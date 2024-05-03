Jaap2/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc (NYSE:SWZ) is a closed-end investment fund that is currently trading at around a 16% discount to NAV, and could potentially be a takeover target sometime in the future. The main focus of the fund seems to be returning capital to shareholders in the form of dividends, which are plentiful. The small market capitalization and nature of the fund make it a standout among other closed-end funds, and factoring in the expense ratio, it yields roughly 5.6%. The stocks which comprise most of the portfolio are strong, quality Swiss companies, with identifiable moats and notably high dividends. The high forward 6.65% dividend yield makes it a great option for dividend investors, especially those who want to diversify into foreign stocks and get a high yield for doing so. Drawbacks are the perceivable high expense ratio of the fund at 1%, and risks related to higher interest rates, the Swiss currency, and the fund's concentration in a small number of holdings which make up around 50% of the portfolio.

Introduction

It has been a while since I have covered a fund, so I thought for a change I would highlight an interesting one that focuses on a different market than the United States. It is also a closed-end fund, which I have never covered before, and some readers might not be familiar with. Below is a simple explanation of what a closed-end fund is and how it works.

How A Closed-End Fund Works (Created By Author)

A simple concept, easy to understand, but often closed-end funds tend to be overlooked in the market and many trades at substantial discounts to their net asset value. The question is - why is this?

The market tends to overlook and undervalue closed-end funds, and many investors simply ignore them. Sometimes, it can be the case that closed-end funds are actually able to deliver higher returns than open-ended funds, so it is good to not write off the sector entirely. In more concentrated funds, like the Swiss Helvetia Fund, the overall performance becomes correlated to just a handful of stocks, which can end up being a blessing or a curse. This can be a drag on returns if underperformance of the largest holdings weighs down the fund, but it can also decrease volatility and offer investors more time to accumulate shares and reinvest dividends at opportune moments.

SWZ 5-Year Chart (Seeking Alpha)

With prices near the mid $7 range, I think that SWZ could be approaching buy territory sooner rather than later. In this article, I will take a deeper look into the holdings and explain the discount to NAV, the high dividend nature of the holdings, and why the fund could be a potential takeover target sometime in the future.

Discounts To NAV

Browsing through lists of closed-end funds available, you may notice that many trades at big discounts on their net asset value. Some of these funds are known for their underperformance over the long term, which keeps many investors away. It is sort of an enigma why closed-end funds can trade at large discounts to their net asset value, but at the same time deliver a worse performance than by just buying a basket, or handpicking only some stocks themselves. For certain investors, it may be wiser to pick and choose which Swiss stocks they would like to own, rather than buying a closed-end fund or mutual fund. However, there is always an inherent risk in owning individual stocks, so funds like SWZ make it easy to track Swiss stocks as a group and be diversified.

The actual price of the fund is the net asset value, which the fund lists on their site, but the trading price can be either higher or lower depending on supply and demand of the shares in the open market. In theory, with a fixed number of shares available, the supply and demand imbalance makes the fund trade at a discount to the NAV. When the demand for shares is higher in a given period of time, the fund trades at a premium, and when the demand is lower, the fund trades at a discount. At times, this discount can be abnormally large, and offer a chance for investors to accumulate shares with a margin of safety below the intrinsic value. The fact that many of these funds trade at discounts to their NAV makes them appealing fundamentally, but there are reasons for this that go beyond what the quantitative aspects are. Investor sentiment plays a part, but this is not the only reason. Due to a variety of reasons - mainly surrounding various costs, such as high expense ratios and long stretches of market underperformance, they are cast aside. In my opinion, opportunity costs also play a big role in why many investors overlook them.

Swiss Helvetia Fund is similar to other closed-end funds in this way, but can offer value in the form of high and stable dividends. The 6.65% forward yield of SWZ in particular makes it a good option for those who want to be paid well for their exposure to Swiss stocks. The fund is made up of great companies, but it surprisingly has underperformed when looking from a long-term investment standpoint. Capital appreciation is one goal of the fund, but I would say that the main goal is dividend distributions and returning capital to shareholders.

Speculation On A Takeover

It is worth mentioning that there is speculation in the market that because the fund has a relatively small market capitalization (approximately $100 million) and trades at such a discount to net asset value, it may be a takeover target from a larger entity who could buy out the fund and liquidate all the holdings. The fund is worth something - and this inherent value is understandably larger than what the stock trades for in the open market. The fund is 'worth more dead than alive,' so why has this not happened yet?

