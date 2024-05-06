Michal Krakowiak/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

We last reviewed Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) with a buy in a catchy titled article, "Frac To The Future," in late December of last year. We gave the company a pretty thorough treatment there, so this review should be considered an update to that prior coverage. If you are new to my writing and coverage, please give the linked article a read for deeper background on the company.

Liberty is a top-performing company in the fracking space. It has managed to achieve a nice rally in its stock price since our last article, when other U.S. shale focused competitors have been unable to do so.

North American fracker cohort (Seeking Alpha)

Recent commodity-based price movement has chipped away at some of this spectacular growth, and we suspect this may continue. In this article, we will assess the macro environment for North American frackers and adjust our recommendation on LBRT at current prices.

The problem with commodities

This one isn't hard. We are still building crude inventory when we should be trending down. The same story is also true for gas. We ended the heating season with about 400 BCF higher than the year before, and we are getting ready to start injecting. There is hope on the horizon for gas, as we discussed in a recent article. Summer cooling demand is met with natural gas and as the year closes out, gas for LNG shipments to the Gulf Coast will arrive.

Adding to the uneasiness of the market are renewed inflation led concerns about the economy. Consumers have kept the economy afloat with strong employment led spending. But consumer debt is at all-time highs. Can this continue? Will John and Jane Consumer tack on a little more debt and load up the SUV to take the kids and Aunt Susie to Disney World this summer?

We're about to find out, and demand will late spring and summer driving will tell the tale.

A final point. The market is obsessed with Fed action on interest rates. Any indication that data might lead the Fed to cut rates result in huge rallies in the equities market. Let's be sure we understand the implications of a cut. The Fed cuts when data tells them the economy is on the verge of a recession. When stimulus is called for, we are nearing recession. Which would be bad for demand.

A quick thesis for LBRT

The company is the premiere independent fracking company in North America. Second only to Halliburton in sheer pumping horsepower, they are absolutely #1 in ROCE in their cohort. This is an indication of the efficiency with which the company is deploying capital and is associated with superior long-term results.

ROCE for fracking cohort (Seeking Alpha)

LBRT is an innovator in the field with its digiPrime gas hybrid frac pump and the digiFrac all-electric frac pump. Liberty Power Innovations is further enabling well site fuel substitution with its CNG stations and Field Gas Processing trailer mounted units.

If you accept that shale production, which may be peaking given data contained in the most recent EIA-914, will have a long tail-decades as a matter of fact, LBRT is a company you want to own.

That said, it's always a matter of entry point. The stock has run up ~20% since the first of the year. Is it out of gas-NPI, or gathering steam for another leg up? On a technical basis, the stock is sitting near upper resistance at $23, and well above its 200-day SMA. The analysts rate LBRT as an Overweight at current prices, with targets that range from $21-$28. The median is $26, so the recent move higher maybe it.

The multiple for LBRT is ~4X, which is a solid number as the company carries very little debt. The problem we have taking a position at current levels is the general weakness in the service sector, thanks to operators cutting back on activity in North America. The rig count-which ultimately drives all activity, is down, as are frac spreads. Below is a graph Christine Guerrero put out showing the juxtaposition with WTI output and well completions. It tells a story of diminished activity for at least the next quarter.

U.S. liquids and Production Activity (Christine Guerrero-used with permission)

At some point, this trend has to reverse. The incredible productivity that companies we follow boasts of can only carry the ball so long. New wells must come. Chris Wright suggested that this year would look a lot like 2023, with modest growth, weighted toward the year-end.

My guess is the activity level today is probably consistent with flat U.S. oil production. I know we saw a big decline in January. I think that's monthly fluctuations. But we're certainly not at an activity that will meaningfully grow U.S. production. Probably activity today is flat on oil production. And look, if prices stay where they are, you're going to see a little bit of incremental activity from privates later this year. And we are ultimately going to end the year with some modest production growth, probably.

That doesn't create much urgency toward taking a position. And, things could get a little rougher or the short term, with some significant pipeline egress interruptions planned for May.

