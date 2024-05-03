Morsa Images

Summary

I am positive on CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP). My summarized thesis is that CSGP is seeing very strong growth momentum that should only accelerate from here as the economy recovers and as CSGP closes the Matterport (MTTR) acquisition. In terms of growth, the highlight is Homes.com, which has seen very strong traffic growth so far and monetization trend that makes >$100 million in revenue in FY24 very achievable for the Residential revenue segment.

Company overview

CSGP is a provider of SaaS-based solutions to the real estate industry. Specifically, CSGP offers standardized information, analytics, and marketing capabilities mainly to real estate brokers and property managers. More than 90% of CSGP revenues are subscription-based, and as of FY23, CSGP generated total revenue of $2.455 billion. The business is also highly profitable, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 20% and a FCF of $346 million in FY23. As an information and data provider, scale is extremely important, as supply (of data) drives demand for it, driving a flywheel effect that improves the value of the platform over time. As CSGP increases its supply of data, it attracts more subscribers because they need the data, which in turn provides CSGP with more financial capacity to acquire more data or roll out more services to further enhance its ecosystem of products.

Earnings results update

In the latest quarter (1Q24), reported a few days ago, CSGP grew revenue by 12.3% to $656.4 million, beating consensus growth estimates of 11.1%. By service type, CoStar Suite grew 11.2%, Multifamily (Apartments.com) grew 20.9%, LoopNet grew 9.3%, and Residential (Homes.com) grew 41.4%. That said, the EBITDA margin contracted by 190bps to 21%, mainly due to rising residential investments. In terms of the balance sheet, CSGP ended the quarter with total cash and cash equivalents of $4.951 billion and gross debt of ~$990 million, netting to ~$3.96 billion in net cash, putting it in a very comfortable position to conduct M&As or reinvest in the business.

Homes.com showing tremendous momentum

I expect CSGP’s residential segment to see very strong growth ahead, as the early indicators of adoption and monetization have been very well accepted. In 1Q24, residential generated ~$18.6 billion in revenue (or a run rate of $75 million), but saw the highest growth across all services (41.4% growth). Homes.com now has monthly average unique visitors to the site reaching 110 million, a staggering growth of 385% in March (y/y growth). Notably, a large chunk of this traffic is organic (direct traffic grew 115%), which really speaks well of the quality of the site, and the logic for saying this is because this direct traffic growth was driven by unaided brand awareness.

In other words, users looked for Homes.com and revisited the site because it worked for them (in whatever they were looking for). Unaided awareness went from 4% in January to 24% in March, a 20-point improvement in just 2 months. This is critical information because it tells us how profitable the site can be given the little need for significant marketing spend. Management target is for this to reach 50%, and I believe it is definitely possible with the current trend and CSGP success with Apartments.com (which saw unaided awareness go past 50%).

While traffic is good, the most important thing is the ability to monetize this traffic, and CSGP showed major success in achieving this. Homes.com saw strong client traction in its first quarter of monetization, which sold 8,000 Homes.com membership subscriptions at an ARPU of ~$475-500 per month. Assuming $500/month, at 8,000 subscribers, this implies $48 million of incremental revenue. Assuming similar memberships adds traction for the rest of the year, it is not hard to imagine residential service revenue going past $100 million. To give another viewpoint on potential growth, the conversion rate of those agents that viewed the product demo is in the 20–30% range, and at the moment, CSGP has only demoed about 7% of the population of agents, suggesting strong growth opportunities ahead.

Business showed strong resilience in this high rates environment

Despite the high mortgage rate environment, the two primary components of CSGP's business, along with Homes.com's strong trend, demonstrated remarkable resilience. First, driven by rising multifamily vacancy rates (which should stay elevated through the year as mortgage rates are not going to see a severe decline given where Fed rates are), Apartments.com experienced healthy revenue growth of 21%, which accelerated from mid-teens growth in 4Q23. Given that CSGP has not yet reached 12% penetration in the $9 billion multifamily addressable market, there is still a lot of room for growth in this area as well.

It's important to keep in mind that despite such strong growth in advertisers and revenue, we remain below 12% penetration in the Apartments.com market opportunity, which we estimate to be worth $9 billion. 1Q24

Second, despite a weak commercial real estate market, CoStar Suites continues to generate low-double-digit revenue growth. This is a testament to the strength of CSGP's diverse customer base, which includes brokers, owners, lenders, hospitality managers, and corporate tenants. Although brokers are feeling the pinch from falling commercial real estate transaction volumes, the STR (CSGP hospitality product) is booming (44% growth) thanks to a recovery in the travel and hospitality industry, and lenders are showing a lot of interest in the lender product because of the changing interest rate landscape.

Positive on Matterport acquisition

CSGP announced its intention to acquire MTTR in a cash and stock transaction valued at $1.6 billion of enterprise value. I believe this acquisition has very high strategic value for CSGP, as CSGP real estate information solutions and online property marketplaces all feature Matterport's 3D virtual tours [VT], and VT is a very vital component for sellers because it allows prospects to have a better view of the apartment pre-purchase. As per the press release, CSGP has almost 300,000 MTTR digital twins on its platform, and in March 2024, there were over 7.4 million views of Matterport 3D Tours on Apartments.com, with consumers spending 20% more time viewing an apartment listing when Matterports were available. I expect Homes.com to see great benefits from this acquisition, as management clearly stated their intention to use MTTR for Homes.com to enhance the user experience on the platform.

Valuation

Source: Author's calculation

Putting this upfront, my model assumes that CSGP will close the transaction of MTTR. The model mechanics include the deduction of $800 million from the CSGP cash position, a share dilution of $800 million (at the current $91.95 share price), and the inclusion of CSGP consensus expected free cash flow for FY24–FY26. I modeled the timing of the MTTR deal close to at the end of 2024, so MTTR’s revenue will be included in FY25 onwards.

With that stated, I believe CSGP is worth ~$120, a 30% upside. I believe CSGP will see its growth accelerate back to historical levels in the high-teens range, driven by ongoing momentum, a recovery in real estate and housing demand when mortgage rates fall along with interest rates, and CSGP leveraging MTTR’s capabilities for Homes.com. In the model, I assumed FY24 to see 12% growth (as guided), followed by 15% growth (including MTTR’s FY23 revenue as a base), followed by 18% FY26 revenue growth. As CSGP accelerates growth to high teens, its valuation multiple (forward revenue basis) should continue to be at least sustainable at the current 11.5x. I did not model any valuation upside for conservative sake.

Investment Risk

A part of the reason why CSGP is able to continue showing resilience in performance is because the residential housing market is still strong, supported by the undersupply situation. This undersupply situation is due to existing homeowners not willing to sell their homes as they would need to refinance their mortgage rates at a higher rate. Those that need a house (e.g., newly married couples) would have no choice but to purchase a new house (which has supported new home price at near all-time high despite a higher mortgage rate today). However, if mortgage rates were to continue going up from here (if the Fed raise rates instead to further soften the US economy), it would put more pressure on housing demand, so much that it could cause new home demand to soften as consumers seek to delay home purchase decision (choosing to rent).

Conclusion

My positive view on CSGP is because of the strong growth momentum across all its segments, with Homes.com being the highlight. I expect the acquisition of MTTR to further strengthen CSGP's position in the real estate industry. While rising mortgage rates pose a risk, CSGP's diversified business model have so far managed to diversify away this risk.