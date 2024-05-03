My Top 15 High Growth Dividend Stocks For May 2024

Urupong

Quality Stocks

Following 5 months of positive gains for the S&P 500, investors get their first taste of a pullback in April. The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) fell by 4.03%, starting off Q2 on a sour note. Vanguard's Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (VIG) posted a slightly worse loss of 4.13%. Meanwhile, my watchlist underperformed both benchmarks, falling by 5.62% last month. 2024 has not been a kind year for my quality strategy, the watchlist sits 6.97% in the red year-to-date, relative to +2.74% for VIG and +5.94% for SPY.

This isn't the first time the watchlist found itself in a rough patch, and it likely won't be the last. However, relying on long-term data, I have conviction the strategy will bounce back and recoup lost ground in the months to come.

Even though SPY and VIG are off to a better start, my watchlist remains slightly ahead of the latter and now trails the former. Since inception, September of 2020, the watchlist has a CAGR of 10.91% compared to 10.30% for VIG and 12.10% for SPY.

My goal is not to beat SPY or VIG but to generate a long-term rate of return of at least 12%. Following a sour April, the watchlist is now trailing this goal.

The main goal of this watchlist is to find the best combination of high-quality companies trading for attractive prices. I believe this is the optimal long-term strategy for building wealth.

The top 15 dividend growth stocks for May 2024 offer an average dividend yield of 1.23%. Collectively, they have increased dividend payments at a rate of 23.40% during the last 5 years. Based on dividend yield theory, these 15 stocks are about 26% undervalued right now, and I think they are poised to offer strong long-term returns.

I would suggest considering two approaches to dividend investing. The first involves dollar-cost averaging into a diversified portfolio comprising at least 10-20 high-quality dividend-paying stocks spanning various sectors and industries. By adopting a dollar-cost averaging strategy, you mitigate the risk associated with attempting to time the market. Over an extended period, this method allows you to acquire shares at market highs, lows, and in-between, ultimately establishing an average cost basis situated in the middle.

The second method introduces a slightly higher level of risk. It entails investing in undervalued stocks while still adhering to a dollar-cost averaging strategy. In this approach, you diversify across a minimum of 10-20 distinct, high-quality companies spanning multiple sectors and industries. The increased risk stems from the possibility that your valuation methodology may prove inaccurate. However, by spreading investments across multiple stocks, the likelihood of correctly identifying undervalued opportunities may improve. The potential upside resulting from accurate selections may well outweigh any underperformance stemming from less successful picks.

Watchlist Criteria

The criteria used to determine which stocks are included in my high-growth dividend stock watchlist remain unchanged for May 2024. It is made up of the 8 factors listed below that have historically outperformed the broad universe of dividend-paying stocks when analyzed collectively.

Market Cap of at least $10 billion.

Payout Ratio no greater than 70%.

5-year Dividend Growth rate of at least 5%.

5-year Revenue Growth rate of at least 2%.

5-year EPS Growth rate of at least 2%.

S&P Earnings and Dividend Rating of B+ or better.

Wide or Narrow Moat (Morningstar).

Exemplary or Standard Management Team (Morningstar).

The rules identified 112 stocks for the month that were all ranked based on the above-mentioned metrics with the exclusion of market cap. I then computed the current valuation for each stock using dividend yield theory. All stocks were ranked for both quality and valuation, and sorted by the best combination of both. Next, I computed a forecasted rate of return for the next 5-year period for each of the stocks. This return is based on forecasted earnings growth, a return to fair value, and the dividend yield.

The highest-ranked 15 stocks with a forecasted return greater than or equal to 12% were chosen for the watchlist. The long-term hypothesis for this watchlist is that it will outperform a broad-quality dividend fund such as Vanguard's Dividend Appreciation ETF, VIG and that it will generate a 12% annualized rate of total return.

Watchlist For May 2024

Above are the 15 stocks I am considering for further evaluation during the month. They are sorted in descending order by their rank and 5-year dividend growth rate.

The "O/U" column represents potential undervalue; this is a comparison of the current dividend yield to the historical dividend yield as a function of share price.

The expected return in the table above was computed using a discounted 5-year EPS forecast, a return to fair value, and the current dividend yield. There is also a margin of safety built into the forecasted return. These figures are just assumptions based on the available data, and there is no guarantee these returns will be attained.

There are 3 changes to the top 15 list from the prior month. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP), CRH plc (CRH) and Elevance Health (ELV) have fallen further down the list, or do not meet the 12% expected rate of return threshold and were replaced by Old Dominion (ODFL), Sherwin Williams (SHW) and TJX Companies (TJX).

