Oaktree Specialty Lending: The Dividend May Be In Trouble (Downgrade)

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
11.17K Followers

Summary

  • Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation showed portfolio weakness in 2Q24, resulting in net realized losses and a decline in net asset value.
  • The dividend pay-out ratio is dangerously close to 100%, raising the possibility of a dividend cut in 2024.
  • The BDC's credit issues and non-accrual trend could lead to further trouble if not resolved in the short term.

Businesspeople walking on painted up going graph, on asphalt

Klaus Vedfelt

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) continued to show portfolio weakness in 2Q24 that resulted in additional net realized losses as well as a decline in net asset value.

The business development company's net investment income also fell QoQ

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
11.17K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OCSL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About OCSL Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OCSL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OCSL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News