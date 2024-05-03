imaginima

Are you an income-oriented investor looking for a safe investment with a high distribution?

You don't have to look much further than Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

In case you are not familiar yet, EPD is one of the largest midstream companies in North America, transporting, storing, and processing oil and gas products after the extraction from the ground, before they hit the end-users such as refineries or consumers.

While I am not an income investor myself, given I have more than 30 years before retirement, focusing on total returns instead of income generation for the moment. But when asked what businesses I recommend to income investors, EPD always comes up. In fact, it's my highest conviction pick for an income strategy.

Why?

With the demand for natural gas and oil expected to reach its peak in the next two decades, there has been an obvious lack of investment in the space and few new entrants in the arena, enabling better utilization of existing assets.

This not only assigns EPD a wide moat and significant strategic importance domestically, but the company has been one of the few to recognize the opportunity for natural gas liquids or "NGL" exports, giving it an edge over peers with its established terminal infrastructure as the exports are expected to increase over the next few years.

Simply put, EPD is a high-quality business with a management team that has a successful track record. The company is not only focusing on generating cash flows, but is willing to take calculated risks, as demonstrated by the Navitas acquisition in 2022 for $3.25B, even as the rest of US producers are not committed to growing production.

EPD's business simply checks all the necessary check marks for me when searching for quality:

One of the industry leaders

High profitability

Recurring revenue business model

Sustainable growth

Hard to disrupt business given the lack of investment and ESG

But that's not all.

EPD has a 25-year track record of continuous dividend increases, qualifying as a dividend aristocrat, without a single dividend cut, even though the industry median is only 3.8 years.

The company pays an attractive 7.43% dividend yield or $0.515 per share.

Despite the high yield, EPD has grown its dividend by 43% in the last 10 years and by 17% in the last five, to protect against inflation.

In fact, the most recent 3% dividend hike was announced in early January.

Back in 2018, EPD switched to a self-funding financial strategy, which in turn enabled the company to significantly improve its distribution coverage, currently sitting at 1.7x.

Returning Capital (EPD IR)

One argument I hear often advising against any investment in the energy industry is the volatility of underlying natural gas and oil prices which exert certain pressure on the companies in the field, but in reality, EPD operates a stable business that isn't highly vulnerable to oil and gas price swings.

Instead, the main risk for EPD is a decline in demand (indirectly influenced by the price consumers pay) for natural gas, oil, and gas liquids combined with significant ESG pressures.

EPD's Business Overview

Let's face reality.

In the last few years, energy transition has been on the agenda of many government leaders, which would make EPD's business mostly obsolete, perhaps outside of natural gas and rare gases.

The results?

Between 1965 and 2021, per capita energy consumption increased by 61% alongside increased consumption of oil, gas, and coal.

The reality is that the world has never done an energy transition and it appears there is no blueprint on how to execute one, without disrupting the world's largest economies.

Understanding that fossil fuels won't disappear overnight or over the next 30 years, but instead will likely co-exist with other, perhaps more sustainable energy sources such as wind and solar, is key to being convinced to invest in EPD.

Power Generation Mix (EPD IR)

Even though EPD is not the largest midstream infrastructure player, the company operates a vast network of over 50,000 miles of pipelines, enabling it to generate stable revenue by collecting fees for transporting crude oil, natural gas, NGLs, petrochemicals, and other refined products from major producing basins to refineries and export terminals.

Being a strategic infrastructure provider, the company also operates over 300 million barrels of liquid storage space for the core products.

EPD's business model is collecting fee-like earnings, independent of the volatile price swings of crude oil and natural gas, making it more resilient compared to other players, yet during periods of elevated energy prices, consumers may decrease consumption which could in turn negatively impact the volume transported through the network.

In 2023, EPD invested $3.5B in its projects in service and the company is planning on investing a similar amount in 2024. This should increase capacity driving growth as demand for fossil fuels keeps rising.

EPD Business Overview (EPD IR)

The company is well diversified geographically and product-wise, not being overexposed to a single market or product category, which proves vital during periods such as COVID-19 when the demand for crude hit rock-bottom or the winter storm Uri in 2021 which put a stop to any transport of energy.

As of Q1 2024 the breakdown of Gross Operating Margin or "GOM" was the following:

NGLs , 54% of GOM

, 54% of GOM Crude Oil , 18% of GOM

, 18% of GOM Natural Gas , 12% of GOM

, 12% of GOM Petrochemicals, 15% of GOM

Given the expansive network in strategic locations such as Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma, EPD has a successful track record with an average Return on Invested Capital or "ROIC" of 12%.

