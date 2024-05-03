Justin Paget/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Since its inception in 2005, Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has provided behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico, operating a network of over 225 facilities. These offerings support those facing mental health and substance abuse adversities through outpatient counseling, detoxification services, and hospitalization programs. The image below depicts Acadia's historical stock prices, hitting an all-time high in November 2022, but recently the stock price narrowly took second place. While the company regularly faces minor dips or bits of stagnancy, Acadia's marketing strategies and M&A remain fruitful under the expertise of CEO Christopher H. Hunter. Furthermore, with alarming demands for mental health and behavioral services, Acadia's descent into healthcare deserts, paired with recent health insurance legislation reform, I believe will allow the company to service more patients and drive revenue growth.

Google Finance

Legislative Trends

Based on a recent CDC study, youth mental health continues to climb to a historic high of 42% experiencing a mental health decline. In conjunction with campaigns to increase awareness of mental health and substance abuse conditions, there remains an obvious need to grow behavioral healthcare services to keep up with demand. Despite this, some might argue that in-person services are unnecessary given intense stigmas and technological breakthroughs. Since most individuals typically don't seek mental health support, they often remain unaware of changes occurring in their mental well-being. Common symptoms of depression include fatigue and headaches, which usually aren't immediately associated with mental health conditions. While AI advancements can ease this issue with their ability to monitor behavioral changes through smartwatch tracking and AI chatbots, they certainly don't provide the personable approach that face-to-face interactions do.

2023 CDC Report Release

Currently, the AI mental health market is valued at $18.9 billion; even still, 92.6% of the American public still prefers human medical professionals. Fortune Business Insight's April 2024 report valued the behavioral health market to reach $115.21 by 2030, representing a CAGR of 4.7%, and Acadia Healthcare being highlighted as one of the key players is not surprising due to their substantial growth post-COVID. As pandemic restrictions began to lift in 2021, Acadia experienced a 10.7% growth in revenues YoY, which illustrates the need for in-person services even with telehealth offerings during the pandemic.

National Library of Medicine

In an effort to keep up with the demand for mental health and behavioral resources, the U.S. recently initiated insurance coverage reform by adding mental health parity protections. This law extension necessitates that employers extend non-restrictive coverage to addiction and behavioral healthcare services, since these conditions are often excluded. The U.S. Department of Labor, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and U.S. Department of the Treasury's 2023 enforcement is focusing on easing non-quantitative treatment limitations (NQTLs). NQTLs are limits on treatment that are non-numerical, such as provider network admission criteria and techniques for medical management. The departments' collective push for adherence would overcome accessibility barriers for behavioral services, which would drive revenue growth in Acadia as early as January 2025. Within the payor market, the public health insurance segment held the largest share in the 2022 market, whereby 49.6% of Acadia's 2021 revenue stemmed from Medicaid sources. Additionally, United Healthcare, one of Acadia's partners as an insurance provider, underwent double-digit growth in the percentage of people accessing behavioral care, driving a $5.5b profit in 2023. Lastly, there was an increasing number of individuals between the ages of 30-50 utilizing these services. If parity protections continue to expand into private healthcare plans, Acadia is set to experience a serious usage in its behavioral services across all ages.

Premier Management Leadership

With leading management expertise, I believe Acadia's leadership team has allowed the company to propel itself as a forefront platform against behavioral service competitors. With CEO Christopher H. Hunter, since April 2022, Acadia Healthcare has seen a 12.2% increase YoY. The company's major -33.33% YoY revenue dip in 2019 led to a very slow rebound in the following years, with the highest revenue growth occurring in 2022 since 2017. I would argue that this growth is attributed to Christopher H. Hunter's advisory due to his prior experience in Humana's (HUM) growth and profitability department, which established $7B+ in revenue streams. At Humana, an American health insurance company, Hunter was successful in creating the company's joint venture and M&A endeavors within the behavioral health space, and via LifeSynch's acquisition, the 2015 rebranding to introduce Humana Behavioral Health, allowed 58% of Humana's 2.1 million behavioral health claims to have a value-based link, further driving positive experiences and outcomes for patients.

This result is similarly observed at Acadia under Hunter, due to 2023 experiencing a record-setting patient volume with Acadia's addition of 670 beds across facilities partly stemming from two joint-venture facilities.

Call-Tracking Marketing Efforts

Beyond Hunter's role, there exists a growth in senior-population disease cases. With the company expanding existing facilities, the bed numbers, and comprehensive treatment centers (CTCs), it's also necessary that the facilities are able to attract new patients through effective advertising outlets.

The 2023 global healthcare advertising market was valued at 39 billion and with a CAGR of 5.4%. However, I feel that Acadia has majorly lacked in its advertising efforts within this space. A simple glance at its website indicates that most "press" coverage is driven by the company itself and resembles a blog-like style. Unless a consumer personally searches their site, I estimate its website traffic to be low. However, medical marketing agencies such as Cardinal Digital Marketing are known to serve up tailored strategies to accelerate clients' market positions. Looking at their case studies, I noticed that LifeStance Health (NASDAQ: LFST), a mental healthcare company, was one of their most successful clients. Cardinal shot up LifeStance's site traffic by 168% MoM in six months and increased total site conversions by 195% through transformations in advertisement strategies. LifeStance Health currently has a $2.3b market capitalization being only recently founded as of 2017, compared to Acadia Healthcare's establishment in 2005, indicating relatively rapid growth and effectiveness in branding.

Despite this, Acadia Healthcare has a $6.7b market capitalization. Not only does it edge LifeStance, but it also claims success in call-tracking efforts through Invoca's platform. Call tracking is a marketing tactic that allows a business to determine which commercial campaigns incite a phone call based on the specific phone number assigned to the ad. Through this strategy, Acadia is able to gather data for each campaign through metrics on call volume, location, duration, etc.

