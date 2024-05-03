Barrick Gold Q1 Earnings: Don't Miss The Forest For The Trees

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Barrick Gold Corporation's Q1 results were weaker than expected, but the long-term potential of the business remains very strong and production, margins and free cash flow are at an inflection point.
  • Plus, the company is getting little value for its major growth projects which will contribute to significant growth, including Fourmile, Reko Diq, and Lumwana Super Pit.
  • In this update, we'll dig into the Q1 results, recent developments, and why Barrick looks like a solid buy-the-dip candidate.
  • I do much more than just articles at Alluvial Gold Research: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Machinist

Juan Jose Napuri

We're nearing the halfway mark of the Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) and the results have been encouraging overall. This was evidenced by strong results out of Agnico Eagle (

Alluvial Gold Research offers in-depth research on my favorite miners ranked in order to aid in positioning in the most undervalued miners with upcoming catalysts to drive portfolio outperformance & my current portfolios, plus buy/sell alerts. The service also offers:

  • A Proprietary Sentiment Indicator for gold/silver miners not available anywhere else (updated weekly)
  • Exclusive Research on Top Ideas
  • Top Takeover Targets
  • Buy/Sell Signals GDX, SIL & Individual Miners

As highlighted, I have been able to outperform GDX consistently by a wide margin since its peak (150% return since August 2020 peak) with the help of timing models I've built and rigid stock selection.




This article was written by

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
28.65K Followers

Taylor Dart is an individual investor with over 16 years of trading experience, with his primary focus being precious metals developers, producers and royalty/streaming companies.

Taylor leads Alluvial Gold Research, where he shares research on precious metals stocks as well as his current portfolio.

Portfolio Returns Link vs. GDX Peak in Q3 2020: https://imgur.com/a/ksAulkT

- Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NEM, NGT:CA, AEM, AEM:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GOLD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOLD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOLD
--
ABX:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News