessels, which due to their activity have been smaller at just below 200 passengers, on average. In fact, many of these ships are indistinguishable, creating a uniform and expected experience for repeat customers.

The company furthermore operates some 9 ocean ships, which are much larger as average passenger numbers come in close to 1,000 passengers on average. The company furthermore operates two expedition ships as well as one time-chartered river ship. In terms of revenues, the river business slightly exceeds the revenues generated from the ocean cruises.

Some 60% of the business is generated in Europe with the remainder spread pretty much around the globe, as the company has clearly built great market traction, brand, and recognition in this market.

Valuation & IPO Thoughts

Viking aimed to sell 53 million shares in a preliminary offering range between $21 and $25 per share, with pricing finally set just above the midpoint of the preliminary range at $24 per share. Note that just 11 million shares were offered by the company itself, thereby raising $264 million in gross process from the offering, with the remaining shares offered by selling shareholders.

With a total 431 million shares outstanding post the offering, the company obtained a $10.3 billion equity valuation at the offer price, a substantial amount, of course. This even includes a $3.7 billion net debt load, for a $14 billion enterprise valuation.

Pre-pandemic, the company generated $3.2 billion in sales, mostly from ticket sales with onboarding revenues being relatively low, as the company posted operating profits of $566 million. The pandemic hit the business very hard with revenues down over 90% in 2020, as 2021 has been terrible as well, yet by 2022 revenues rebounded towards $3.2 billion. Contrary to 2019, the company posted just small operating profits, on a similar revenue base, due to the impact of inflation and costs associated with starting up operations again.

The company has seen a very strong 2023, like the rest of the industry, as revenues jumped to $4.7 billion on the back of occupancy rates of 94%. The company posted operating earnings of $818 million on which it incurred a huge $539 million interest expense, but assuming that this can be financed at rates around 5%, it could come down a huge deal. In such a case, the company could post net earnings of half a billion, assuming a 25% tax rate, for earnings closer to $1.15 per share. This indicates that the business trades at around 20 times earnings here.

For the seasonally softer first quarter, the company sees revenues at a midpoint of $715 million, marking a substantial improvement from a $629 million revenue number reported in the first quarter of 2023. Operating losses are seen at a midpoint of $80 million, again improving meaningful from the same quarter last year. This clearly shows that real earnings growth might be anticipated this year, the extent of which depends heavily on the key holiday seasons in the second and third quarter.

This momentum has been priced into the shares here, as shares now exchange hands at $27 per share, for an $11.6 billion equity valuation, and 23-24 times multiple on pro forma earnings reported in 2023, with of course growth seen in 2024. A near $15 billion enterprise valuation compares to a near $1.1 billion EBITDA number posted in 2023 (for a 13-14 times multiple) and with revenues firmly on track to surpass $5 billion here, at around 3 times sales.

Concluding Thoughts

The reality is that Viking appears to have created quite a nice niche for itself, with the focus on luxury and cruises. Given the momentum, it is evident that 2024 earnings will increase meaningfully and that earnings power might likely come a long way around $1.50 per share (that is if we factor in the forfeited interest expenses going forward).

If we compare this situation to a name like Carnival (CCL), we see that Carnival commands an equity valuation of around $19 billion at $15 per share, and about a $47 billion enterprise valuation based on financial net debt included. This values the business at just over 2 times sales reported at nearly $22 billion last year and at 8 times trailing EBITDA, although that valuations rise if we factor in huge customer deposits as well.

Clearly, Viking commands a higher valuation, but this is driven by a younger fleet, less leveraged balance sheet, and quite frankly, somewhat of a more impressive business model, although that margins are quite alike (to Carnival in this case).

The risk factors here are clear and demonstrated in recent years in the form of the pandemic and related diseases in general. Other serious (but likely less impactful) risks include weather, economic conditions, higher fuel prices, competition, and seasonality (which is above average given the higher exposure to Europe).

Amidst all this, I find that absolute and relative valuation a bit too demanding, as this public offering has been well-timed. Believing that the best deal is made by sellers in this offering (which are selling a big chunk of shares), I am standing on the sidelines, not feeling an urge to get involved here.