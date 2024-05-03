CoStar Group: Strong Growth Momentum

May 03, 2024 7:20 AM ETCoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) StockMTTR
Eleceed Capital profile picture
Eleceed Capital
7 Followers

Summary

  • CoStar Group is experiencing strong growth momentum, especially in its residential segment, which saw a 41.4% increase in revenue.
  • The acquisition of Matterport is expected to enhance the user experience on CoStar Group's platform and drive further growth.
  • Despite a high mortgage rate environment, CoStar Group's business has shown resilience, with healthy revenue growth in Apartments.com and CoStar Suites.

Sofa with coffee table by window in living room

Morsa Images

Summary

I am positive on CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP). My summarized thesis is that CSGP is seeing very strong growth momentum that should only accelerate from here as the economy recovers and as CSGP closes the Matterport (

This article was written by

Eleceed Capital profile picture
Eleceed Capital
7 Followers
I'm a passionate investor with a strong foundation in fundamental analysis and a keen eye for identifying undervalued companies with long-term growth potential. My investment approach is a blend of value investing principles and a focus on long-term growth. I believe in buying quality companies at a discount to their intrinsic value and holding them for the long haul, allowing them to compound their earnings and shareholder returns.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CSGP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on CSGP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CSGP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News