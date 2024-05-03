ewg3D

It's been a while since my latest article. One of the reasons is a sweeping appreciation of share prices, which makes me cautious about giving any recommendation for entering. Nevertheless, I would like to continue the review, and Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) is the company that caught my eye. For the past year, it was one of the best performers in the Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation industry, with a 1-year Total Return of nearly 55%.

Despite the missing earnings estimates figures, the company is still rated as a "Strong Buy", making it interesting to dive deeper into its valuation. Bright prospects with future operation expansions create value for shareholders, but it seems to be already priced in. I would start with multiples analysis to figure out if it is fairly priced compared to peers, continuing with reviewing the latest results to use alternative valuation techniques and come up with the price target confirming my "Buy" rating.

Company Overview

Targa Resources Corp. is an independent midstream infrastructure company, operating in 2 segments: Gathering and Processing; Logistics, and Transportation.

Due to increased production, the company is having expansion projects, with a part of the processing plants to begin operation in 2024-2025 as well as fractionation expansion to be finished.

In January 2023, the company completed an acquisition of Blackstone Energy Partners, thus increasing the ownership of Grand Prix to 100%.

Targa Resources Corp. for the past several years has increased its dividends, and the recent announcement to up the quarterly dividend provides a further short-term boost to its share price.

The company has a stable dividend safety grade and has repurchase programs.

The Market Opportunities

Despite being one of the most capital-intensive sub-segments in the oil and gas industry, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9%, according to a report by Research and Markets. At the same time, the American region should be the main beneficiary, to be content with the significant growth projections by 2030.

Increased consumption and production of oil and gas will further boost demand for pipeline services, but its growth maybe limited due to environmental concerns.

Mordor Intelligence research confirms these, adding that the transportation segment will dominate the growth.

Peer Analysis

TRGP Sector Median 5Y Average CQP P/E GAAP (FWD) 20.84 11.37 50.08 11.9 P/S (FWD) 1.26 1.45 0.80 2.59 P/B (TTM) 9.13 1.57 4.73 22.88 P/E GAAP (TTM) 30.71 11.24 32.24 7.06 Div Yield (TTM) 2.00% 3.31% 5.58% 1.58% Div Yield (FWD) 2.67% 3.63% 4.38% 6.60% Cash Dividend Payout Ratio (TTM) 51.72 43.55% 40.67% 69.68% Click to enlarge

Targa Corp. multiples are historically higher (with P/S lagging) than median numbers, and at the same time, higher compared to its average figures. Higher than average trailing P/B and P/E multiples suggest growth prospects. Investments in expansion and higher expected future returns, together with increasing commodity prices, may explain its current valuation. To check whether all the pluses are priced in, I will continue with an alternative valuation technique. Despite the rise in dividends, the yield is still below the industry average number. The fierce competition in acquiring gas or crude oil supplies make location and available capacity of gathering and processing facilities a cornerstone to succeed in the sector. The geographic diversity of Targa's assets makes it easier to access customers, and increasing capacities will create competitive advantage. The closest competitor (in size) may be Cheniere Energy Partners, which is also trading above median numbers, but provides worse momentum (according to trailing numbers) with lower growth expectations and higher cash dividend payout ratio with lower trailing dividend yield, making TRGA a safer dividend play.

Latest Quarterly Results and Full Year Overview

Record adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of $966.2 million

Record Permian and liquefied petroleum gas ("LPG") export volumes during the first quarter

Starting up its new 120 thousand barrels per day ("MBbl/d") Train 9 fractionator in Mont Belvieu, TX in early May

Announced a new 275 million cubic feet per day ("MMcf/d") Permian Midland gas plant

Announced a 150 MBbl/d Train 11 fractionator in Mont Belvieu

No change to 2024 and 2025 growth capital estimates

Declared a 50% increase to its quarterly cash dividend for the first quarter to $3.00 per share annualized

Repurchased approximately $124 million of common stock during the first quarter

Continue to estimate full year 2024 adjusted EBITDA between $3.7 billion and $3.9 billion

Despite missing full year's earnings figures estimates, the company continued to provide substantial return on equity and ROIC, but the numbers were lower compared to the 2022 year, with slightly higher leverage, reaching the 2021-year level. As stated in the company's report, TRGP is on its way to a decreasing leverage ratio. Last year, results were shown with a pretty low commodity price, which proves the diversification of the business. Record Permian volumes and increased fees were the main contributors to operating performance last year, and continued to positively affect the first quarter results, the company is expecting continued volume growth.