In my opinion, this could be a possibility at some point in the future, but there is no telling exactly when, or what entity might be interested in doing so. This speculation on a takeover has been floating around for years. It could be that the managers of these closed-end funds may simply get bored, and want to sell someday and take up something new. However, there is no indication that the Swiss Helvetia Fund is closing up shop any time soon. In getting down to the root of it all, stripping all speculation away, the holdings of the Swiss Helvetia Fund are quality companies with strong moats, and have the potential to perform well over the long term regardless if the fund eventually goes away due to a takeover or liquidation.

Digging Deeper Into Each Holding

Since the fund is fairly concentrated in a handful of stocks, the fund pays handsome dividends and retains a stable valuation, as the businesses all have considerable moats and are staples in their industries.

The fund is concentrated mostly in Nestlé S.A. (OTCPK:NSRGY), Novartis AG (NVS), and Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY), but Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCPK:CFRUY) and Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCQX:ZURVY) also help to sway the weighting, with these five stocks making up approximately 50% of the fund.

SWZ Portfolio With Weighting (The Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc.)

The other half of the portfolio consists of smaller positions, each with a 2.8% weighting or less.

One big risk is that the fund is concentrated in such a small number of holdings. Nestlé and large pharmaceutical companies could end up being riskier than many investors are looking for, at least when thinking over a long-term holding period. Bigger does not always mean better, but the fund also has diversification in the form of insurance companies, banks, chemicals, and medical device companies.

Getting right into each company is a great way to see the high quality nature of the portfolio, and also to see how the fund achieves a high dividend yield.

Nestlé

Nestlé S.A. (NSRGY) is the largest food and drink company on the planet by market capitalization and is truly a juggernaut as a brand. The 15.7% weighting in the fund makes it a core holding, and the stable rock of the portfolio that holds everything together. A weakness is that Nestlé could be seen as somewhat of a bloated company, with a market capitalization of $270 billion and not much potential for high returns (stock price appreciation) over the long term. However, the stock is quite stable, and has been paying growing dividends for many years and has an exceptionally large moat, which makes it very appropriate as the fund's largest holding.

Novartis

Novartis AG (NVS), a quality pharma stock, is one that is recognized probably the most well by American investors next to Nestle in terms of brand identity. With a market capitalization of around $206 billion, the company is one of the world's largest 'big pharma' companies and has high profit margins and growing dividends as well. I have considered investing in Novartis in previous years, but I must admit that I have not studied the company's pipeline well enough and looked into it as deeply as others in the big pharma space. The stock pays a nice 4% dividend and has a track record of great long-term performance, which makes it a suitable option for the 11.3% weighting in the fund.

Roche

I know of Roche as one of the most actively traded stocks in OTC Markets. Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) is an interesting pharma stock by itself, but as part of SWZ, it makes sense in terms of diversification in the big pharma sector along with Novartis. The stock price trend has been pretty terrible lately, with a history of underperformance in recent years, but Roche could be a potential rebound play for the fund over the next five years. The stock has corrected around 40% since the all-time highs and sports a P/E ratio of 15, making it a fair option for value investors. With a dividend yield of around 4.5%, it is appropriate for diversification in the fund and also contributes to the high overall dividend yield of the portfolio. With a weighting in the fund of nearly 10%, Roche could be a game changer if the stock starts to outperform the pharma sector once more in the coming years.

Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (CFRUY) is a high quality luxury goods company which is most commonly known for their brands such as Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels. It is one of my absolute favorite companies in the Swiss Helvetia Fund, and also offers attractive returns for those with a long-term view on the luxury goods market globally. The biggest wildcard in terms of the luxury goods market, in my opinion, is China's demand, which could be abysmal in the near future due to ongoing crises in the country centered around real estate and a declining birth rate. However, the company has an established moat and high margin products with a growing consumer base in other countries. The company had record high revenues in 2023 and also paid a record high dividend to shareholders. The stock is not cheap and trades at a 30x P/E multiple, but the market has recognized the company as a quality producer of luxury goods and rewards the stock with a high valuation due to the nature of the company's moat. At a 5.5% weighting, Richemont is not likely to move the needle much for the overall fund, but it is a great company to own and could potentially be reweighted to closer to 8% or more over time given continued favorable performance.

Zurich Insurance Group

The last large holding I will briefly discuss is Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURVY) which is an extremely stable stock with a strong source of dividends. The stock yields 5.68%, and has a 4.4% weighting in the portfolio, making it an important holding in the fund, but not something that will make or break the overall performance. I have not directly analyzed an insurance company before, but history shows that there are some great returns for those such as Ben Graham and Warren Buffett who invested in companies like Geico long ago. This is admittedly another holding which I will have to do more research on, but insurance companies are known for being enduring businesses with exceptional pricing power that are somewhat recession-proof and offer stable dividends.

