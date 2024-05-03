Justin Paget

Energias de Portugal (EDP) (OTCPK:EDPFY) is the largest utility in Portugal and a major player in the international renewable energy market, boasting an installed capacity of 26.5 GW, including 22.7 GW derived from wind, solar, and hydro sources, as of March 2024. In FY23, management unveiled the 2023-2026 Business Plan, a highly ambitious strategy aimed at adding 4.5 GW of installed renewable capacity per year between FY23 and FY26, totaling 18 GW. The plan includes strengthening its electricity network through EDP Brasil delisting. To implement the program, a stock issuance of €2B was necessary, with €1B raised by the parent company and €1B by the subsidiary EDP Renováveis. Furthermore, the strategy involves financing an additional €7B through built-to-sell assets, equivalent to approximately 30% of the assets under construction between FY23 and FY26.

This approach will enable EDP to sustainably finance its growth, avoiding excessive debt, and maintaining a Net Debt/EBITDA ratio close to 4x. Simultaneously, it is expected to drive growth in operating results and profitability, with an expected EBITDA of €5.7B and a recurring net income ranging between €1.4B and €1.5B in FY26. Moreover, there is an expectation of a 5% increase in dividends over FY23 (€0.20 per share in FY26 compared to €0.19 per share in FY23). While EDP faces risks such as its high dependence on Brazil or declining asset sale prices, I find it to be an appealing investment within the renewable energy sector. Therefore, I assign EDP a buy rating, which is further supported by the results of the DCF analysis.

Business Overview

EDP operates through 2 business units:

Renewables, clients & energy management deals with the generation and supply of electricity produced from both renewable and fossil sources. It has an installed capacity of 26.5GW, or 29GW including JVs and equity method investments, such as Oceans Wind a 50-50 JV with Engie dedicated to offshore wind energy. EDP boasts an installed capacity of 12.1 GW in wind energy, 6.9 GW in hydroelectric power, 3.6 GW in solar energy, 2.8 GW in gas-fired power, and 0.9 GW in coal-fired power as of March 2024. Coal is projected to phase-out before FY25, and the company targets to be 100% green by FY30. The segment accounted for 89% of total group revenue in FY23 (vs 92.4% in FY22), down 24% YoY due to lower electricity prices across all geographic markets, particularly in Spain and Portugal. Business unit’s EBITDA represented 70.5% of total EBITDA in FY23 (vs 67% in FY22) up 17% YoY resulting in FY23 EBITDA margin of 24.6% (vs 15.9% in FY22). The increase in EBITDA margin can be attributed to the improved performance of Hydro (€+830m vs FY22), driven by the normalization of water reserves in Portugal compared to FY22 and lower electricity and gas sourcing costs. However, this was partially offset by weak Wind & Solar EBITDA (€-312m vs FY22). The record rainfall experienced in Portugal and Spain during the first months of FY24 suggests a promising performance for Hydro in FY24.

EDP Financial Statements and Author's Analysis

The Network segment is involved in electricity distribution and transmission, managing a combined network of 386,701 km and serving 11.7m connected customers across Spain, Portugal, and Brazil as of December 2023. In FY23, this business unit contributed 11% of total revenue and 29.5% of total EBITDA compared to 7.6% and 33% in FY22, respectively. Sales remains flat in FY23 due to the nature of the business, providing stability to EDP's overall revenue. The delisting of EDP Brasil aimed to bolster recurring revenue share. This transaction is expected to contribute approximately €120m to EDP's net income in FY24, as a result of a lower minority interest share.

EDP operates in 29 countries but its main markets are Portugal and Spain, which accounted for 69% of revenues in FY23 and where it is involved in both power generation and transmission activities. Brazil follows with 21%, the US with 4%, and the remaining 6% is originated from other regions.

FY23–FY26 Business Plan Review

EDP management planned investments of €25B between FY23 and FY26 to add 18 GW of installed renewable capacity, primarily in photovoltaic (44%) and wind (38%) farms. The goal is to add approximately 4.5GW per year, with FY24 already fully secured by long-term contracts.

