Federal Reserve Watch: The Beat Continues

uschools

"The (Federal Open Market Committee) is strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2 percent objective."

This comes from the Federal Reserve statement issued by the Federal Reserve following its Wednesday, May 1, meeting.

To support its goals, the Committee made two decisions about its current monetary stance.

First, there will be no change in the target range for the federal funds rate.

Second, the Federal Reserve will continue to reduce the size of its securities portfolio, but there will be, beginning in June 2024, a modest reduction in the pace of the decline.

The monthly redemption cap for Treasury securities will move from $60 billion to $25 billion.

The monthly redemption cap for agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities will remain as it was, at $35 billion.

So, the Federal Reserve moves forward.

The battle against inflation continues.

In terms of the reduction of the Fed's securities portfolio, $34.6 billion in securities came off of the Fed's balance sheet this past week, the banking week ending on April 30, 2024.

The biggest movement on the Fed's balance sheet during this past banking week was a $78.3 billion reduction in the deposits the U.S. Treasury Department has at the Federal Reserve.

As a consequence, the overall result came to be a $45.2 billion increase in the Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve Banks. Fundamentally, the excess reserves in the banking system went up last week by this amount of funds.

Since the quantitative tightening program began on March 16, 2022, Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve Banks have declined by roughly $575.0 billion.

To get to this number, the securities portfolio of the Fed has declined by just under $1,600.0 billion, or, roughly $1.6 trillion.

The amount of reverse repurchase agreements used by the Fed has declined by about $1,067.0 billion, or approximately $1.1 trillion.

These two accounts have basically contributed to almost all of the changes that have taken place in the "excess reserves" of the commercial banking system.

Here is what the chart of Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve Banks looks like.

Reserve Balances With Federal Reserve Banks (Federal Reserve)

The chart begins on March 16, 2022.

Reserve balances drop fairly quickly as the Fed moves more into quantitative tightening. That is, "excess reserves" in the banking system are dropping and thus, the commercial banking system is facing a real tightening of position.

But, we see the curve flattening out. The timing appears to be around October 2022, a time that the Fed felt it had tightened up sufficiently on the banking system to support the increases that had come about in the Fed's policy rate of interest.

This continued on for a while, and the reserve balances in the banking system flattened out.

Then March 2023 came. Bank failures.

The Fed allowed reserve balances to rise to provide liquidity to the banking system so that the resolution of the bank failures could take place without a major disturbance taking place in banks.

But, through this all, the Federal Reserve continued to reduce the size of its securities portfolio on a steady, persistent path.

Reverse repurchase agreements were used to maintain the balance in the industry.

After a modest dropoff after the initial injection, reserve balances began to rise again and continued to rise into the first quarter of 2024. Over the past several weeks, reserve balances seem to have dropped quite a bit.

It is too soon to tell, but this reduction may be continued into the future.

It appears as if the Fed is going to continue to oversee the reduction in its use of reverse repurchase agreements. As a consequence, reverse repurchase agreements may be not used as much to offset the reduction in the Fed's securities portfolio.

The connection here is that the Fed's plans for the continued reduction in the securities portfolio can be slowed down, especially in the area of Treasury securities. Note that the second Fed adjustment mentioned in the FOMC statement was the reduction in the Fed's "redemption cap" for U.S. Treasury securities from $60 billion to $25 billion.

Note that the "redemption cap" for agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities was not changed.

The Fed is providing us with a signal of what is happening in the area of the reduction in the securities portfolio and the offsetting use of reverse repurchase agreements to smooth the path.

Interesting.

So, the Federal Reserve is moving on.

However, the securities portfolio will continue to decline in size, but the Fed will not be using, to the same degree, reverse repos to smooth out the trip.

The Value of the U.S. Dollar

One other thing I would like to discuss is an issue that I have emphasized in other posts recently.

I believe that the Federal Reserve would like to see the value of the U.S. dollar rise in foreign exchange markets.

Here is the position as it currently exists in the U.S. dollar/Euro exchange rate.

U.S. Dollar to Euro Spot Exchange Rate (Federal Reserve)

Since the start of 2023, the value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the Euro has been relatively steady in the $1.05 to $1.10 range for one Euro.

I have the feeling that the Federal Reserve would like to see this range drop... maybe to the $1.00 to $1.05 range for the Euro.

Since the beginning of January 2024, the price has dropped.

It was not too long ago that "parity" was achieved between the two currencies. This is a possibility.

I even believe that the Fed is keeping its policy rate of interest steady for the time being because many other central banks, including the European Central Banks, the Royal Bank of Canada, and the Bank of England, are all looking for the possibility to drop their policy rates of interest.

If other central banks move and the Federal Reserve doesn't, the value of the U.S. dollar will rise relative to the other currencies.

Hence, the U.S. gets a stronger dollar without having to make any other interest rate move itself.

I really believe Fed Chairman Jerome Powell... and others on the Fed's board... would like the dollar to become even stronger.

The timing seems right for the Fed to achieve this without having to make another move itself.

We'll see.

Recent announcements relating to the "Trump team" seem to indicate that Mr. Trump would like to see a dollar weakening and even a Federal Reserve that is not independent of the Presidency.

Here is the potential for a real policy battle.