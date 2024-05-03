Sergio Delle Vedove

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) remains an interesting income pick in the European banking sector supported by its excess capital position, even though the benefit of high interest rates is likely to have reached its peak.

As I’ve covered almost one year ago, ING is one of the European banks I like the most due to its quality business profile, strong capitalization, and attractive dividend yield. Beyond that, at the time, its shares were undervalued, making it attractive both for income and upside potential.

Indeed, ING’s shares have outperformed the market over the past year, being up by more than 42% including dividends since my last article, as shown in the next graph.

In this article, I update ING’s most recent financial performance and investment case, to see if it remains an interesting pick in the European banking sector or not.

Recent Earnings

ING is focused on retail and commercial banking operations, being therefore somewhat exposed to rates compared to other European banks. Most of its loan book is in retail loans, largely in mortgage loans in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany, while the rest comes from the commercial segment.

Due to this business profile, its recent financial performance has been supported by the rising interest rate environment, being an important tailwind for higher net interest income (NII) and earnings over the past few quarters.

Some 75% of the bank’s revenues are generated from NII, being among the European banks with higher reliance on NII over total revenues. However, despite its large NII contribution to revenues, a large part of its loans are fixed-rate, which mean ING is less sensitive to rates than other banks that have higher exposure to floating-rate loans, namely Southern European banks.

Nevertheless, ING’s NII amounted to nearly €16 billion in 2023, an increase of 15.4% YoY. This was a strong performance and the major driver of higher revenues, given that fees increased by only 0.3% YoY to €3.6 billion. Other income was also quite strong, driven mainly by its Treasury operations, increasing from about €1 billion in 2022, to nearly €3 billion over the last year. Overall, ING’s total revenues increased by 21.6% YoY to €21.6 billion, largely supported by rising interest rates during this period.

However, the benefit of higher rates seems to be mainly over given that its NII was much weaker in the first quarter of 2024, and its guidance for the full year is not particularly bullish. Indeed, in Q1 2024 earnings, which were announced very recently, ING’s NII was €3.8 billion, representing a quarterly decline of 1.3% and less 4.7% on an annual basis.

This happens because ING’s cost of deposits and other funding has increased in recent months, at a higher pace than asset yields, leading to a lower net interest margin (NIM) in recent quarters. As shown in the next graph, its NIM was 151 basis points (bps) in the last quarter, a drop of about 8 bps from 1Q 2023.

For the full year, ING’s guidance is to generate between €15-15.5 billion in net interest income, expecting it to be at the upper end of the range, which implies a small drop from its €16 billion in NII generated over the past year. This shows that the benefit of rising rates has ended, which is natural considering that the European Central Bank is expected to start cutting rates next June, which will have some negative impact on the bank’s NII development over the next quarters.

To offset some weakness in NII, ING’s is pushing for fee growth, particularly in segments such as wealth management. In Q1 2024, fee income increased by 11% YoY to €998 million, which was quite good, supported by higher number of customers, increase in daily banking fees and higher fees from investment products.

Overall, its total revenues were nearly €5.6 billion in Q1, up by just 0.3% YoY, as strong fees and other income were offset by lower NII.

On the cost side, due to the inflationary environment that led to significant wage growth, its operational costs were up by 5% YoY to €2.67 billion, while on the other hand regulatory costs were down by 31%. Due to this combination, its overall costs declined by 1.3% YoY to €3.03 billion, leading to a small improvement in the bank’s efficiency.

Indeed, its cost-to-income ratio, a key measure of efficiency in the banking sector, was 54.3% in the last quarter, an improvement of about 90 bps compared to 1Q 2023.

Regarding credit quality, while the bank increased provisions by some 70% YoY, on an absolute basis the difference was manageable. Its provisions in the quarter amounted to €258 million, compared to €152 million in Q1 2023, representing only 16 bps of total loans. This cost of risk ratio (16 bps) is below the banks’ over the cycle average of about 25 bps, which means credit quality remains quite well despite its recent move upwards.

Going forward, while there is significant macroeconomic uncertainty, ING’s provisions are not expected to be much different from recent quarters, as economic growth in Europe has recently picked up and the unemployment rate remains at historically low levels.

Its bottom-line was €1.58 billion in the last quarter, representing a small drop of 0.8% YoY, a relatively underwhelming performance justified by weak NII in the quarter. This clearly shows that its earnings growth are significantly reliant on NII, which does not bode particularly well for the next quarter given that NII is expected to gradually come down in the near future.

Regarding its profitability, ING’s return on equity (ROE) ratio, a key measure of profitability in the banking sector, was 12.8% in Q1 2024, remaining at a good level.

For the full year, ING expects to report slightly lower revenues compared to 2023 due to lower NII, while fee income is expected to increase between 5-10%, and cost growth should be about 3%. Its ROE is expected to be above 12.5%.

On the capital side, ING has a very comfortable position given that its CET1 ratio was 14.8% at the end of last March, while the bank’s target is to have a CET1 ratio above 12.5% by 2025. This means ING has an excess capital position and can therefore maintain an attractive shareholder remuneration policy.

Indeed, the bank announced a new share buyback program of €2.5 billion to be performed in the coming months, which was above expectations and a key reason for a positive share price reaction on the earnings day, as shown in the next table.

The share buyback program will have a negative impact of around 77 bps in the bank’s capital ratio, which means it will remain well above its internal target, also allowing for a sizable dividend distribution in the near future.

ING’s dividend history has been quite positive over the past few years, supported by its strong capitalization and profitability, a profile that is not expected to change much ahead.

Its last annual dividend (interim + final) was around €1.10 per share, leading to a dividend yield of about 7% at its current share price. Going forward, current consensus only expects an annual dividend related to 2024 earnings of €0.97 per share, which seems to be too much conservative.

The bank isn’t likely to cut its annual dividend considering its strong fundamentals and excess capital position, thus dividend expectations are likely to be increased in the coming weeks, being potentially also a support for a higher share price in the short term.

Conclusion

ING is a quality bank in Europe due to its strong business fundamentals, relatively low-risk profile, above-average profitability, and strong capitalization. Despite that, the benefit of higher rates seems to have reached its peak and earnings growth ahead should be relatively weak. This means its investment case is currently geared to capital returns, with share buybacks and a high-dividend yield being a strong support for its share price over the coming months.