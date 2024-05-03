dragana991/iStock via Getty Images

BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB) operates a network of more than 2,300 grocery stores across Mexico, standing out through a "hard discount model". The company launched its NYSE IPO in February and while it may not be familiar to most investors, we believe the stock deserves a closer look.

The attraction here is a fantastic growth story with the retailer averaging more than one new store opening per day. Sales have more than doubled over the past three years with the momentum expected to continue as management eyes a significant expansion opportunity.

With shares trading at just 1x sales into accelerating earnings, we see room for the recent rally to continue.

Data by YCharts

TBBB Financials Recap

TBBB operating under the "Tiendas 3B" brand references the Spanish saying "Bueno, Bonito y Barato" which translates to Good, Nice, and Affordable. The trends suggest the concept has been popular with Mexican shoppers.

The company reported 2023 revenue of MXN 44.1 billion, or approximately $2.6 billion, which climbed by 35% from 2022. The gross margin of 16% rose by 86 basis points, benefiting from the expanded scale and operating leverage. The result is that EBITDA increased 44.3% y/y to MXN 1.9 billion, or around $114 million.

Company IR

Operationally, several factors are driving sales higher. First, the number of average transactions per store is up 8% over the past year implying higher traffic and also more repeat customers. Separately, the average ticket size has climbed by 4% leading to 17.6% same-store sales growth last year.

A central theme for TBBB's business model is its selection of private-label products which now represent 46.5% of all sales, up from 42.8% in 2022.

These branded products covering everything from packaged foods to household cleaning supplies allow the company to offer attractive pricing to attract customers while adding its margins and profitability.

Company IR

Management is guiding for 2024 revenue growth between 28% and 32%. This target considers a plan to open between 380 and 420 stores this year, maintaining the pace of the record 396 net stores added in 2023.

The company also expects same-store sales growth in the "mid-teens" based on data that the cohort of new stores grow their average monthly sales volumes and reach unit-level profitability faster than older vintages.

Notably, the high level of cash generation has allowed the expansion effort to be self-funded, supported by a strong balance sheet. TBBB raised $590 million through its IPO, which it has used to fully repay debt into Q1.

Longer-term, TBBB sees room for more than 12,000 additional stores in Mexico with the potential to enter new regions. From the annual report:

In 2023, we averaged a new store opening every 22 hours, which is faster than any other grocery retailer in Mexico... We are systematic in our approach to opening stores, and our recent vintages are showing a faster sales ramp-up and higher profitability vis-à-vis our older vintages for the same comparable period. With an estimated white space for at least 12,000 additional Tiendas 3B stores in Mexico, we are constantly looking to increase our number of stores and expand into new regions.

Company IR

What's Next For TBBB?

There's a lot to like about TBBB with the financial metrics highlighting overall solid fundamentals. From a high-level perspective, the exposure to this category of retail in Mexico as an emerging market offers strong long-term growth potential with themes like an ongoing formalization of the economy and expanding middle class as structural tailwinds.

The bullish case for the stock is that the company can continue to execute its strategy and grow its market share as a leading grocer in the region. Opportunities to expand its private label assortment into new categories or introduce services to its customer base can add to the profitability potential.

With a current market cap and a similar enterprise value of around $2.6 billion, TBBB is trading at 1x 2023 sales or 23 times trailing twelve months' EBITDA. The valuation begins to appear more compelling when we extrapolate management's 2024 guidance to approximately 0.8x forward sales or 17x forward EBITDA.

While the earnings multiple is at a premium compared to U.S.-based discount retailers such as Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI), Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO), Dollar General Corp. (DG), or Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR), we believe the spread is justified given the earnings momentum expected into 2025 and beyond.

We can also bring up Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCPK:WMMVF), as the Mexican subsidiary and operating arm of Walmart Inc. (WMT). While it's fair to consider Walmart a competitor, the key to recognize is that TBBB targets a more budget-conscious consumer in the deep discount segment.

In many ways, TBBB's business model is to undercut the pricing of larger players like Walmart for everyday items, a strategy that we believe will continue to work in Mexico.

Data by YCharts

Final Thoughts

We rate TBBB as a strong buy with a price target of $30 for the year ahead, representing a 22.5x multiple on the year-ahead EBITDA target. As we see it, the company has room to grow into that valuation which begins to appear undervalued under an assumption earnings can more than double over the next three to five years.

In terms of risks, keep in mind this is a foreign stock that introduces unique considerations. With the business operating in Mexico, foreign investors are exposed to foreign exchange variations. While the Mexican Peso has strengthened against the dollar in recent years, a trend reversal would add volatility to shares of TBBB and open the door for a deeper selloff.

Weaker-than-expected results or some setback in the company's expansion strategy would also force a reassessment of the earnings outlook. In the near term, monitoring points to consider over the next several quarters include trends in cash flow and margins, as well as the same-store sales metric to gauge the health of the business.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.