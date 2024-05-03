Waqar Hussain/iStock via Getty Images

Founded in 1932, Lotus Bakeries (OTCPK:LOTBY) is not a new company; in fact, its products are well-known to the general public. However, its stock performance goes largely unnoticed, despite achieving extraordinary returns in the market. Not long ago, I published an article analyzing Celsius Holdings (CELH), and I actually found many similarities between both companies (even though they compete in different sectors and products). I believe both will be success stories in the future and will play a much stronger role than they currently do in a few years. Throughout this analysis, I'll make several comparisons to support my hypothesis.

Business Model

The company offers a variety of products including savory crackers, gingerbread biscuits, cakes, bakery specialties, and waffles. Additionally, it provides energy bars, protein bars, nut protein bars, healthy snacks, ice creams, and spreads. These products are sold under various brands such as Lotus, Kiddylicious, Urban Fruit, TREK, Dinosaurus, Lotus Biscoff, Nakd, Peter’s Yard, Snelle Jelle, BEAR, Annas, Peijnenburg, Lotus Tartélice Limón, Kung Oscar, and Lotus Suzy.

It operates under three major segments, whose sales percentage, CAGR (2013-2023), and brands are shown in the image. Celsius also has 3 segments, each offering different products, although always under the same brand. In my opinion, both the Biscoff segment, due to its iconic and beloved cookie, and the Natural Foods segment, due to society's increasing awareness of healthier products, will experience the most growth. However, in my view, the beverages sold by Celsius are much easier to make healthy compared to cookies, which rely heavily on ingredients such as sugar, butter, or flour.

Source: LOTUS BAKERIES ANNOUNCEMENT FULL YEAR 2023 RESULTS

Another aspect in which it resembles Celsius is its ambition to become the third most important cookie brand in the world. It would trail behind Chips Ahoy and Oreo, similar to Celsius's positioning relative to Monster and Red Bull. I appreciate that they have well-defined long-term plans that are ambitious yet prudent, considering it's a family-owned company. Generally, these types of businesses are managed with a long-term vision, thinking in terms of decades and generations, so future-oriented measures tend to be conservative, thereby increasing the company's terminal value.

But all of this is not just empty talk; they have a plan designed for reaching it in the year 2032, its 100th anniversary.

(LOTUS BAKERIES ANNOUNCEMENT FULL YEAR 2023 RESULTS, Slide 17)

If you ask me, I believe it is a plan identical to what Celsius is implementing. Firstly, it begins with penetration, not only in market niches like gyms (in Celsius's case) but also in supermarkets, grocery stores, gas stations... Ensuring that consumers are constantly exposed to the brand's packaging and products is crucial for creating brand recognition in consumers' minds, especially considering that in the U.S. it only has a 5% penetration in households.

Once the customer is aware of the product, the next step is to innovate in flavors, shapes, and different product types, such as creams or bars. Additionally, since these are complementary products rather than substitutes, positive synergies can be created between them. This naturally increases cross-selling opportunities.

They are also focusing on a communication shift. They don't want to be associated solely with a cookie for coffee (or an energy drink in Celsius's case) but rather a cookie you can enjoy in any situation, paired with different meals or simply as a snack. It's also important to associate it with festive moments or with family and friends, akin to Coca-Cola's (KO) style. This creates behavior patterns with a significance beyond the product, which are then difficult to break.

Lastly, partnerships with other brands and products. The range of possibilities that open up when you're a sweet cookie company is immense. From ice creams, bars, shakes... all the way to restaurant franchises like McDonald's (MCD) or Starbucks (SBUX). The Lotus McFlurry is a good example of this. From this position, its reach and TAM grow exponentially, and that is where the company should aim, as Celsius is already doing with Dunkin' Donuts.

Source: mcdonalds.es

According to Grand View Research, the cookie market is expected to grow at an annual rate of 5.3% in the coming years, although I believe Lotus's growth will be around double-digit figures, which will enable it to gain market share and become the third best-selling cookie brand globally. The actual size of the market is around 28B$, so we could infer that Lotus has a 3.5% market share as a company. The main headwind I see in the market is that it's very challenging to create healthy products, so if there's indeed a drastic change in consumer taste (which I doubt), it could pose a real risk. Hence, the importance of building relationships, consumption habits, and associations with special moments. The geographical distribution is as shown in the image.

LOTUS BAKERIES ANNOUNCEMENT FULL YEAR 2023 RESULTS, Slide 10

Capital Allocation and Structure

Lotus's capital allocation is quite conservative. They have barely engaged in share buybacks, with only 35% of the Free Cash Flow being allocated to dividends (resulting in a 0.62% dividend yield, 20% CAGR, and 35% Payout ratio), while another 24% has been directed towards various acquisitions they have made over the years, such as "Dinosaruarios" in 2012 or Balance Foods in 2015. (Slide 4 shows the M&A's history). CAPEX has risen to 13% of sales ($140 million), and they expect it to grow to $200 million annually to build new factories in Thailand and the U.S. This is one of the factors that differentiates it from Celsius, as Lotus is more capital-intensive as it owns its factories and is investing heavily in making all its packaging recyclable. Therefore, I will use D&A as a normalized CAPEX for my FCF calculations.

