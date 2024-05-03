Plains GP Holdings, L.P (PAGP) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 3, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Blake Fernandez - Vice President of Investor Relations
Willie Chiang - Chief Executive Officer
Al Swanson - Chief Financial Officer
Jeremy Goebel - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Blum - Wells Fargo
Spiro Dounis - Citi
Keith Stanley - Wolfe Research
Sunil Sibal - Seaport Global
Zack Van Everen - TPH & Company
Naomi Marfatia - UBS
Neal Dingmann - Tourist Securities
Jeremy Tonet - JPMorgan Securities
John Mackay - Goldman Sachs
Theresa Chen - Barclays

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the PAA and PAGP's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the call over to, Blake Fernandez, VP Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Blake Fernandez

Thank you, Latif. Good morning, and welcome to the Plains All American first quarter 2024 earnings call. Today's slide presentation is posted on the Investor Relations website under the news and events section at plains.com. An audio replay will also be available following today’s call.

Important disclosures regarding forward-looking statements and non-GAAP financial measures are provided on Slide 2. An overview of today's call is provided on Slide 3. A condensed consolidating balance sheet for PAGP and other reference materials are in the appendix. Today's call will be hosted by Chairman and CEO, Willie Chiang; and Executive Vice President and CFO, Al Swanson, as well as other management members.

With that, I will turn the call over to Willie.

Willie Chiang

Thank you, Blake. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Our strategy remains consistent and is anchored around capital discipline, generating free cash flow, return of capital