Even during the periods of the Financial Crisis, the 2014 to 2017 Oil Price Collapse, and the COVID-19 pandemic, EPD managed to deliver double-digit ROIC.

Personally, I like to scrutinize ROIC for companies I invest in because it gives you a sense of how much growth and potential return you can expect from the investment. With enough margin of safety, I'll take 12% any time.

EPD did just that, since 2004, the company has grown its EPS by 12.4% on an annual basis. Yet, if you invested in the stock at the beginning of 2004, you would earn only 7.82% in annual total ROI as the company was trading far above its fair value in 2004.

This highlights the risk of buying quality equities trading at a premium. Today the situation is very different and the stock is trading below its fair value, potentially unlocking market-beating results in the future.

Going forward, I expect the strong demand for NGLs and oil to be the key drivers of growth for EPD, particularly the exports, as the company recognized early on the size of the opportunity and today is a leader in the market.

The core advantage of EPD is the established network of export terminals alongside the pipelines, enabling the company to collect fees at every step.

The price for NGLs in the international markets is significantly higher, compared to the US domestic market, enabling EPD to capitalize on the arbitrage of the markets for years to come as the natural gas demand is projected to keep increasing until 2050.

I expect that EPD will be able to continuously deliver ROIC of at least 13% for the remainder of the decade.

EPD's ROIC (EPD IR)

Keep in mind that EPD does not have a traditional corporate structure, instead, it is trading on an exchange as a Master Limited Partnership or "MLP". As a result of this structure, you are responsible for paying income taxes on any earnings from the MLP.

Depreciation is passed onto investors as well, potentially giving you a tax break or reducing the taxable income. The tax filing of MLP is a bit more complicated, but it might be worth the effort, given the much higher yield compared to traditional stocks.

MLP partners receive a Schedule K-1, listing all the income and deductions of the holding to file the taxes, but seeking a professional tax advisor might be advisable.

Valuation

The negative sentiment around fossil fuels and the uncertainty around the energy transition has weighed on EPD's stock over the last few years.

If we look back to 2003, on average, the stock was trading at a P/E ratio of 19.68x.

Today, the company's stock is valued at a blended P/E ratio of 10.81x, well below its historical average and the fair value of 15x its earnings, offering a significant margin of safety, that is supported by a wide-moat.

I would not hold my breath, expecting a major reversal in the valuation back to the historical range, given the past EPS annual growth of 12.4% will be hard to replicate:

2024: EPS of $2.74E, YoY growth of 9%

EPS of $2.74E, YoY growth of 9% 2025 : EPS of $2.90E, YoY growth of 6%

EPS of $2.90E, YoY growth of 6% 2026: EPS of $3.02E, YoY growth of 4%

Instead, the key target for EPD is to keep paying a well-covered dividend no matter the economic volatility, providing investors with a reliable yield of anywhere from 7% to 10% annually.

Any capital appreciation is a cherry on top, but a return to the 15x P/E, which I consider to be fair value is certainly possible, unlocking up to 26% total annual ROI for investors, hence my "Strong Buy" rating.

EPD Valuation (Fast Graphs)

Seeking Alpha's quant system is flashing a Strong Buy rating at the moment as well with analysts being quite upbeat about the company's prospects with an average price target of $33.11, representing an 18% increase from the last close.

Even though I do not own the stock in my personal account, a more growth-aggressive portfolio, EPD is the single largest position in an income-oriented portfolio I manage and I remain a buyer of the stock anywhere below $30.

Compared to other midstream companies, EPD remains the cheapest from the group with still reasonable forward EPS growth expectations.

Company Ticker Blended P/E 3Y EPS Growth Enterprise Products Partners - 10.81 6.2% Energy Transfer LP (ET) 12.64 12.0% Enbridge Inc. (ENB) 17.62 4.2% Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) 16.63 7.0% Click to enlarge

Takeaway

Like I said before, even though I am not yet an income-oriented investor myself, EPD ticks all the check marks for me when searching for a quality high-yielding business with a stable dividend distribution.

In fact, it's my highest conviction pick for income investors that I advise, given the wide economic moat, strategic asset ownership, recurring revenue business model, and hard-to-disrupt business model due to ESG concerns and lack of investment in the space.

Even though the demand for fossil fuels is expected to peak over the next two decades, EPD is capitalizing on the opportunity in the international export of NGLs for hefty premiums. In my view, this is an underestimated business opportunity with the capacity to drive growth for the next few decades.

Valued well below its fair estimate, Seeking Alpha's quant system and Wall Street analysts are both equally bullish on EPD's prospects with a price target of $33 or 18% upside in a span of the next 12 months, excluding the 7.4% yield.