March FY24 Investor Presentation

In FY23, EDP allocated approximately $6.8B in CAPEX and investments, leaving around €18B in gross investments to be funded between FY24 and FY26. As of December 2023, the company had €3.4B in cash and €7.1B in available credit lines, providing a total liquidity of about €10.5B. Management intends to monetize €7B through the sale of built-to-sell assets, of which €2B were already finalized in FY23, resulting in a gain of €460m. In Q1 2024, EDP closed the sale of an 80% stake in a 340 MW solar portfolio in the US for $400m (€374m) and a 743 km transmission grid in Brazil for €488m. Additionally, it sold an 80% stake in a 297 MW wind farm in Canada for CAD$600m (€408m), totaling €1.270B in asset sales among the three deals out of €1.7B planned for FY24. Assuming €2.4B OCF from the average between FY18 and FY23, this would result in an estimated OCF of €7.2B between FY24 and FY26. With €5B from asset sales, the total company-generated cash between FY24 and FY26 would amount to €12.2B, with an additional cash requirement of around €6B to finance the business plan. If all funding were secured through debt, the net debt of $17.2B as of December 2023 would reach $23.2B as of December 2026, translating to a Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 4.07x if the EBITDA target of €5.7B is achieved, or 4.32x with a more conservative EBITDA of €5.36B. FY26 recurring net income guidance ranges between €1.4B and €1.5B.

Investments will primarily target the European (40%) and US (40%) markets, driven by incentives introduced by RePowerEU and Inflation Reduction Act. Approximately 15% will be allocated to South America, with 5% going to APAC. Additionally, €2B will be designated to business digitization, aiming for advanced analytics in 85% of generation and distribution assets by FY26.

FY23 Economic Results and Forecast

EDP Financial Statements and Author's Estimates

Revenue decreased by 21.54% in FY23 due to declining electricity prices, which had peaked in FY22, especially in Europe. However, price normalization and reduced inflation positively impacted operating margins, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 17.27%, up from 12.25% in FY22. This outcome can be attributed to the strong performance of the hydro segment in Spain and Portugal, which had a favorable impact of €848m on total EBITDA in FY23. Solar & Wind EBITDA decreased by 14% YoY despite a 12% increase in installed capacity compared to FY22. Network segment performance was flat in Brazil as well as in Spain and Portugal. Net income increased 40% to €952m despite a 16.5% increase in interest expenses.

The Q1 2024 preview shows a solid performance in renewable energy generation, which grew by 10% compared to Q1 2023. This growth is attributed to the excellent performance of the hydro segment, which saw a 37% increase in electricity generation due to rainfall above the historical average in Spain and Portugal. Power generated through photovoltaic plants also grew 40% due to a 112% YoY increase in installed capacity. Electricity generated through gas and coal, on the other hand, dropped by 80% in Q1 2024 following the 80% disposal of the Pecém coal plant in Brazil and the conversion of the Aboño coal plant to gas-fired power generation facility in Spain. These accomplishments are expected to lead to improvements in both revenue and operating income in FY24. I expect a net income increase of over 20% in FY24, with €120m attributed to the delisting of EDP Brasil and about €100m attributed to the strong performance of the Hydro segment and the expansion of installed renewable capacity.

Financial Snapshot

The net debt was €17.2B as of December 2023, reflecting an increase of approximately €2B compared to the previous year but remaining stable over the reported period. Nonetheless, it is expected to increase until FY26, consistent with the estimates outlined in the FY23-FY26 Business Plan Review. This results in a Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 3.43x as of December 2023, which I expect to rise above 4x by FY26. It's worth noting that the reported net debt may appear higher than indicated by EDP, as it deducts regulatory receivables from total debt in its FY23 financial statement. EDP had tangible assets of €26B backing the debt, mainly consisting of PV, wind, and hydro plants, along with €1.5B invested in joint ventures and associates as of December 2023. With a quick ratio of 0.85x, there are potential liquidity pressures in the short term that could necessitate short-term borrowing in the event of unplanned cash outflows.

