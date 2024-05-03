Apple: Accelerating Capital Returns (Rating Upgrade)

May 03, 2024 5:46 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL) Stock3 Comments
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
23.86K Followers

Summary

  • AAPL stock soared over 6% after reporting better-than-expected Q2 earnings, despite a decline in revenue.
  • The decline in hardware revenue was offset by record revenues in the Services category, diversifying Apple's revenue streams.
  • The Company announced a massive $110B stock buyback plan, allowing the company to repurchase approximately 4% of its outstanding shares.
  • The large buyback size also limits downside risks for Apple as buybacks provide price support.

Apple Store

Nikada/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) soared more than 6% after the tech company reported better than expected second fiscal quarter earnings on Thursday. Apple saw a 4% decline in its revenue based amid moderating growth in its hardware

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
23.86K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, META, GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AAPL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AAPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAPL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News