Klaus Vedfelt

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) continued to show portfolio weakness in 2Q24 that resulted in additional net realized losses as well as a decline in net asset value.

The business development company's net investment income also fell QoQ and was barely enough to cover the $0.55 per share dividend payout. With the dividend payout ratio rising dangerously close to 100 percent, a dividend cut could be in the cards in 2024 if the BDC doesn't get a grip on its portfolio quality.

I think that the risks have unfortunately increased, and I am modifying my stock classification to 'Hold'.

My Rating History

In the last quarter, the BDC revealed problems with some of its loans which caused its non-accrual ratio to increase quite dramatically to 4.2%, a usually high percentage for a BDC that has had robust portfolio quality in its past.

Because Oaktree Specialty Lending saw ongoing weakness in its portfolio and the dividend payout ratio increased in 2Q24, I think my previous optimism about the BDC is no longer warranted. Consequently, I am modifying my stock classification from 'Strong Buy' to 'Hold'. I am modifying my rating by two notches due to an overall high non-accrual level as well as a sharp uptick in the dividend payout ratio.

Portfolio Review, Non-Accrual Trend And Investment Losses

Oaktree Specialty Lending's portfolio value increased to $3.05 billion as of March 31, 2024, due to new originations, mainly to existing portfolio companies. The majority of Oaktree Specialty Lending's investment portfolio continued to consist of First Liens (80.8%), followed by Joint Venture interests (6.4%), Second Liens (5.4%), Equity (4.8%) and Unsecured Debt (2.6%).

Taking into account that Oaktree Specialty Lending disclosed softening credit trends in the last quarter, the most relevant section of the BDC's 2Q24 earnings was the non-accrual section. Oaktree Specialty Lending reported a non-accrual ratio of 2.4% in 2Q24, which is high for the BDC, given its solid history as a prudent credit underwriter. In the prior quarter, Oaktree Specialty Lending's non-accruals amounted to 4.2% of the investment portfolio, based on fair value. Though the BDC's credit quality improved QoQ, the presence of investment losses as well as a deterioration in Oaktree Specialty Lending's dividend coverage suggest that a downgrade to Hold might be warranted.

The BDC continued to realize losses in the last quarter, which explains the QoQ drop in Oaktree Specialty Lending's net asset value. Unfortunately, passive income investors must expect the BDC's credit issues to continue to weigh on its net asset value, its market valuation, and possibly even on the company's ability to pay a stable $0.55 per share per quarter dividend moving forward.

Portfolio And Investment Activity (Oaktree Specialty Lending)

Oaktree Specialty Lending had total net realized and unrealized losses in the amount of $32.0 million in 2Q24, which is the equivalent of $0.40 per share. As a consequence, Oaktree Specialty Lending's 2Q24 net asset value fell to $18.72, marking a decline of 2.2 QoQ. Persistent credit issues are now the greatest challenge for Oaktree Specialty Lending, particularly as far as the BDC's dividend payout/coverage is concerned.

GAAP Net Realized And Unrealized Gains (Oaktree Specialty Lending)

Dividend Payout Ratio In Striking Distance Of 100%

Oaktree Specialty Lending had an adjusted net investment income of $0.56 per share in 2Q24, compared to $0.57 per share in 1Q24. In the last twelve months, the BDC earned $2.37 in adjusted net investment income, which compares to a dividend payout of $2.20.

Oaktree Specialty Lending's dividend payout ratio in 2Q24 unfortunately rose to 98%, up from 96% in the prior quarter, which makes it probable that the BDC could under-earn its dividend with net investment income in the short term. If this happens, there is a heightened probability that Oaktree Specialty Lending will adjust its dividend payout, which obviously would harm BDC's valuation.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using BDC Information)

However, Oaktree Specialty Lending also announced that it was reducing its base management fee to 1.00%, down from 1.50% which is estimated to relieve the BDC's net investment income by $0.15 per share annually.

Thus, Oaktree Specialty Lending might avoid a cut to its $0.55 per share per quarter dividend, but probably only in the case that the BDC's portfolio quality stabilizes.

Management Fee Reduction (Oaktree Specialty Lending)

Market Might Anticipate A Dividend Cut

With the dividend payout ratio rising close to 100%, the odds have increased that the BDC will be forced to implement a dividend cut in 2024.

Presently, Oaktree Specialty Lending is selling for about net asset value, but I wouldn't rule out that we see a larger discount valuation develop in the next couple of weeks or months.

Oaktree Specialty Lending's net asset value as of March 31, 2024, was $18.72 which I consider to be a reasonably fair estimate of intrinsic value. Oaktree Specialty Lending's net asset value declined 2.2% QoQ, particularly because of the presence of investment losses.

Presently, Oaktree Specialty Lending is selling at 1.02x net asset value, compared to slightly higher NAV multiples for peer BDCs. Most BDCs that I have covered lately sell at small 1-10% premiums to net asset value, with especially higher quality BDCs like Ares Capital (ARCC) commanding higher valuation multiples.

Passive income investors tend to reward higher quality BDCs with higher NAVs partially because they have confidence in the underlying dividend trajectory. For Oaktree Specialty Lending, there are definitely question marks about this, and I wouldn't be surprised to see an expanding discount valuation in the near term. A dividend cut would be the most unfavorable outlook for OCSL at this point.

Data by YCharts

Why The Investment Thesis May Disappoint

Oaktree Specialty Lending has run into some credit issues and 2Q24 investment losses are now having an impact on net asset value as well as dividend coverage.

Should the BDC be able to resolve its present credit issues and reverse the non-accrual trend, Oaktree Specialty Lending might avoid a dividend cut, in which case I could see OCSL trade at around net asset value.

In the event that the BDC reports further softening credit quality, a dividend cut might indeed be on the cards for 2024, despite a cut to the base management fee.

My Conclusion

Oaktree Specialty Lending might be headed for trouble if the BDC doesn't see an improvement in its credit quality and non-accrual trend in the short term.

The dividend payout ratio has increased to close to 100% in 2Q24, suggesting at least that the odds of a dividend adjustment have increased.

Oaktree Specialty Lending also said that it will decrease its management fee, which is likely an attempt to woo passive income investors that are concerned about the BDC's dividend potential in 2024.

As a consequence of Oaktree Specialty Lending's 2Q24 earnings, I think it is necessary to modify my stock classification to 'Hold'.