Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2024 12:20 PM ETUniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.34K Followers

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Bill DiTullio - VP, IR
Kenny Gunderman - CEO
Paul Bullington - CFO
Drew Smith - CFO, Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Conference Call Participants

David Barden - Bank of America
Greg Williams - TD Cowen
Frank Louthan - Raymond James
Ana Goshko - Bank of America
Bora Lee - RBC Capital Markets
Jeff Harlib - Barclays

Operator

Good morning and welcome to today's conference call to discuss the Uniti and Windstream merger announcement and Uniti's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Results. My name is Michelle and I'll be your operator for today. Today's call is being recorded and a webcast will be available on the company's investor relations website investor.uniti.com, beginning today and will remain available for 365 days.

At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. Participants on the call will have the opportunity to ask questions following the company's prepared comments. It is now my pleasure to introduce Bill DiTullio, Uniti's Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury. Please begin.

Bill DiTullio

Good morning everyone and thank you for joining today's conference call to discuss the merger between Uniti and Windstream, as well as Uniti's First Quarter 2024 Results. Speaking on the call today will be Kenny Gunderman, our CEO, and Paul Bullington, Uniti's CFO. Slide numbers referenced on today's call refer to the Uniti and Windstream merger investor presentation.

Before we get started, I would like to quickly cover our safe harbor. Please note that today's remarks may contain forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the benefits of the proposed transaction between Uniti and Windstream, including future financial and operating results, statements related to the expected timing of the completion of the transaction and combined company plans, and other statements that are

Recommended For You

About UNIT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on UNIT

Trending Analysis

Trending News