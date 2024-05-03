AleksandarGeorgiev

On 02/05/2024, Smurfit Kappa Group plc (OTCPK:SMFKY) (OTCPK:SMFTF) announced a trading update for Q1 2024. As a reminder, the company was a 2023 Mare Evidence Lab's top pick, supported by best-in-class profitability, Improving Trends, a solid balance sheet, and the US market entry thanks to the WestRock acquisition. After the Q1 results, we are impressed with Smurfit Kappa deliveries. Volumes returned to growth in Q4 2023, and containerboard producers are looking for price increases, and the WestRock Q1 update also confirmed this. Since our last update, Pricing Inflection Point, Smurfit Kappa has been up by 11.76%; however, we still see an upside to the company's investment equity story.

Mare Ev. Lab Past Rating Update

Q1 Earnings Results and Our Changes

As usual, in the Q1, Smurfit Kappa issued a trading statement. Q1 2024 EBITDA reached €487 million. The company sales were at €2.7 billion, signing a plus 4% on a quarterly basis and -10% on a yearly comparison. Top-line sales were helped by continuing corrugated box volume growth. On the EBITDA, the company reached a margin of 18% versus 19.3% in Q1 2023 and 17.5% in Q4 2023. Volume box demand grew in Europe as well as in the Americas, with a plus 3% and 2%, respectively. During the analyst call, the CEO explained a cost bridge evolution for the current year, and considering efficiency savings into account, the company expects solid results. Before applying our changes, it is vital to report that Smurfit Kappa anticipates a €150 million energy tailwind based on current natural gas prices. €120 million will be achieved in 2024. On a negative note, this will likely be offset by a €100-150 million old corrugated price headwind. In addition, the company reported a €100 million labor headwind and €80-90 million of higher raw materials. There were no changes in technical guidance. In detail, cash interest is expected at €120 million and corporate tax at €280 million.

Smurfit Kappa Q1 Results in a Snap

Source: Smurfit Kappa Q1 trading statement

In our previous estimates, we forecasted a declining volume trend in Q1. At the yearly level, we anticipated an EBITDA margin of 18.2% to €1.95 billion. In addition, we reported how a price increase of €80/t could increase Smurfit Kappa's EBITDA by €180 million. The company's operating leverage could potentially increase our target price by £3.5 per share.

Looking at the consensus estimates, Wall Street is expecting an H1 EBITDA of €975 million. Therefore, we believe the company is on track to deliver thanks to ongoing volume improvement and higher prices. Given the Q1 results, we are unsurprised to see a positive share reaction.

Regarding WestRock, the company beat quarterly profit expectations thanks to an easing of input costs and a rebound in demand for paper packaging products. Even looking at International Papers, there is a positive expectation in Industrial Packaging demand. We believe we are now in a perfect combination of volume growth and price increase. With containerboard price increases in March by €60/t and a box demand growth of 2-3%, our 2024 revenue forecast is set at €10.8 billion. Even considering the above headwinds, and after a solid 18% EBITDA margin in Q1, we increased our EBITDA margin to 18.5% and arrived at approximately €2 billion. We also believe that consensus could lift the EBITDA after the Q2 results.

Valuation

Taking into account headwinds and tailwinds, we slightly increase our 2024 EBITDA estimates. In the meantime, the company continues to trade at an EV/EBITDA of 6.5x and 5.4x in 2024 and 2025, respectively. Here at the Lab, we like the industry and its long-term positive structural trends. In addition, the company has the right capital allocation priorities, with a RoIC above 15% across the cycle. For this reason, we believe the reference peer valuation should be Packaging Corporation of America and not the EU peers such as DS Smith and Mondi. Regarding the valuation, our yearly net dent is forecasted at €2.7 billion, and applying a 7.5x EV/EBITDA multiple; we slightly increase our valuation from €45 to €47 per share. As a reference, Packaging Corporation of America trades at 10x EV/EBITDA with a P/E above 20x. They have similar core operating profit margins, and following the WestRock acquisition, Smurfit Kappa is set to become the paper world leader. This valuation discrepancy cannot go unnoticed.

Risks

The company's downside risks include 1) lower-than-anticipated box demand growth, 2) OCC cost volatility and higher raw material costs (including Nat Gas and Chemicals), 3) lower selling price, and 4) WestRock integration with lower synergies than expected.

Conclusion

Smurfit Kappa has a high operational leverage to prices and is vertically integrated. With a solid management team and a proven M&A track record, we report the following upside:

The CEO confirmed flat costs on a yearly basis thanks to savings initiatives; Box demand has continued to improve; WestRock integration is progressing, and the company is on track to achieve the transaction in early July 2024.

For this reason, we continue to overweight our favorite paper player.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.