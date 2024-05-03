IGHG: Great Fund If Still Worried About Rate Risk

Richard Drury

We just went through the greatest bear market for bonds in history because of the fastest rate hike cycle in history. But not all bond ETFs suffered. As a matter of fact, those that hedged interest rate risk made out fairly well. If you think rates are going to continue to rise without impacting credit risk itself, then the ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:IGHG) is worth considering. By combining the return potential of a diversified portfolio of investment-grade corporate bonds with a built-in hedge against rising rates, IGHG aims to provide investors with the best of both worlds: the opportunity for higher yields while mitigating interest rate risk.

IGHG seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Corporate Investment Grade (Treasury Rate-Hedged) Index. This index is designed to provide diversified exposure to a liquid portfolio of investment-grade bonds while simultaneously mitigating the impact of rising interest rates.

To achieve this dual objective, IGHG employs a two-pronged approach:

Long Positions in Investment-Grade Corporate Bonds: The fund maintains a diversified portfolio of more than 200 dollar-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds from both U.S. and international issuers. These bonds must have a minimum issue size of $1 billion and at least 5.5 years until maturity, ensuring a focus on liquidity and long-term potential. Short Positions in U.S. Treasury Futures: To hedge against the negative impact of rising interest rates, IGHG takes short positions in three different Treasury futures across the yield curve: 10-year, Long-Term, and Ultra Long-Term. These short positions are designed to offset the interest rate risk inherent in the long corporate bond positions, effectively targeting a duration of zero.

By combining these two components, IGHG aims to capture the return potential of investment-grade corporate bonds while neutralizing the detrimental effects of rising rates on bond prices.

Dissecting IGHG's Holdings

No bond makes up more than 1.69% of the portfolio, making this a well-diversified bond fund overall. The coupon rates are attractive when we look at the top holdings, with some over 6%.

proshares.com

The fund's long investment-grade bond positions are diversified across multiple sectors, with Financials and Industrials making up the majority of the bond fund.

proshares.com

Peer Comparison: Navigating the Fixed-Income Landscape

To fully appreciate the unique value proposition of IGHG, it's instructive to compare it with other fixed-income investment options:

Traditional Bond Funds

Many investors turn to traditional bond funds as a means of generating income and diversifying their portfolios. However, these funds often carry significant interest rate risk, as their holdings are susceptible to price declines when rates rise. While short-term bond funds may offer some protection against rate hikes, they typically sacrifice yield potential in the process.

Floating-Rate Bond Funds

Floating-rate bond funds invest in debt instruments with variable interest rates that adjust periodically based on prevailing market rates. While these funds can provide a degree of insulation against rising rates, they may still be exposed to credit risk and other market factors that can impact their performance.

Interest Rate Hedged Bond Funds

In addition to IGHG, there are other interest rate hedged bond funds available in the market. These funds employ various strategies to mitigate interest rate risk, such as using derivatives or shorting Treasury securities. However, the effectiveness of these hedging techniques can vary, and investors should carefully evaluate the specific approach and associated risks of each fund.

By offering a unique combination of investment-grade corporate bond exposure and a built-in interest rate hedge, IGHG stands out as a compelling alternative for investors seeking to navigate the complexities of the fixed-income market.

Pros and Cons: Weighing the Investment Merits

Like any investment vehicle, IGHG comes with its own set of advantages and potential drawbacks. Let's examine some of the key considerations:

Pros

Interest Rate Risk Mitigation : IGHG's primary strength lies in its ability to hedge against the negative impact of rising interest rates, potentially preserving the value of investors' bond holdings during periods of rate hikes.

Diversification Benefits : By investing in a broad portfolio of investment-grade corporate bonds across various sectors, IGHG provides diversification benefits that can help mitigate idiosyncratic risks associated with individual issuers.

Potential for Higher Yields: Compared to Treasury bonds or short-term bond funds, IGHG's exposure to investment-grade corporate debt may offer the potential for higher yields, as these bonds typically carry higher credit risk premiums.

Cons

Credit Risk Exposure : While IGHG hedges against interest rate risk, it does not mitigate credit risk or other factors that can impact the prices of corporate bonds, such as changes in the perceived creditworthiness of issuers.

Hedging Imperfections : The short Treasury positions used to hedge against rising rates may not perfectly offset the interest rate risk of the long corporate bond positions, potentially leading to residual interest rate exposure or underperformance during periods of falling rates.

Costs and Complexity: IGHG's hedging strategy involves the use of derivative instruments and frequent rebalancing, which can add to the fund's operational complexity and costs, potentially impacting its overall performance.

Conclusion: A Solid Fund

I like IGHG, though it's really a question of where rates are headed next. By combining the return potential of investment-grade corporate bonds with a built-in hedge against rising rates, IGHG offers investors a unique opportunity to navigate the challenges posed by bond market volatility. Having said that, we are likely near the end of that risk needing to be hedged to begin with. It's a good fund if you disagree with that notion regardless.