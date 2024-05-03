Nafiz Rahat

Earlier this year, in February to be precise, I wrote an article that took a rather neutral stance on aerial rideshare company Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY). For those not familiar with the company, it's focused on building eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft. At the end of the day, the goal is to essentially act as an Uber of the airways, transporting people using these aircraft in what will almost certainly be hyper-dense population centers. Although this is exciting, and it is a market that I recognize as being large and potentially profitable, with an estimated value by 2030 of $45 billion, I could not get past the fact that the business was generating significant net losses and seeing large cash outflows.

This more than offset the optimism that I have regarding the business model. And at the end of the day, I ended up rating the company a ‘hold’ to reflect my view that the stock would be unlikely to outperform the broader market for the foreseeable future. So far, shares have actually significantly underperformed the market, tumbling 13.2% at a time when the S&P 500 is up 1.5%. It is important to keep in mind, however, that the picture can change. And the fact of the matter is that, in addition to having data covering one extra operating quarter, we also know that management is slated to report financial results covering the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year after the market closes on May 7. In preparation for this, investors should be paying attention to certain metrics. I honestly don't think anything will change my outlook at this time. But you never know what might be just around the corner.

Expect problems to persist

Like many small, cutting edge, businesses, Joby Aviation has big plans for the future. As I mentioned already, this is a massive market opportunity for the firm. For anybody who doubts this, I encourage you to read my first article on the business that you can find here. But this doesn't necessarily mean that it makes sense to buy the stock. Consider results even from the most recent quarter, which would be the final quarter of the 2023 fiscal year. Revenue for that time came in at just over $1 million. While this was better than any other point in the company's history, with revenue prior to that point always being a big old goose egg, it's an insignificant amount for a business with a $3.78 billion market capitalization. It is worth noting that this paltry amount of sales came from flight services that includes the company's performance of customer directed flights and on base operations for Department of Defense agencies.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

On the bottom line, the picture is quite painful. In the most recent quarter, net profits came in negative to the tune of $115.1 million. That's almost double the $66.9 million loss generated at the same time one year earlier. This is not the only bottom line figure that suffered. Operating cash flow went from negative $53.1 million to negative $83.3 million. Even if we adjust for changes in working capital, it went from negative $73.9 million to negative $89.1 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company came in negative to the tune of $96.2 million. That's worse than the negative $77.6 million reported at the same time of the 2022 fiscal year.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Results were not bad for that quarter alone. They have been bad for a long while. In the chart above, for instance, you can see data covering all of 2023 relative to all of 2022. Losses and cash outflows are worsening year over year, and a lot of that is driven by the companies ramping up of operations. For instance, research and development costs jumped by $70.8 million from 2022 to 2023. Interest income did manage to improve from $16.8 million to $45.6 million. However, the company saw a $184.4 million swing associated with the change in the fair value of warrants and earn out shares, plus it did not have the $19.5 million in income from equity method investments that it did in 2022.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

In all likelihood, the company will generate little to no real revenue this year. It certainly won't be enough to cover its expenses. In fact, management already forecasted the usage of between $440 million and $470 million of its cash this year. The good news is that the company has the cash to burn. However, the picture on that front has been worsening in recent years. As you can see in the chart above, the company went from having about $1.30 billion in cash and cash equivalents back in 2021 to having $1.03 billion worth at the end of last year. Over the past several years, the company has avoided the picture becoming even worse by issuing a tremendous amount of stock. And in all likelihood, that trend will probably continue this year. After all, with the expectation of being able to start its commercial passenger service in 2025, the company is going to have to spend a lot of money, not only on additional research and development activities, but also on launching and expansion. The end result will be a tremendous amount of dilution for shareholders. To put this in perspective, somebody who had owned the stock at the end of 2020 would have seen their ownership diluted to this point by about 84%. So that will make it more difficult, especially as it worsens, to justify upside.

Even if the business does start generating revenue, it's likely going to be a long time before it becomes cash flow positive. In the table below, I decided to look at a few different scenarios. If we assume that the company should trade between 10 times and 20 times cash flows, using the price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple, just to be fairly valued, the firm would have to be cash flow positive to the tune of between $189.1 million and $378.1 million. And if we do the same thing using the EV to EBITDA approach, we would need to see positive EBITDA of between $137.4 million and $274.9 million. In all likelihood, it will be years before this is achievable.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

This doesn't mean that the company is not making good strides for the future. Recent developments are encouraging. On May 2, for instance, the company announced that it had successfully completed its pre-production flight test program and that it is now moving on to the next step of using its production prototype aircraft to prepare for the for-credit flight testing that it has to go through on the regulatory front. This comes after the two pre-production aircraft that the company had been flying completed over 1,500 flights totaling in excess of 33,000 miles.

This isn't all that the company has been doing. In late April, for instance, the company broke ground on an expansion project in California that will more than double the company's manufacturing footprint at the Marina Municipal Airport, with operations likely to begin sometime next year. This facility, once expanded, will allow the company to produce 25 such aircraft each year and it was made possible by $9.8 million in grants that it received from organizations in California. Only a few days earlier, the company announced an agreement by which it will partner with three different governments in Abu Dhabi for the purpose of establishing an air taxi service in that area. This is not the first such arrangement made. In fact, in February of this year, the company received the exclusive right to operate air taxis in Dubai for six years, with the service there set to launch in early 2026.

As part of a $131 million contract with the Department of Defense, Joby Aviation announced that it will be delivering two of its aircraft to the MacDill Air Force Base next year for the purpose of testing and training activities. That increases the number of aircraft committed to US Air Force bases to two. And in early March, management announced that they acquired a facility in Dayton, Ohio, with manufacturing operations set to begin later this year. That's part of a plan to develop facilities that are capable, collectively, of building around 500 aircraft each year in that city. And it comes as part of a $500 million commitment for the initiative.

Although I am not terribly optimistic about the company in the near term, it is worth noting that the picture can always change. The next chance for that to occur will be when management announces financial results covering the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. That's expected to occur after the market closes on May 7. Leading up to that, analysts are expecting nothing in the way of revenue for the quarter. But that's not surprising given that the firm generated nothing for the same quarter of 2023. The expectation is for continued net losses, with a loss per share of $0.18. Unless the firm's share count has significantly increased since the end of last year, this should translate to a net loss of around $116.6 million. That would compare to the $113.4 million, or $0.19 per share, lost during the first quarter of 2023. In the table below, you can see other profitability metrics reported by management at the same time last year. Investors would be wise to keep a close watch on those as well.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Takeaway

From all that I can tell, Joby Aviation has interesting potential. But I don't see the company as being worthy of an investment at this point in time. It's likely going to be several years before the company can achieve positive or even neutral cash flows. And that makes it difficult from an investment perspective, especially when you factor in the kind of dilution that share issuances bring to the table. Because of these reasons and also because of the long term potential the space offers if things do go right, I feel as though a ‘hold’ rating is the most appropriate at this time.