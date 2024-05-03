Jirsak

Introduction

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) separated from healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) almost a year ago now. My regular readers will recall my in-depth articles on Kenvue's separation from JNJ in general and the talc litigation in particular. In my last article on Kenvue itself, published in early February, I shared my expectations for the first full-year earnings report and considered opening a small position, mainly due to the basically solid fundamentals and the significantly lower valuation since my August 2023 note. However, I decided to be patient and digest the company's annual results first before making a final decision.

With Kenvue's Q1 earnings report due next Tuesday, May 7, and the company having reported its 2023 results in February and provided guidance for 2024, I think it's a good time for an update. In addition to my expectations for KVUE's Q1 2024 results and the likelihood of beating estimates, I discuss what, I believe, is the main reason for Kenvue's comparatively cheap valuation. The weak volume trends that became particularly evident in late 2023 could be the result of a potentially troubling underlying trend - underinvestment in research and development.

What To Expect From Kenvue's Q1 And How To Interpret The Expected Sharp Decline In Full-Year 2024 EPS

For the first quarter of 2024, analysts currently expect Kenvue to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25. As Kenvue only started reporting as a standalone company in July 2023 (announcing Q2 results), a comparison of reported (non-GAAP) EPS is not possible.

Net sales for the first quarter of 2024 are expected to be $3.79 billion. Kenvue's 10-Q for Q1 2023 is available, according to which the currently expected net sales for Q1 2024 would represent a 1.6% year-over-year decline.

As I discussed in my previous article, Kenvue CEO Thibaut Mongon is a former JNJ veteran who worked for the company for 23 years and has led the Consumer Health segment at Johnson & Johnson since 2019. Mongon should therefore have deeply internalized JNJ's culture and with it the healthcare giant's tendency to under-promise and over-deliver. Therefore, I was not too surprised that Kenvue beat the full-year 2023 EPS consensus in February (+2.3%). For Q4, the company delivered a positive EPS surprise of almost 10%.

With that in mind, it seems likely that Kenvue will also beat the Q1 2024 EPS estimate, but keep in mind that Kenvue's net sales came in below expectations last year: -0.8% for the full year and -3.1% for the fourth quarter. The fourth quarter and full year 2023 results were only superficially solid, and the company is facing challenges. This is reflected in the recent significant negative revisions to EPS estimates:

Figure 1: Kenvue Inc. (KVUE): Consensus EPS revision trends on a quarterly basis (Seeking Alpha)

One could argue that analysts have attached too much importance to management's remarks given in February and have therefore become too conservative. However, the consensus estimate for 2024 EPS is currently $1.15, right in the middle of management's February guidance.

If Kenvue delivers EPS of $1.15 in 2024, this would represent an 11% year-over-year decline. I'll get to the main challenge above in a minute, but I think it's worth noting that the magnitude of the decline should not be overstated.

First, Kenvue has to absorb the costs associated with becoming a standalone publicly traded company, and net interest expense will also be substantially higher (expected to be $400 million, +60% year-over-year). Exchange rates are also currently expected to have a negative impact on the full-year result, which is not surprising given that Kenvue generates more than 50% of its sales outside the U.S. (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Kenvue Inc. (KVUE): 2023 net sales by geographic region (own work, based on company filings)

Higher brand investments are also responsible for the lower expected EPS, but, of course, welcome (see below). In this context, I think it's worth noting that the data in my last article was largely based on JNJ's financial statements and R&D expenses related to the Consumer Health segment. Now that Kenvue's 10-K report for 2023 is available, things look a little different.

According to the data reported by JNJ, the former Consumer Health segment invested about 3% of its net sales in R&D lately, which is already well below the 4%+ reported for 2016 to 2018. However, according to Kenvue's 2023 10-K, the actual percentage is significantly lower (Figure 3), raising even greater concerns about potential underinvestment.

Figure 3: Kenvue Inc. (KVUE): Research and development expenses in absolute and relative terms, according to JNJ’s 2022 10-K and KVUE’s 2023 10-K (own work, based on company filings)

Finally, it should be emphasized that earnings per share this year will be negatively impacted by the increase in shares outstanding. Management expects diluted weighted-average shares outstanding of 1.92 billion in 2024, which corresponds to an increase of 3.8% compared to the previous year. This in turn means that dilution will contribute 3.6 percentage points to the decline in EPS.

Let us now take a brief look at Kenvue's main challenge.

The Main Reason Why Kenvue Stock Is Comparatively Cheap

Based on 2024 expected EPS of currently $1.15 and yesterday's closing price of $19.12, Kenvue stock is trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 16.6. That's definitely not what I would call expensive, especially for a largely recession-resistant consumer products company with a solid portfolio of brands. Depending on which companies one considers most comparable to Kenvue, a non-GAAP price-to-earnings ratio of more than 20 seems reasonable in the current market environment.

