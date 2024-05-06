Liberty Energy: Cruising At Altitude (Rating Downgrade)

May 06, 2024 8:00 AM ETLiberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) Stock
Fluidsdoc profile picture
Fluidsdoc
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Liberty Energy Inc. is a top-performing company in the fracking industry, with a strong stock rally despite challenges faced by competitors.
  • The macro environment for North American frackers is uncertain due to building crude and gas inventory, inflation concerns, and potential Fed interest rate cuts.
  • Liberty Energy is an innovative company with high efficiency and strong long-term results, but the current weakness in the service sector and decreased activity in North America pose risks.
  • We rate Liberty Energy Inc. stock as a hold at current prices, but would buy at levels 10-15% lower.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Daily Drilling Report. Learn More »

White passenger aircraft flying over clouds

Michal Krakowiak/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

We last reviewed Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) with a buy in a catchy titled article, "Frac To The Future," in late December of last year. We gave the company a

The Daily Drilling Report

This article was written by

Fluidsdoc profile picture
Fluidsdoc
10.34K Followers

Fluidsdoc is an international oil industry veteran with 40 years of experience having worked on six continents and in over twenty countries around the world. He is an expert in the upstream oilpatch and an energy sector specialist.

He is the leader of the investing group The Daily Drilling Report where he provides investment analysis for the oil and gas industry. Features of the group include: a model portfolio that covers all segments of upstream oilfield activity with weekly updates, ideas for both U.S and international energy companies, coverage from shale to deepwater drillers, technical analysis to identify catalysts, and more. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not advice to buy or sell this stock or ETF in spite of the particular rating I am required to select in the SA template. I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties and is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell the securities mentioned. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to do their own due diligence before investing their hard-earned cash.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LBRT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LBRT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LBRT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News