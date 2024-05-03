Gary Yeowell

Of the companies I have rated a 'buy' or 'strong buy' in the past several months, one of the best performers has been a company that you might least expect. That happens to be Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD), a firm that's specialized when it comes to the construction and maintenance of roadways. But of course, you could probably tell that from its ticker symbol. Anyways, back in August of last year, I came across the company for the first time. I found its business model to be interesting and shares to be cheap. Financial performance leading up to that point had also been rather impressive. All combined, this led me to rate the company a 'buy' to reflect my view that the stock would likely outperform the broader market moving forward.

But to be honest with you, shares outperformed even my own expectations. Since the publication of that article, the S&P 500 is up 13.6%. By comparison, Construction Partners has seen upside of 62.5%. This comes on the back of strong revenue, profit, and cash flow growth. With backlog continuing to grow, that growth is likely set to continue as well. But unfortunately, even the best things must come to an end. And when you dig into the data provided, it does seem to me as though shares have finally reached fair value or might even be scratching on the door to being overvalued. Because of this and in spite of continued growth that lies ahead, I have decided to downgrade the firm to a 'hold'.

Putting on the brakes

Fundamentally speaking, things have been going really well for Construction Partners. Take the 2023 fiscal year compared to 2022 as an example. During 2023, revenue for the enterprise totaled $1.56 billion. That's 20.1% higher than the $1.30 billion generated one year earlier. When you dig a bit deeper, you find that this increase in sales was driven in large part by acquisitions. These, combined, pushed revenue up by $148.5 million. However, the company did benefit to the tune of $113.4 million from organic means. Strong demand from both the public and private sectors was responsible for an 8.7% rise in revenue on an organic basis.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

With rising revenue has also come higher profits. Net income went from $39 million to $50.1 million. That's an increase in just one year of 28.5%. Some of this improvement, actually a lot of it, can be attributed to an improvement in the company's gross profit margin from 10.7% to 12.6%. While this may not seem like much of a difference, when applied to the revenue generated last year, it would be an extra $21.1 million on the bottom line. That growth, management said, was because of the efficient utilization of its plants and equipment fleet. Also, the completion of new backlog that had more attractive margins helped. There were other areas of improvement as well. In 2022, the company booked $3.7 million as a gain on the sale of property plant and equipment. But that number last year was $7 million. And in 2023, the company also booked a $5.4 million gain on a facility exchange. The picture would have been better had it not been for an increase in interest expense from $7.7 million to $17.3 million because of higher interest rates. However, an increase in the average principal debt balance outstanding also contributed some to this.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Other profitability metrics followed a similar trajectory. Operating cash flow, for instance, skyrocketed from $16.5 million to $157.2 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, we get a smaller but still robust increase from $96.3 million to $138.5 million. And finally, EBITDA for the company also expanded, growing from $111.2 million to $174.1 million. As you can see in the chart above, financial performance for the first quarter of 2024 relative to the same time of 2023 showed that growth is still alive and well. Revenue of $396.5 million dwarfed the $341.8 million reported the same time of 2023. Of the $54.7 million sales increase, $29.6 million was attributable to acquisitions that the company had made. The rest, meanwhile, was driven by strong demand in both the public and private sectors. Naturally, profits continue to rise here as well.

What's really exciting is that growth is likely to continue for the business for the next few years. You see, according to management, strong demand for its services, backed in large part by companies migrating to different parts of the country and by higher government spending, should result in continued organic demand. As an example, funding for pavement related infrastructures by the US Department of Transportation has risen from $55 billion in 2021 to $81 billion in 2023. This excludes billions of dollars coming from states, such as the $7 billion that Florida is spending over a four-year window. The company is also targeting growth by means of acquisition that should help additional upside become possible.

Construction Partners

If all goes according to plan, by 2027, the company should generate between $2.7 billion and $3.2 billion a year in sales. In addition to this, its EBITDA margin is expected to grow from the 11.1% that it was last year to between 13% and 14% by 2027. Assuming we hit the midpoint of guidance for all of this, we would be looking at $2.95 billion in revenue and $398.3 million worth of EBITDA. That should translate to adjusted operating cash flow of about $316.9 million and net profits of $127.3 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Taking these figures, I valued the company on a forward basis. I also valued it using estimates for 2024 and historical results for 2023. For 2024, management has forecasted revenue of between $1.75 billion and $1.825 billion. Net profits should be around $66.5 million at the midpoint, while EBITDA should total $208 million. This should translate to approximately $165.5 million in adjusted operating cash flow. As you can see in the chart above, shares do look awfully pricey in every case except for the 2027 fiscal year. But that's over three-and-a-half years into the future. Even if we assume that the company should trade at that point at an EV to EBITDA multiple of 12, and we assume that net debt will remain unchanged, we would be looking at annualized upside in the share price of about 11.9%. That's not bad, but it's approximately what the broader market achieves over the long haul. And if your goal is to just match the market, it's better to put your money in an index fund or some ETFs.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Construction Partners 58.0 21.0 18.8 Granite Construction (GVA) 71.8 16.2 14.7 Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) 19.3 12.2 8.7 MYR Group (MYRG) 30.8 39.5 15.1 Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) 22.6 6.5 11.3 Ameresco (AMRC) 17.2 277.6 17.8 Click to enlarge

Yes, there could be some reasonable upside in the future if management can achieve their targets. But as things stand right now, shares look to be more or less fairly valued. In the table above, I compared results for 2023 to the results of five similar firms for the same year. On a price to earnings basis, four of the five companies were cheaper than Construction Partners. This drops to three of the five using the price to operating cash flow approach and, using the EV to EBITDA approach, we find that Construction Partners is actually the most expensive of the group.

Takeaway

From all that I can tell, Construction Partners is still an interesting company that should do well for itself in the long haul. The company's backlog of $1.62 billion is comfortably above the $1.47 billion that it had one year earlier. Investors can expect growth to continue so long as management stays the course. But this doesn't mean that the company makes for a compelling opportunity. At best, it looks as though it might match the broader market moving forward. And if it falls short of expectations, then shares might pull back some. When weighing the pros and cons and looking at other opportunities that exist out there, this makes me feel confident that a more modest approach by means of a 'hold' rating is appropriate at this time.