As I explained in my last article, Kenvue's balance sheet is in pretty good shape (especially compared to other healthcare spin-offs) and its debt maturities are very manageable.

The main reason for Kenvue's current quite low valuation is its operations. The company is currently struggling with a significant decline in volume.

Organic volume fell by 8.2% on a consolidated basis in Q4 2023, with Skin Health and Beauty down a whopping 12.8%. Self Care and Essential Health each recorded a decline of 6.3%. Pricing and mix (+5.8% organic) were unable to offset the decline. Of course, it would be foolish to extrapolate long-term performance from looking at a single quarter, but I would argue that the full-year performance was also rather disappointing.

Essential Health's volume declined 6.0%, Skin Health and Beauty declined organically by 4.8% and only Self Care recorded modest growth of 1.3%. Pricing and product mix (+7.7% organically) more than compensated for the consolidated volume decline of 2.7%, but this is obviously not a sustainable way to grow a business in the long term. The fact that volumes basically stagnated in 2022 against a backdrop of price increases of 4.0% (the increase was likely well accepted by consumers due to the broadly thematized high input cost inflation) is, in my view, worrying and should be kept in mind. Of course, it can be argued that inventory effects and product portfolio management were partly responsible for these results. However, the acceleration of the volume decline in 2023 against the backdrop of quite high price increases, especially in the fourth quarter, could be an indication of unexpectedly high price elasticity of demand. Finally, the discrepancy between reported R&D spending when Kenvue was part of JNJ and the recently reported figures also suggests underinvestment.

Kenvue's management is obviously aware of these issues and has already announced accelerated investment in its brands. The necessary increase in R&D and advertising spend will have a negative impact on profitability in the short term, but I think it's fair to say that innovation was likely neglected when Kenvue was still part of JNJ.

Of course, one could argue that Mongon, who has led the former Consumer Health segment since 2019, and his team are responsible for this strategic decision and the resulting poor performance. However, it should be borne in mind that Consumer Health, as a comparatively small part of the parent, was probably a little short of resources, also in light of the costs associated with talc litigation that were reported as part of this segment.

Conclusion - Is KVUE Stock A Good Buy Now Before Earnings?

Kenvue will release its first quarter 2024 results on Tuesday, May 7, before the market opens. Analysts currently expect EPS of $0.25 and net sales of $3.79 billion. A comparison of adjusted EPS to last year's number is not possible because the company had its first earnings call as a standalone company in July 2023. However, the 10-Q filing for the first quarter has been made available and permits the conclusion that net sales will likely decline 1.6% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2024. This is not a major issue, at least on the surface, but it is an indication of the ongoing operational challenges.

It's hard to say whether Kenvue will beat estimates on Tuesday. On the one hand, Kenvue's CEO is a former JNJ veteran, and the healthcare giant is known for delivering "like clockwork." On the other hand, the sharp decline in volume in late 2023 could point to a negative surprise. However, given analysts' significant downward revisions, expectations could be potentially overly negative, thereby setting the company up for a beat on EPS estimates.

For the full year, analysts currently expect EPS of $1.25, which puts the P/E ratio of KVUE shares at less than 17. EPS of $1.25 represents an 11% year-over-year decline. I expect the higher number of diluted shares outstanding to contribute 3.6 percentage points to the EPS decline. Higher interest expense, foreign exchange effects, and expenses related to the conversion to a standalone publicly traded company are other contributing factors.

The most important aspect underlying the weak expected EPS for 2024, however, is the increase in investments in brands. When Kenvue was still part of JNJ, the associated research and development expenses already showed a somewhat worrying trend, as I detailed in my last article. However, with Kenvue's first 10-K report now available, things look even worse. Comparing the reported data with that in JNJ's 2022 10-K, relative R&D spending in 2021 and 2022 appears to have been 70 to 80 basis points lower than previously thought. Over the last three years, Kenvue's R&D spending averaged only 2.5% of net sales, well below the 2016-2018 baseline of 4.0%+.

As Mongon has led the former Consumer Health segment since 2019, it could be argued that he and his team are responsible for this - potentially unsustainable - cost-cutting drive. However, it should be borne in mind that Consumer Health, as a comparatively small part of JNJ, was probably a little short of resources, also in light of the costs associated with the talc litigation reported as part of this segment.

All in all, I remain on the sidelines on Kenvue Inc. stock and will keep a close eye on volume trends as well as R&D and advertising spending. I don't believe the company's problems are unfixable, but it will take time and effort, and short-term profitability will obviously be negatively impacted in the process.

Thank you very much for reading my latest article. Whether you agree or disagree with my conclusions, I always welcome your opinion and feedback in the comments below. And if there's anything I should improve or expand on in future articles, drop me a line as well. As always, please consider this article only as a first step in your own due diligence.