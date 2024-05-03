I'm Buying The Dip With Up To 7% Yield

z1b

Earnings season can be a great time to pick up bargains, especially when the market makes an overreaction to the downside on just 3 months' worth of results. Perhaps that's why some European companies only report earnings twice a year.

Don't get me wrong, as I prefer quarterly reporting (and dividends) as it helps to keep investors more engaged with their investments, and the opportunities that it creates when market sentiment shifts.

This brings me to the following two picks, whose stock prices have fallen since reporting their first quarter earnings, giving me the opportunity to add to my positions in the stocks. In this article, I discuss why each presents a unique buy-the-dip opportunity for great starting yields and capital appreciation potential, so let's get started!

#1: Enterprise Products Partners - 7% Yield

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) issues a Schedule K-1 and is a moat-worthy energy midstream company with strategically placed assets along the hydrocarbon value chain. This includes pipelines, processing facilities, storage, and an export hub along the Houston Ship Channel for natural gas, NGL, and LNG products.

At the current price of $28.05, EPD stock currently trades well off its peak of $29.88 achieved in early April. This is despite overall strong results in its Q1'24 results released on April 30th, which showed that total gross operating margin rose by 7% YoY to $2.5 billion.

This was driven by a combination of contributions from new assets placed into service in the second half of 2023, as well as a robust 17% increase in net marine terminal volumes, due to continued strong global demand for U.S. energy products available for export.

Importantly for income investors, EPD generated $1.9 billion of DCF (distributable cash flow) during the first quarter, and this translates to a DCF-to-Distribution coverage ratio of 1.7x, leaving $786 million worth of retained DCF for capital spending and unit buybacks. EPD's current quarterly distribution rate of $0.515 per share is 5% higher than it was in the prior year period.

Given that EPD has demonstrated a recent pattern of 2 annual distribution raises, one at the start of the year, and another in Q3, investors could see a distribution increase announcement in July.

Perhaps the most exciting thing about EPD at the moment is its SPOT (Sea Port Oil Terminal) project, which recently received a Deepwater Port License, a milestone that took 5 years to obtain. After completion, this project will be a major step up for US oil exports, with it having the ability to load 2 oil tankers simultaneously for a total of 2 million barrels per day.

EPD maintains one of the best balance sheets in the midstream segment. This is reflected by its A- credit rating from S&P and one of the lowest leverage ratios in the industry (if not the lowest) with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3.0x.

EPD is by no means cheap at the current price of $28.05 with a Price-to-Cashflow of 8x, sitting above that of peers MPLX's (MPLX). However, the recent dip in price has made it more attractive, especially considering the 7.3% distribution yield at present.

As shown below, the recent dip in price has also narrowed the valuation gap between EPD and peers MPLX and Williams Companies (WMB), while it remains mores expensive compared to Kinder Morgan (KMI), due in part EPD's better-positioned asset base across the natural gas value chain and lower-leveraged balance sheet.

EPD vs. Peers P/CF (Seeking Alpha)

Considering all the above, my 'Buy' thesis remains largely unchanged from when I last visited the stock in October of last year, when it traded just 1.6% less compared to the current price, as EPD continues to deliver steady fundamentals with a well-covered distribution and positive outlook.

#2: CVS Health - 5% Yield

CVS Health (CVS) is a healthcare giant that's transformed over the past decade from being a pharmacy pure-play to one that also includes an insurance arm, pharmacy benefits manager, and healthcare provider.

CVS's transformation has benefitted its shareholders for the most part, as it's outperformed close peer Walgreens (WBA) over the past 3 years. However, its post Q1-earnings dip has narrowed the gap somewhat, as shown below.

CVS vs. WBA 3-Yr Price Return (YCharts)

While CVS's total revenue grew by a respectable 3.7% YoY to $88.4 million in Q1 2024 (results reported on May 1st), it's EPS that investors were focused on, and is what sent the share price down. CVS's Adjusted EPS fell from $1.31 in the prior year period to $0.88, equating to a 33% YoY drop.

The key driver behind the drop was higher medical utilization among its Medicare Advantage members, as reflected by the MBR (medical benefits ratio) rising by 580 basis points YoY from 84.6% in the prior year period to 90.4% in Q1'24. This largely overshadowed the otherwise impressive 24% YoY growth in revenue to $32.2 billion for the Healthcare Benefits segment, driven by an increase of 1.1 million members sequentially in Q1 across Medicare, Individual Exchange and Commercial products.

Management is guiding for lower Adjusted EPS of $7.00 for the full-year 2024, which is down from the previous guidance of $8.30, and cash from operations guidance is down by $1.5 billion from $12.0 billion previously to $10.5 billion.

While the near-term results certainly don't give investors much to cheer about. I believe CVS stock is being overly punished for higher MBR, which is largely outside of its control. Plus, as shown below, CVS's Pharmacy business is producing steady results with a 3.2% YoY increase in prescriptions filled. This contributed to 3% revenue growth and 4% adjusted operating income growth over the prior year period, as shown below.

Investor Presentation

Over the long run, I would expect for Medicare Advantage utilization to normalize and CVS should see continued benefits from growth in the program due to the fast-growing +65 aged population in the U.S.

Importantly for income investors, the recent drop in CVS's share price has boosted the dividend yield to 4.8%. CVS has also demonstrated a return to dividend growth in recent years with 10% dividend raises in each of the past 2 years. The dividend remains well-covered by a 32% payout ratio.

At the current price of $55.15, CVS trades at forward PE of just 6.9x. While this is higher compared to the 5.4x PE of Walgreens, which is dealing with issues of its own, it sits below its historical PE of 13.6x, as shown below.

FAST Graphs

At the current valuation, CVS is essentially priced for a no growth future, whereas sell-side analysts who follow the company estimate 10-15% annual EPS growth in the 2025-2027 timeframe, after an anticipated 15% drop in EPS this year.

I'm more cautious on CVS compared to when I last visited the stock in July of last year, when it traded at $70.78, considering headwinds around the insurance segment and lower expected EPS for this year. However, I believe those headwinds are more than baked into the current share price as the market appears to be too short-sighted on issues that appear to be transient in nature, thereby giving enterprising value investors a solid opportunity to lock in a very low valuation and above-average yield at present.

Risks to Consider

Enterprise Products Partners carries risks from potential for supply and demand imbalances, which may drive lower demand in any given quarter. In addition, continued low commodity prices and/or government mandates around renewable energy could also be headwinds for EPD. Lastly, it remains to be seen how successful the SPOT project will be when it gets completed, based on how many customers sign up.

CVS carries reimbursement pressures in its insurance business, as management views the final 2025 rate notice for Medicare Advantage as being insufficient. In addition, while CVS carries a BBB+ credit rating, its net debt to TTM EBITDA ratio is currently elevated at 4.05x, due to lower EBITDA in Q1. As such, investors should monitor the balance sheet for debt paydown over the next few quarters as CVS continues to absorb Oak Street Health.

Investor Takeaway

I hope you enjoyed this piece about two dividend stocks that appear to be attractive after their post-Q1 earnings drop in price. EPD offers many competitive advantages, not least of which includes the potential for higher earnings after the completion of its SPOT project. CVS has experienced some headwinds from higher MBR in Q1, but that may be transitory in nature as it continues to integrate its vertical assets along the healthcare value chain. With dividend yields ranging from 5-7%, investors could be well-compensated by these 2 opportunistically priced stocks.