This information has allowed the company to narrow into its targeted audience by pinpointing which locations generate the most callers and the highest engagement level. In addition to this, Acadia was able to experience a 25% call volume increase and a 95% conversion attribution accuracy through improvements in their paid search and search engine marketing methods. Jumping from 180,000 to 225,000 calls since this implementation. Similar to LifeStance Health, Acadia has also adopted automated bidding processes, which prevents wasting valuable ad spend.

Provided with these facts, I believe if Acadia were to adopt digital marketing agencies like Cardinal combined with the company's existing customer and regional databases, there is a high probability they will experience an extensive period of growth.

Acquisition of Turning Point Centers

In July 2023, Acadia signed an agreement to acquire Turning Point Centers' assets, with a transaction wrap-up in February 2024. TPC is responsible for mental health and substance use disorder services exclusively in Utah's healthcare desert market. In this largely rural state, patients are desperate for care due to the unpopular geographical location, which leaves 99% of the state as a jumbo shortage area. Furthermore, over 87,000 Utah adults experience Serious Mental Illnesses, where over half of adults do not receive mental health counseling or treatment. This landed Utah at an abysmal ranking of 51 across all states, given it has the lowest adult mental health measures. To add, alcohol issues are prevalent within the state, as over 75,000 individuals aged 18+ struggle with Alcohol Use Disorder per year. Given this, TPC serves as the perfect acquisition due to its specialization in alcohol and drug abuse, as 94% of patients expressed satisfaction with TPC's intervention.

The University of Utah

Moreover, I believe this acquisition could be extremely beneficial for Acadia due to new patient population access, where consumers wouldn't have to travel out of state to obtain treatment. In addition to this, TPC holds a strong reputation within its community based on its promising outcomes. Since Acadia Healthcare also already operates within Utah, I feel that prospective patients wouldn't feel hesitant to utilize Acadia's services due to the company's already existing facilities within the state, creating a sense of familiarity. Overall, with Acadia's call-tracking system in place, the company should have no issue in acquiring patients due to large sets of existing, aggregated data.

The company is also fueling its M&A plan in its 2024 Q1 goals through its recently completed acquisition of three CTCs in North Carolina, allowing the company to now operate 10 CTCs in the state. These facilities' primary purpose is to provide medication-assisted and opioid addiction treatment. While the state has released action plans, such as that in 2017 to combat opioid addiction, it has not mitigated the epidemic significantly.

Based on an April 2024 report release, accidental drug overdose is the leading cause of all accidental deaths in North Carolina. To add on, an average of five people die from drug overdose each day in the state. With a stagnant 2,800 individuals dying from fentanyl overdose each year from 2022-2023, families have begun to push North Carolina leaders in May 2024 to provide all schools with naloxone, a medication that rapidly counters opioid overdose, in an effort to protect their adolescents. It is apparent that North Carolina requires extra support in this segment, and Acadia's CTC footprint in the state will provide sought-after services to assist the community in combatting this epidemic. I expect the company to remain successful in its CTC acquisitions in the prospective 2024 quarters based on the CTC revenue increase of 19.1% YoY.

My Financial Projections

Revenue Growth Rate Projections

In my DCF model, I estimated a base case revenue growth rate of 10% due to the average 11% revenue growth that Acadia achieved from 2021 through 2023. The aforementioned catalysts would allow a continuous, but slightly slower growth rate in the following years due to a largely fragmented market that derives growth from marketing and referral sources, key pieces that Acadia must continue to focus efforts on. Moreover, in 2023, ACHC paid $400 million in punitive charges, drastically dragging down its margin; this is a one-time case. Therefore, I assumed a 15% EBIT margin, as it is in line with the historical levels.

Terminal Value Projections

I took a moderate terminal growth rate of 3%. I believe that this value coincides with the current US behavioral and mental health services growth rate of 4.7%. There also remains a sustained demand for behavioral, addiction, and mental health services that is reflected in this growth rate.

Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC)

In order to calculate the WACC, I first calculated the weightage of debt using values such as the long-term debt and capital lease. I determined the weightage of debt to be roughly 24.67%, which I then multiplied by the 6.10% cost of debt value to arrive at the 1.51% weighted cost of debt. Furthermore, I calculated the 11.64% cost of equity using a risk-free rate of roughly 4.30%, a 9.90% market return rate, and Acadia's beta of 1.31. To arrive at the WACC, I added the weighted cost of equity and the weighted cost of debt, leading to a value of 10.27%.

Intrinsic Value

I compiled the projected cash flows of all 5 years, along with the terminal value to obtain the enterprise value. This was then subtracted from the calculated net debt. I then divided by the total outstanding shares, which guided me to $89 per share, representing a 32.98% upside.

Risks

While Acadia experienced an employee increase of 2.17% YoY and yields a current staff base of 23,500 employees, Acadia's recent Glassdoor reviews signal otherwise. Behind these statistics, the company is experiencing high turnover rates and an increase in staff shortages from facility expansions, which is in line with a recent 2024 study that found a 30% annual turnover rate among behavioral health industry staff. With Acadia acknowledging issues in staff retention, the company has expressed that it would turn to overtime and contract labor, both of which regularly lead to taxing work environments.

Takeaways

To conclude this report, I give ACHC a buy recommendation. Although the company may see a hindrance in its workforce, I believe that with booming in-person demand for behavioral services, legislative health insurance reforms, and its recent acquisition of Turning Point, Acadia will continue its trail of successful growth in the future.