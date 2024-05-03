fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2024 10:42 AM ETfuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.33K Followers

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Alison Sternberg - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
David Gandler - Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer
John Janedis - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Laura Martin - Needham
Jian Li - Evercore ISI
David Joyce - Seaport Research Partners
Darren Aftahi - ROTH MKM
James Goss - Barrington Research
Brett Knoblauch - Cantor Fitzgerald

Operator

Good morning. My name is Dennis, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Fubo First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Alison Sternberg, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations at Fubo. Please go ahead.

Alison Sternberg

Thank you for joining us to discuss Fubo's first quarter 2024.

With me today is David Gandler, Co-Founder and CEO of Fubo, and John Janedis, CFO of Fubo.

Full details of our results and additional management commentary are available in our earnings release and letter to shareholders, which can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.fubo.tv.

Before we begin, let me quickly review the format of today's presentation. David is going to start with some brief remarks on the quarter and full year and Fubo's strategy, and John will cover the financials and guidance. Then, we will turn the call over to the analysts for Q&A.

I would like to remind everyone that the following discussion may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our financial condition, anticipated financial performance, business strategy and plans, industry and consumer

Recommended For You

About FUBO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FUBO

Trending Analysis

Trending News