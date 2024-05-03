Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

April Jobs Report Highlights

Everyone is a Keynesian in the foxhole. -Robert Lucas

The April jobs report came in lighter than expected, providing some much-needed relief to markets after apprehension about rate cuts being cut off peaked before the last Fed meeting. The report is quite blatantly exactly what you would expect in a soft landing. I was among the earlier analysts on Seeking Alpha predicting a soft landing, and I will unequivocally say that we are currently in the middle of one. The civilian unemployment rate ticked up, and it may continue to tick up in the next quarter or two. But also remember, Powell said it would take much more than a few tenths of a percent to influence policy decisions.

I keep seeing more and more bears captivated by a persistently negative disposition that diverges from the data and reality. The tenor of much bearish commentary lately seems stale and emotional: grasping at straws. The report was bullish in a bad news is good news sense. But here's the thing. It was a helpful miss, and revisions showed the jobs market was slower than the initial numbers reported last month. Furthermore, Fed rate cut expectations jumped forward to September after retreating further away for most of the year.

Powell seems to agree. He ridiculed those who keep saying that we are entering a period of Stagflation. While the last GDP report was lower than expected, this was primarily due to volatility in imports. The economy is still growing, and consumers, especially the wealthiest, are still engaging in robust spending and optimistic economic activity. The Baby Boomers, the richest generation in history, are putting their savings to good use in the Travel & Leisure economy.

The monthly gains in jobs came primarily from education and health services, which were by far the standout. The pace of gains in government hiring also slowed down from the last couple of reports. An important thing to remember about this report is that despite missing high expectations, 175,000 jobs is still a very impressive number for an economy that has been expanding as long as ours has. I don't think there can be much debate that we are in the midst of the soft landing after this jobs report. But I'm always willing to hear a position different from my own.

I have covered this extraordinary Fed hiking cycle extensively:

Before Silicon Valley Bank's collapse, I postulated that the Fed was calling the bond market's bluff that it would "break something" and that they had a better grip on financial stability than consensus afforded.

After the last Fed meeting, I stated that I believed the Fed would hike zero times or only one more time (one and done). That is now the consensus view, but it was not then.

I predicted there was potential for diminished volatility following the last jobs report after the sell-off caused by the ADP report. I advised people to get into the Dow before its recent 13-day streak.

Now, I want to state unequivocally that the economic environment seems incredibly supportive of stocks. The soft landing everyone was talking about is happening right now. Tech earnings and economic numbers have both cleared two primary bearish obstacles.

Importantly, the report does not send off any inflationary alarm bells. Indeed, wage growth is doing exactly what the Fed wants: coming down not too fast, and not too slow. Wage growth that gets too hot can re-ignite inflationary pressure, but this vital report component is moving in the right direction. The strength in the labor market has helped the Fed keep a focus on inflation, and the relatively tame miss suggests this dynamic will continue.

However, instead of a job market with white-hot wage growth, we now have one with slowing wage growth. This means it will likely be even harder for the economy to move to the type of behavioral inflationary spiral that proved so problematic in the early 1980s. Many people fail to realize that the Fed used bashing the economy as an absolute last resort.

Folks who think that killing employment and credit markets with hikes right now to prevent inflation still in a 12-month downtrend seems more ideologically than rationally inclined to me. Furthermore, the hikes and the relative immunization of the economy from high rates compared with previous cycles make it a dubious proposition that such action would even have the desired effect on inflation that Monetarists hope for.

I think this was a pretty big report. The trinity of Tech earnings smashing expectations, the dovish FOMC meeting, and this soft-landing jobs report give me confidence that 2024 will be very bullish for stocks. A lot of Tech valuations are still reasonable from a fundamental perspective, and if they begin participating in the rally in a meaningful way, the indices can go much higher.

Before I move on to risks, I want to give my former boss, the great Tom Lee of Fundstrat a well-deserved shout-out for a spooky good call on today's jobs number. In addition to giving him credit for his fantastic call, I must also give him credit for teaching me to analyze markets in a way that has created value for Seeking Alpha readers. I am humbled and honored to have had the opportunity to learn from one of the world's best in my field.

Risks and Where I Could Be Wrong

There is no doubt that inflation has stalled, and it was a big surprise to markets since it directly contradicted what leading housing data was suggesting. A lot of prominent economists have started stripping Shelter to provide more meaningful measurements of current economic activity. Still, the housing market could be sending a problematic signal about a lack of housing supply that could cause persistent economic issues.

Another issue that could make housing persistently high is the asymmetric per capita consumption of housing of the top wealth quintile relative to the bottom four quintiles of wealth. Just think of how many houses (in dollars) an ultra-wealthy person consumes versus an average American consumer. The disparity in wealth is not a good economic outcome, and it could cause persistently high inflation in housing.

But the hoarding of the wealth by the top 10% has more profound economic consequences as well. In a consumer-driven economy, if management takes too much of worker's productivity gains, then economic activity becomes more and more volatile as the primary consumption engine withers.

Adam Smith, the founder of capitalism, has cautioned against excessive concentration of wealth throughout his illuminating body of work. It irks me when some Libertarian wing of Wall Street tries to deny, or point out the virtues of, the building wealth inequality in the United States. It is one of the biggest political and financial risks our country faces in my opinion.

Because the disparity in wealth has expanded so dramatically in recent decades, the wealthiest individuals in our country control so much of the total proportion of wealth it is unlikely that any policy action the Fed engaged in could alter their spending behavior.

Another persistent risk is the deteriorating geopolitical environment. Wars are inflationary occurrences and any worsening of the situation in key global hot spots that results in an interruption of economic activity or trade could cause major price spikes that rapidly change the Fed's current dovish disposition.

Conclusion

One of the things that, I think, is compromising a lot of bearish analysts who normally provide value is that they have ideologically entangled themselves. Wall Street has been culturally preferential to the ideas of Milton Friedman, but they have grown not only stale but have also become largely consensus in my view. When you listen to thought-leaders who, I believe, were far more influential and had a far greater impact on human thought than Friedman, like Mr. Keynes and Mr. Adam Smith, you start to get a different picture of healthy capitalism.

And this is the rub. I detect a lot of resistance in bearish camps to admitting that the government intervention during the pandemic was a positive thing and that it has been largely responsible for the subsequent economic boom because of the ideological implications of that reality, not because of data. The data is clear, it appears that our relatively more robust Keynesian response to the pandemic brought us relatively stronger economic growth. That reality is a very hard thing to admit for large sections of Wall Street.