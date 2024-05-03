Palantir Q1 Preview: AIP Is Taking Off

Noah's Arc Capital Management profile picture
Noah's Arc Capital Management
1.46K Followers

Summary

  • Palantir's Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) workshops have been successful in generating revenue and accelerating adoption of their technology.
  • I believe the upcoming earnings report is expected to show continued growth for Palantir, driven by the increasing demand for AIP and their Foundry software.
  • The company's approach of showcasing AIP's capabilities through workshops and customer conferences has been highly effective in acquiring new customers and expanding their client base.
Palantir Technologies headquarters campus exterior view in Silicon Valley. - Palo Alto, California, USA - 2019

Michael Vi

Investment Thesis

Heading into this earnings report, I believe Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) continues to represent a strong buy. In order to sell their Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) technology, PLTR has been running demo workshops for their potential clients. PLTR has ran over

This article was written by

Noah's Arc Capital Management profile picture
Noah's Arc Capital Management
1.46K Followers
This account is managed by Noah's Arc Capital Management. Our goal is provide Wall Street level insights to main street investors. Our research focus is mainly on 20th century stocks (old economy) undergoing a 21st century transformation, but occasionally we'll write on companies that help transform 20th century firms as well. We look for innovations in a business model that will cause a stock to change dramatically. Associated with SA contributors Thomas Potter and Elijah Buell.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Noah Cox (account author) is the managing partner of Noah’s Arc Capital Management. His views in this article are not necessarily reflective of the firms. Nothing contained in this note is intended as investment advice. It is solely for informational purposes. Invest at your own risk.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PLTR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PLTR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PLTR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News