Toromont Industries Ltd. (TMTNF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.32K Followers

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCPK:TMTNF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mike McMillan - President and Chief Executive Officer
John Doolittle - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Cherilyn Radbourne - TD Cowen
Jacob Bout - CIBC Capital Markets
Yuri Lynk - Canaccord Genuity
Michael Doumet - Scotiabank
Steve Hansen - Raymond James
Maxim Sytchev - National Bank Financial
Davis Baynton - BMO Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning. Today is Thursday, May 2, 2024. Welcome to the Toromont Industries Ltd. First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. Please be advised that this call is being recorded, and all lines have been placed in mute to prevent any background noise.

Your host for today will be Mr. John Doolittle, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Doolittle, please go ahead.

John Doolittle

Okay, very good. Thank you, [Ludy] (ph). Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss Toromont's results for the first quarter of 2024. Also in the call with me this morning is Mike McMillan, President and CEO. Mike and I will be referring to the presentation that is available on our Web site.

To start, I would like to refer our listeners to slide two, which contains our advisory regarding forward-looking information and statements. After our prepared remarks, we will be more than happy to answer questions. And let's get started and move to slide three. And Mike, I'll pass it off to you.

Mike McMillan

Great. Thanks very much, John. Good morning, everyone. The results for the first quarter of 2024 are reflective of the evolution toward more normalized supply and demand dynamics when compared to the market factors we experienced last year. Overall, we saw a decline in revenues year-over-year, however activity levels remain solid, with healthy bookings and backlogs across the business. Historically, this

Recommended For You

About TMTNF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TMTNF

Trending Analysis

Trending News