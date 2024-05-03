Q2 2024 Capital Markets Outlook

May 03, 2024 7:40 AM ETVO, MDY, IJH, IWR, BMVP, FNX, EZM, CSD, CZA, BUL, PTMC, JHMM, DEUS, XMHQ, FLQM, FTDS, JPME, ACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMD, SPMO, ARKQ, ANEW, KOMP, DTEC, IGPT, SMH, XLK, IDGT, IGM, IXN, IYW, VGT, IGV, PSI, KNCT, FDN, XSD, RSPT, PTF, FXL, XSW, AIQ, BUG, TDV, WFH, XNTK, QTEC, PNQI, PSCT, NXTG, SOXX, GAMR, USMV, SELV, SPMV, SPHD, LVHD, XSLV, XMLV, FDLO, BBH, IBB, XLV, PPH, IYH, VHT, PBE, PJP, BBC, XBI, IHE, IHF, IDU, XLU, VPU, PUI, JXI, FXU, PSCU, ECLN, FUTY, RNRG, UTES, JHMU, XLP, VDC, KXI, RSPS, PSL, FXG, PSCC, FSTA, IYK, HYG, PHB, JNK, HYS, IHY, THY, SPHY, SJNK, GHYG, HYXU, VWO, EEM, IEMG, INDA, INDL, INDY, EPI, SCHE, EDC, EDZ, IG, LQD, IBD, VTC, MIG, SPIB, VCIT, CORP, SPBO, PFIG, QLTA, AMNA, AMLP, AMZA, KYN, FEN, AMJ, FEI, TYG
AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.65K Followers

Summary

  • Following last year's strong close, first quarter returns for the capital markets were driven by hope and a measure of fear.
  • The bond market did not fare as well, beginning first with the Fed urging caution about the timing and magnitude of rate cuts versus market participants' expectations.
  • Areas we deem fertile ground from a valuation perspective here are defensive sectors such as utilities, healthcare, and consumer staples.

Financial asset invest analysis with volume and candle stick chart

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

By Walt Czaicki, CFA

Transcript

Following last year's strong close, first quarter returns for the capital markets were driven by hope and a measure of fear. Hope was manifested in equity returns, which were positive across the board, despite the fact

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.65K Followers
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VO--
Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares
MDY--
SPDR® S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust
IJH--
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
IWR--
iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF
BMVP--
Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News