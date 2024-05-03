Peloton Interactive: Death Spiral In Action

Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
6.3K Followers

Summary

  • Peloton's fiscal Q3 earnings release has resulted in a very positive market reaction, with the stock spiking by more than 10% in pre-market trading on May 2.
  • However, PTON stock eventually closed in the red on May 2, and I agree with the market's final reaction.
  • I believe Peloton's focus on cost-cutting rather than improving the top line will limit its potential for profitability, and the company's weak balance sheet is a bearish sign for investors.

Peloton store entrance view from Main Street in down town area

miromiro

Investment thesis

My previous cautious thesis about Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) called "Peloton: Stay Away From It" aged well as the stock plunged by more than 60% since June 2023. The stock has spiked by more than 10% just after

This article was written by

Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
6.3K Followers
I am a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in the oilfield and real estate industries. With over a decade of experience in finance, I have led numerous complex due diligence efforts and M&A transactions, both domestically and internationally.In recent years, I have developed a keen interest in equity research and analysis of public companies. This interest has led me to render equity research services for a Dubai-based family office with over $20 million in assets under management (AUM). My expertise in finance allows me to provide valuable insights and recommendations to clients seeking to make informed investment decisions.I pride myself on my ability to analyze financial statements, evaluate market trends, and identify key drivers of growth in different industries. I am passionate about staying up-to-date on the latest developments and trends in the equity research industry, and I am always seeking to enhance my skills and knowledge through continuing education and professional development.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PTON Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PTON

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PTON
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News