MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2024 12:46 PM ETMasTec, Inc. (MTZ) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.34K Followers

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Marc Lewis - Vice President-Investor Relations
Jose Mas - Chief Executive Officer
Paul DiMarco - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andy Kaplowitz - Citigroup
Alex Rygiel - B. Riley
Sangita Jain - KeyBanc
Jamie Cook - Truist Securities
Brian Brophy - Stifel
Steven Fisher - UBS
Brent Thielman - D.A. Davidson
Adam Thalhimer - Thompson Davis
Justin Hauke - Robert W. Baird

Operator

Welcome to MasTec's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call, initially broadcast on Friday, May 3, 2024. Let me remind participants that today's call is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to our host, Marc Lewis, MasTec's Vice President of Investor Relations. Marc?

Marc Lewis

Thanks, Maddie, and good morning everyone. Welcome to MasTec's first quarter call. The following statement is made pursuant to the Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements described in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In these communications, we may make certain statements that are forward-looking such as statements regarding MasTec's future results plans and anticipated trends in the industries where we operate.

These forward-looking statements are the company's expectations on the day of initial broadcast of this conference call and the company does not undertake to update these expectations based on subsequent events or knowledge. Various risks, uncertainties and assumptions are detailed in our press releases and filings with the SEC. Should one or more of our risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of our underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from results expressed or implied in this call.

In today's remarks by management, we will be discussing adjusted financial metrics reconciled in yesterday's press release and supporting schedules. In addition, we may use