A potential short-term drag on Permian egress

RBN Energy in a recent blog notes the impending maintenance of the massive-1.5 mm bopd W2W-Wink to Webster pipeline will create a choke point for Permian egress. Temporarily at least, when you lose half of your takeaway capacity, there's going to be a backup.

Current crude oil capacity from the Permian to Houston is approximately 2.8 MMb/d. The latest available data from the RRC, covering January, shows flows of 2.55 MMb/d from the Permian to Houston. That’s a utilization rate of 92%, leaving only 233 Mb/d of spare capacity to Houston that month. Simple math tells us, “Houston, we have a problem.” If Wink to Webster removes 1.5 MMb/d for 10 days, that equates to 500 Mb/d of oil pipeline capacity being unavailable for physical flows throughout June. However, the latest flow data indicates there is only half that amount of spare capacity available to Houston.

The thought process is if wells get shut in for lack of pipeline egress, fracking schedules could slip to the right as well. I don't see this as a big hiccup-if it only lasts for 10 days, but Liberty has a big footprint in the Permian, and they might see some additional flat time in June. CEO Chris Wright acknowledged this might be at least a short-term issue in the recent call-

The industry conditions probably peaked about 6 quarters ago in the fall of 2022. And it's really just because that's when the fleet count peaked. And the fleet count has sort of gently moved down since then. And if the fleet count is going down, you've got incrementally negative pricing pressure. This is compared to any other downturn. This has been a very slow, very modest gradual pullback. And I would say that pricing pressures are in line with that. They've been modest and gradual.

A potential long-term catalyst

LBRT is expanding, albeit prudently and incrementally, into the international scene. A stacked fleet is head to Australia to participate in the development of the Beetaloo basin. Chris Wright comments:

So the interest in having Liberty's engineering prowess in addition to horsepower and equipment and all that, the interest in that international market has been strong. Our view in the past has always been we're super loyal, and we move slowly. Australia itself is having struggles with domestic gas prices and gas supply and the projections there show things getting tighter. So there's a need for that gas there in Australia, you're right near the South Asia and Southeast Asian markets for it. And with the rollout of digiTechnologies, we've now -- we're bringing in new fleets, and we don't need new capacity. So we've got fleets going out the other side that we can retire or in the case of Beetaloo where we could send a fleet to Australia.

My take from my experience in Oz is this could turn into something very accretive in a couple of years.

Risks

The risk to this thesis is further upside rather than a decline. You can't predict what the market will actually do, but the commodity-based data suggests flat oilfield activity that may impact margins, at least to some extent, could be on the horizon. That may present a slightly better entry point than where we are now.

We have an aggressive downside target and may need to adjust our thinking if we get near. That's an individual decision for us all.

Your takeaway

A lot of OFS companies have run up in the last couple of months, including Liberty. The fundamentals don't support this at the present in my view; therefore we think better pricing may come along that will provide an entry point for a long-term position. While this article has been in process, LBRT has dropped a couple of dollars in price to the $21 level. If my thesis is correct, there could be more to come.

As previously noted, after the retrenchment this week, LBRT is sitting on its long-term upper resistance line, and several dollars above its 200-day SMA at $19.00. My suggestion for initiating a new position or adding is sub-$17.00, a level last seen in January 24, just before a strong buy price signal was sent to the market at $72.00 for WTI. A signal that peaked in April, at $87.00, and has continued to slowly erode over the course of the last month.

Even a star performer like Liberty is driven by macro fundamentals on oil and gas. Neither are in a bullish trend at the present, and we see this in the prices of even the big multiservice OFS companies such as Halliburton (HAL) and Schlumberger (SLB). Both of these companies derive most of their revenue from outside North America and are still being dragged off recent highs-very recent highs by the decline in drilling in the U.S. It makes no sense, but that is true of many things these days.

Bottom line

We are going to watch Liberty Energy Inc. for the entry point we have discussed. As noted, it should be a winner long term, and once a real price signal-confirmation that shale output has peaked primarily, and a reset in gas prices due to demand, will rally accordingly. LBRT has started a sustainable capital returns program that includes a low yield dividend and share repurchases, making it a company to own in this space.