Vestas Financial Statements and Author's Analysis

In FY23, EDP generated an OCF of €2.1B, down from €3.7B in FY22. With an additional €1.5B from asset sales, the organic cash generation amounted to €3.6B, against €6.8B in CAPEX and investments, resulting in a negative FCF of approximately €3B for FY23. Despite this, the stock issuance of €2B partially offset the increase in debt. Looking ahead to FY24, I anticipate a YoY increase in OCF, but it may not fully cover the extensive CAPEX outlined in the FY23-FY26 business plan. Therefore, I consider a negative FCF likely until FY26, although potentially higher than in FY23.

Main Risks

(1) Roughly 21% of revenue and 20% of EBITDA are generated in Brazil. While the country presents significant growth opportunities, its political landscape remains unstable. Furthermore, EDP's operations in Brazil involve highly strategic and regulated assets. Any shifts in the political environment or regulatory framework could significantly impact the group's economic activities. 14% of the debt is in Brazilian Real, bearing an average interest rate of 14.8% as of December 2023 (compared to 13.1% as of December 2022).

(2) EDP's net debt stood at €17.2B, equivalent to 3.44x FY23 EBITDA as of December 2023. The high interest rate environment poses a potential threat to profitability, as reflected in the declining interest coverage ratio from 3.92x in FY20 to 3.31x in FY23. The average interest rate rose to 5% in FY23, up from 4.4% in FY22. However, 79% of the debt is fixed-rate, with 52% denominated in Euro and only 28% in USD as of December 2023. A decrease in interest rates in the Euro Area would be highly beneficial for EDP.

(3) While EDP is steadily increasing its share of recurring revenue, its heavy reliance on electricity prices exposes it to volatility in the energy market, potentially leading to liquidity stress.

(4) The decline in prices of PPA contracts, driven by intense competition from auction mechanisms, poses a significant risk, particularly in cases of lower than expected electricity generation. Furthermore, PPAs imply counterparty risk, which is particularly sensitive to elevated interest rates.

(5) As reported in the FY23 financial statement one of the main risks involves:

Reduction of capital gains expected from asset rotation activity due to a decrease in the value of assets, because of lower market appetite, a generalised rise in interest rates or exchange rate variations.

This could lead to lower than expected revenue from planned asset sales and higher capital requirements to implement FY23-FY26 Business Plan.

Discounted Cash Flow

I conducted a DCF analysis to assess EDP’s intrinsic value, returning a valuation of €5.03 per share, about 43% above EDP.LS market price. EBIT estimates are based on FY23-FY26 Business Plan, adjusted downward to ensure a conservative valuation.

Beta = 0.86x was obtained from the average of the “utilities” and “Green & Renewable Energy” European sector betas provided by Aswath Damodaran.

MRP (6.42%) and Risk-Free rate (4.64%) were obtained by using 2024 Fernandez's data, weighted by the geographic breakdown of the company's revenue. It resulted in a cost of equity of 10.16%.

The cost of debt of 5% was sourced in March 2024 Investor Presentation.

WACC = 7.79% and g = 2% in line with the inflation target in Europe.

Author's Analysis & Estimates

Conclusion

EDP faces several risks, such as the high interest rate environment and the decreasing value of assets for sale. These factors could necessitate a higher than anticipated increase in debt to execute the ambitious FY23-FY26 Business Plan. Given this scenario, I find it unlikely for EDP to maintain the Adjusted Net Debt/EBITDA ratio estimated at 3.3x by management for FY26, unless additional stock issuance with dilutive effects for shareholders is pursued. Despite this red flag, EDP emerges as one of the largest renewable energy companies in the world, with considerable expected future growth in both revenue, operating results, and profitability. Furthermore, over the past year, the share price experienced a decline of around 30%, already discounting, in my view, the risks previously discussed. In the second half of FY24 and in FY25 a reduction in interest rates in Europe could be a profitability and growth tailwind for EDP. For these reasons, consistent with the DCF analysis results, I assign EDP a buy rating, considering it to be an attractive investment opportunity for long-term investors.