LOTUS BAKERIES ANNOUNCEMENT FULL YEAR 2023 RESULTS, Slide 7

Another important aspect that speaks highly of the company's history, corporate culture, and long-term behavior is that the two founding families own 50% of the shares and 65% of the voting rights through Stak, a family holding company. In fact, the current CEO is the founder's son. Conservatism, long-term vision, and ambition are in Lotus's DNA, which is why I believe its terminal value is very high and the main reason the company trades at a 52X PE multiple.

Source: Author's representation

Financials

If we look at Lotus's financials, there isn't much to object to. The growth figures are healthy and in double digits across all metrics, except for Free Cash Flow, which is impacted by the increased investments in factories mentioned earlier. I estimate that growth could even accelerate to 13%-15% in sales, thanks to partnerships with franchises and other brands, as well as its increased international and usage penetration, significantly expanding its TAM.

The returns (16% ROIC) are slightly above the market average and have been very stable over time. Additionally, the reinvestment capacity is very high (87% of NOPAT on average, although over 100% in recent years), so the growth in topline should be similar to the returns. Debt ratios are completely under control, making it a smart move for expansion, especially when managed conservatively, as the company typically does.

Finally, the market cap of the company is €7.8 billion, with a price per share of €9430, a factor that contributes to the company's very low volatility (0.32 Beta). This results in the company's WACC being only 6.5%. However, I will use a minimum discount rate in the DCF. Another factor that helps maintain such a low beta is the ownership of 50% of the shares by the founding family.

Source: Author's representation

Valuation

We have reached the most controversial point of the thesis, its valuation. To do this, I will employ several valuation methods. The image shows the fair value (6963€) derived using the following assumptions in the DCF: an 8% discount rate, 4% TGR, and 15% expected FCF growth. The reason for using these figures is because I believe Lotus's greatest risk comes from internal execution failure, and given that it's a family-owned company with almost 100 years of history, I see this as unlikely, hence the high TGR. Additionally, it's a sector without technological disruption, and it's clearly gaining market share from its direct competitors, so despite these assumptions being somewhat aggressive, they seem fair to me. FCF growth is derived by multiplying ROIC by the reinvestment rate explained earlier.

We can also attempt to estimate what growth rate the market is discounting under these same assumptions. At a price of €9430 per share at the time of writing this, the discounted growth rate of the FCF is 18.7%. While I believe this is a high figure, I do not think it indicates a bubble by any means. Thanks to the new factories, Lotus may be able to meet increased demand, and these growth rates may indeed materialize. Lastly, as shown in the image, we have a valuation based on a multiple of 35X FCF. Despite all the company's merits, I believe a PE ratio of 50X is too high, and I wouldn't feel comfortable holding it in my portfolio. Nevertheless, I would never short a company of this quality and so focused on the long term, so I rate the stock as a Hold.

Just like Celsius, both companies are enjoying demanding valuations. While I believe that in Celsius's case, the explosive growth it's experiencing is being rewarded, I think in Lotus's case, what's being rewarded is the durability of the business model and the management of the two founding families. This second point seems more significant and enduring to me.

Source: Author's representation

This combined chart is one that I really like. The total shareholder return over the past 20 years has been 15349%. All of this, without experiencing drawdowns exceeding 30%. In fact, declines beyond 12% can be considered significant. The low volatility and small drawdowns make the company very easy to hold on to during periods of decline, hence the loyal shareholder base it has.

Source: Koyfin

Risks

I have already mentioned some risks throughout the text, but here I am going to delve into them a bit further.

The first two are risks that can be applied to any company in the sector: the challenging innovation of healthy products in the snack industry and fierce competition. Cookies, in most cases, have to contain large amounts of sugar, fat, and preservatives, ingredients that are harmful to health. Unlike in the beverage world, it is more difficult to eliminate these ingredients and still keep the products attractive to consumers. In the event of increased awareness in the population regarding healthy living and eating, the entire sector could be negatively affected. The other risk in the sector is intense competition, but we have already discussed the importance of establishing oneself as a strong brand and targeting occasional consumption with family and friends.

The last risk I see, which could jeopardize the company's high terminal value, is an internal execution failure. Losing sight of long-term company development, being less conservative in growth and balance, and making foolish decisions with short-term gains in mind could all lead to problems. While I believe this risk is remote, thanks to the company's strong family legacy, it will always be something to monitor.

Conclusion

The thesis for Lotus is simple: consistent growth and conservative long-term management. Clear and ambitious goals, but without taking unnecessary risks along the way. Founding families are at the helm with 50% ownership and generally low risks, only those related to internal management failures and the challenge of innovating healthy products, as discussed. The downside is that all of this is already reflected in the price, but undoubtedly, Lotus can be a candidate to add to the portfolio in the event of widespread market declines. I believe Lotus can continue to thrive for the next 50 years and beyond, making it a very valuable company.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.