With the total revenue slightly higher compared to the last year, thanks to the higher fees from midstream services, the company faced lower net income. It was affected by increasing operating expenses, increased interest expenses "due to a recognition of cumulative interest on a 2024 legal ruling associated with the Splitter Agreement and higher borrowings, partially offset by an increase in capitalized interest." The one-off recognition effect and increased depreciation due to expansion may harm short-term income numbers, but increased adjusted EBITDA encourages for the future results.

Increased capital spending is pending till the first quarter of 2025 and will result in higher year-over-year EBITDA and a capital increase returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and repurchase programs.

Targa announced that it started operations at its new Wildcat II plant ahead of schedule and met its budget boundaries in its full year report, and came with more good news this quarter, starting up operations in its new fractionator in Mont Belvieu. The company continues to expect its full year adjusted EBITDA to be between $3.7 bln and $3.9 bln. It will be interesting to observe how the following plans to complete the expansion will be realized, and to see how the structure of the statements will change, in order to fine-tune the forecasting for valuation later this year.

Risks

Despite partially hedging, the company's performance is highly dependent on the commodities prices.

Targa is highly dependent on sources of NGL supplies, and the decline in production in the operating region affects its long-term success, with unexpected volume changes.

Most of the land and part of the pipelines belong to third parties, which raises the risk of disruptions that will affect the company's operations.

Maintenance and repairs may result in higher-than-expected capital expenditure, decreasing operating performance.

Expansion plans may fail to produce the desired effect, harming operations.

Valuation Methodology

I used the same methodology as in my previous article. I forecasted balance sheets for 5 years. It is based on calculating a discounted stream of abnormal returns (return on net operating assets less required return) that the company creates for its shareholders. I believe it to be a better indicator, than FCF. The required return is WACC-calculated and based on the expectations for lower interest rates soon. Balance inputs depend on the sales figures of the company. The terminal growth rate is 2%.

Valuation Inputs And Results

With sales expected to grow and capital expenditure to decrease soon, I forecasted the income statement and simulated the future balance structure. Historically, revenue growth was flat, thus I applied a single-digit long-term growth rate. An effective tax rate is used and the cost of capital applied is based on lower interest rates.

2023 2024E 2025E 2026E 2027E 2028E 2029E and after Income statement Sales 16060 18791 21985 22425 22873 23331 23797 Cost of sales 10676 12402 14510 14800 15096 15398 15706 Gross margin 5383.9 6389 7475 7624 7777 7932 8091 Core operating income before tax 2626 3194 3737 3812 3888 3966 Residual Operating Income (ReOI) 890 1080 1263 1270 1296 1322 1348 Cost of operations 7.28% Total Present Value (PV) of ReOI to 2024 5 041 Continuing value (CV) 25535 PV of CV 17970 Value of common equity 27621 Number of shares outstanding 224.6 Value per share $ 122.98 Click to enlarge

In Thousands of US Dollars (USD) except per share items

Valuation Risk

The terminal growth rate equals an average U.S. GDP growth rate. If the growth rate continues to rise after the year 2025, it will result in a higher price target.

An assumption of lower interest rates is used, applying a lower (than at the moment) required return, which significantly affects the valuation.

Calculations don't include options outstanding, which will slightly lower the price target. Due to accounting principles, some of the figures I used in my reformulation might be slightly off, but I tried to minimize their influence. The latest quarter statements and annual statements lack some disclosure -- although this had only a minor effect on my calculations. WACC calculations are outsourced, but reasonably match my own.

Conclusion

According to my calculations, with the price target of nearly $123 and current market value of around $113 there is a potential for price appreciation of around 9%, rating it as a "Buy". There are risks of an overall market correction and slower-than-expected interest rate decrease, that may provide a better entry point.