Castellum AB (publ) (CWQXF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.33K Followers

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCPK:CWQXF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Joacim Sjöberg - Chief Executive Officer
Jens Andersson - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Erik Granström - Carnegie
Lars Norrby - SEB
John Vuong - Van Lanschot Kempen
Albin Sandberg - Kepler
Markus Henriksson - ABG Sundal Collier
Paul May - Barclays
Jonathan Kownator - GS

Operator

Welcome to Castellum Q1 Report 2024. For the first part of the conference call, the participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]

Now I will hand the conference over to CEO, Joacim Sjöberg; and CFO, Jens Andersson. Please go ahead.

Joacim Sjöberg

Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us. I’d like to start by drawing your attention to the picture on the first page of our presentation. It shows one of our recently started projects, the complete renovation of three buildings in Stockholm, of which one, the one with the reddish facade, is designed by the renowned architect Ralph Erskine. Thus, the project is named Erskine & Friends in his honor. That was just a glimpse of what we are going to hear more about later.

So, our main strategic decision last year, the rights issue of SEK10 billion and the divestment of properties worth SEK5.2 billion, can be seen in the P&L when comparing this photo with the same period last year.

The rental income is not increasing as much as could be predicted, but that is due to divestments and the cost base is also favorably affected by the lower interest rates. This combined with a good cost control, the income from property management is up 13%.

Looking at our rental income, we also see that the negative net leasing from last year translated into the like-for-like figures, but as mentioned in the

Recommended For You

About CWQXF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on CWQXF

Trending Analysis

Trending News