Concentrated Nature, Dividend Distributions, Risks

The concentrated nature of the fund may be off-putting to some, but I actually tend to favor ETFs or other funds that are heavily concentrated in just a handful of stocks. After a certain number of holdings, each position starts to detract and become more and more meaningless in terms of moving the needle for the fund. It is important to concentrate a portfolio, while still at the same time maintaining diversification. When around 50% of the fund is in just 5 stocks, the overall portfolio is balanced and the rest of the smaller holdings tend not to matter as much, especially for minimizing volatility, which smaller cap companies also tend to have more of.

The forward dividend yield is around 6.65%, which is impressive. Of course, after factoring in the expense ratio at around 1%, the fund gives you basically 5.6% as a true dividend yield. Keep in mind that investors who are starting a new position in SWZ are getting a 16% discount, which is why the fund offers a yield higher than many of the individual stocks in the fund have on their own.

One thing that is more of a recent change is the fund's dividend distribution and frequency of the payouts.

It used to be that all the way up until 2020, the fund would pay out dividends twice a year. This has now changed and the Swiss Helvetia Fund pays out quarterly dividends, similar to many other companies and funds. Below is the dividend history for SWZ dating back to 2021 showing that the fund is maintaining this quarterly distribution of dividends.

SWZ Dividend History (StockAnalysis.com)

Many investors probably prefer quarterly dividends to annual dividends, and one trend which is encouraging is that towards the end of 2023, the quarterly payment jumped from $0.12285 to $0.129. This 5% dividend raise shows that the dividend is starting to grow once more after it shrunk from the years of 2021 and 2022. Can dividends get back to previously high levels seen in the post-COVID years? It remains to be seen, and it is still early, but 2024 could be a great year for dividend investors.

After a nearly 10% correction in the share price this year, the Swiss Helvetia Fund is now beginning to look like an attractive option compared to just holding cash, but not necessarily if interest rates stay higher for longer. This is a risk that investors will have to monitor, as the interest rate situation keeps changing rapidly. If rates do indeed come down by the end of 2024, high dividend stocks and certain closed-end funds like SWZ could, in theory, outperform once more.

While the fund has logged a share price performance of -1.4% in the last five years, much of this underperformance has materialized in just the last three and a half months. Considering dividends and their contribution to the overall return, the fund has generally performed well for those that have accumulated on pullbacks towards the $7.00 price support. The current price of $7.58 is beginning to look attractive and could break down once again to retest the $7.50 level, which could be a great buying opportunity. The dividend yield above 6.65% could soon head closer to 7% if the share price continues to break down from here, which would produce an even more attractive opportunity for those holding with a long-term mindset as well as investors who are new to the fund and want to wait for an opportune moment to buy in.

Potential As A Takeover Target Vs. Risks

The Swiss Helvetia Fund is relatively small among closed-end funds. With a small market capitalization of around $100 million, it makes SWZ appealing in the world of microcap investing, which I have dived into over the last few years. The fund could theoretically be taken over by a large entity, then liquidated and produce an instant return on the assets. Others have speculated about this, and even more have highlighted the risks involved with the fund and the potential for underperformance, which has certainly been the case for the last five years. The fund trades at around a 16% discount to NAV, which could be interpreted as a risk and a reason to stay away. It is clear that at least right now, there is not much demand for the shares.

SWZ Net Asset Value Discount (cefconnect.com)

The other risks for the fund are mainly tied to Swiss companies and the nature of the country itself. The Swiss currency is also something to keep in mind, as the Swiss Franc has a tendency to go up over the long term, almost too much so. It is even to the point that the Swiss National Bank makes a note of it and takes measures to keep the country's currency in check.

A strong currency is great, but too strong is not so great. In the last couple of years, the Swiss National Bank actually posted an annual loss due to the interest rate situation, although the last year was better than the previous one in terms of losses. It will be up to investors to keep monitoring the interest rate situation and see if this risk persists, and if Swiss stocks could be a place to find value when inflation gets tamed and interest rates come back down.

Conclusion

Swiss Helvetia Fund is a high quality closed-end fund with a great mix of concentrated holdings, which have strong moats and attractive dividend yields. Nestlé, Novartis, Roche, Richemont, and Zurich Insurance Group make up a large percentage of the fund, but there are some great smaller companies in the portfolio as well which add to the diversification. It is pretty well diversified, judging by the large positions in food and beverage, insurance, and luxury goods, but has more of a leaning towards pharmaceutical companies and related industries such as medical devices when looking at the rest of the fund. Due to the small market capitalization of around $100 million, and the fund trading at around a 16% discount to NAV, the potential for a takeover could also be likely sometime in the future. Factoring in the expense ratio of around 1%, SWZ gives you close to a 5.6% yield with the potential for a share price rebound in the coming years. I currently see the Swiss Helvetia Fund as a Buy and would be a continued buyer at the $7.50 price level.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.