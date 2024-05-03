Enterprise Products: A Bond That Grows

CashFlow Hunter profile picture
CashFlow Hunter
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Enterprise Products reported $2.5 billion of adjusted EBITDA for Q1 and expects to maintain a leverage ratio of 3x.
  • The company increased its distribution by 5.1% and is experiencing growth, particularly in its NGL segment.
  • EPD plays a significant role in US energy exports and is developing SPOT to increase its oil export capacity.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Catalyst Hedge Investing get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Large transport ship and view of the harbor

kokouu

Enterprise Products Q1 Review

Enterprise Products (NYSE:EPD) reported another typical quarter this week. The company delivered $2.5 billion of adjusted EBITDA for the quarter. That made for $9.5 billion over the past 12 months and a leverage ratio of 3x. The company expects to

Members of Catalyst Hedge Investing had early access to this article. They have exclusive access to many other articles every month as well as an active chat board with regular updates on ideas and a best ideas portfolio. 

This article was written by

CashFlow Hunter profile picture
CashFlow Hunter
10.27K Followers

Cashfow Hunter has over 25 years of experience in the markets, with nearly 20 of them as a hedge fund portfolio manager. His experience investing in debt and equity markets gives him unique insights into markets. He successfully predicted the implosion of Silicon Valley Bank. He has degrees from Wharton and MIT.

He leads the investing group Catalyst Hedge Investing, in which he shares his best long and short ideas. He looks for investment ideas with asymmetric risk/reward and a clear catalyst. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EPD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EPD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News