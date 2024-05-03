Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeffrey Schnell - Vice President, Investor Relations
Andy Tometich - President and CEO
Shane Hostetter - Executive Vice President and CFO
Robert Traub - General Counsel

Conference Call Participants

Mike Harrison - Seaport Research Partners
David Begleiter - Deutsche Bank
Justin Ages - CJS Securities
Dan Rizzo - Jefferies
Arun Viswanathan - RBC

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Quaker Houghton First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]

As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Jeffrey Schnell, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Schnell, you may now begin.

Jeffrey Schnell

Thank you. Good morning. And welcome to our first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. On the call today are Andy Tometich, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Shane Hostetter, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Robert Traub, our General Counsel.

Our comments relate to the financial information released after the close of U.S. markets yesterday, May 2, 2024. Our press release and accompanying slides can be found on our Investor Relations website.

Both the prepared commentary and discussion during the call may contain forward-looking statements reflecting the company’s current view of future events and their potential effect on Quaker Houghton’s operating and financial performance.

These statements involve uncertainties and risks, which may cause actual results to differ. The company is under no obligation to provide subsequent updates to these forward-looking statements.

This presentation also contains certain non-GAAP financial measures and the company has provided reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the appendix of the presentation materials, which are available on our website. For

