April Nonfarm Payrolls: Worse Than Expected News Is Good News

May 03, 2024 12:30 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPX, DJI, NDX
Christopher Robb profile picture
Christopher Robb
2.11K Followers

Summary

  • The April jobs report came in lighter than expected, providing relief to markets and supporting the idea of a soft landing.
  • Fed rate cut expectations jump forward to September after retreating for most of the year.
  • The economic environment seems supportive of stocks, with tech earnings and economic numbers clearing bearish obstacles.
  • Much of the bearish unwillingness to see the positive in our post-COVID economic recovery may be rooted in ideological fealty to Monetarism.

Medium wide shot businesswoman shaking hands with colleagues in office

Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

April Jobs Report Highlights

Everyone is a Keynesian in the foxhole.

-Robert Lucas

The April jobs report came in lighter than expected, providing some much-needed relief to markets after apprehension about rate cuts being cut

This article was written by

Christopher Robb profile picture
Christopher Robb
2.11K Followers
I was Senior Editor and Vice President at Fundstrat Global Advisors. I focus on company management, fundamentals, earnings, contrarian investing, and the effects of geopolitical developments on risk assets. I'm a big fan of Hayek AND Keynes. Give me a follow!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News