Past Performance

The top 15 list from April posted a sour loss of 5.62% and as a result the long-term alpha over both benchmarks has shrunk further. The long-term annualized rate of return for the watchlist decreased from 12.99% last month to 10.91%. My target rate of return is 12%, and following April the watchlist is now below this threshold.

Month Top 15 All VIG SPY 1 Month -5.62% -5.66% -4.13% -4.03% 3 Month -4.30% 2.16% 1.49% 4.28% 6 Month 12.31% 20.75% 14.97% 20.90% 1 Year 3.35% 17.00% 12.81% 22.43% 2020 6.27% 6.15% 9.09% 7.94% 2021 33.81% 31.55% 23.75% 28.76% 2022 -8.58% -15.12% -9.80% -18.16% 2023 20.89% 21.88% 14.50% 26.18% 2024 -6.97% 1.57% 2.74% 5.94% Since Inception 46.20% 46.74% 43.25% 52.04% Annualized 10.91% 11.02% 10.30% 12.10% Click to enlarge

Top 5 past and present watchlist stocks in April 2024:

Domino's Pizza (DPZ) +6.52%

Amphenol (APH) +4.70%

Tractor Supply (TSCO) +4.34%

EOG Resources (EOG) +4.07%

Ball Corporation (BALL) +3.28%

One of the top 15 stocks selected for the month of April was amongst the top 5 performing stocks last month, Domino's Pizza. In total, there have been 82 unique dividend stocks selected by this watchlist since September 2020. It is worthy to note that Activision Blizzard was amongst this list prior to being acquired by Microsoft.

Top 5 Stocks by Total Return since joining the watchlist:

NVIDIA (NVDA) +548.54% (37 months). Progressive (PGR) +146.10% (39 months). KLA Corporation (KLAC) +126.55% (36 months). Cintas (CTAS) +113.65% (39 months). Applied Materials (AMAT) +111.11% (39 months).

Since not all stocks have been on the watchlist for the full 44 months of their existence, comparing a monthly average return can help normalize the results. Here are the top 5 stocks with the highest average monthly return since joining the watchlist.

NVIDIA +5.18% (37 months) Discover Financial Services +4.54% (8 months) Bank of America +3.43% (8 months) Coca-Cola Europacific +2.96% (1 month) Elevance Health +2.43% (3 months)

Drivers Of Alpha

The watchlist underperformed VIG in April. Eight watchlist stocks outpaced the ETF last month.

The remaining 7 stocks underperformed VIG.

Total Return For All Watchlist Stocks

Here are the total returns for all past and present watchlist stocks since first appearing on the watchlist. Out of the 82 stocks that are on this list, 62 (66 last month) have positive total returns and 20 have negative total returns, the average return is 33.58% (42.40% last month). The watchlist has been around for 44 months, and the average duration for all 82 stocks is 31.79 months.

Symbol Since Joining Count NVDA 548.54% 37 PGR 146.10% 39 KLAC 126.55% 36 CTAS 113.65% 39 AMAT 111.11% 39 COST 103.68% 44 TSCO 103.07% 39 APH 99.67% 39 LRCX 91.86% 39 CDW 90.47% 39 ADP 88.05% 44 INTU 85.44% 44 MPWR 82.88% 38 BK 79.44% 44 MSFT 77.91% 44 JPM 63.08% 39 CI 56.08% 26 TJX 54.72% 39 FAST 54.07% 44 UNH 51.77% 39 SCHW 49.67% 39 NOC 49.28% 44 ROL 48.82% 27 DFS 42.68% 8 LOW 41.31% 44 GGG 37.86% 44 LMT 37.40% 44 DPZ 34.94% 44 SHW 33.79% 39 BLK 32.58% 44 ACN 32.22% 44 BAC 31.02% 8 V 29.94% 44 MCO 29.84% 44 MSCI 28.84% 44 MA 28.59% 44 EXPD 28.58% 39 HD 28.26% 44 WST 26.97% 44 WRB 26.29% 13 TMO 25.49% 37 MCHP 24.17% 11 EOG 23.73% 14 FDX 23.34% 26 BBY 22.81% 22 FDS 22.68% 44 GS 22.57% 33 ROP 22.27% 44 ICE 21.74% 39 BX 21.17% 21 USB 20.61% 42 KR 20.07% 10 DE 17.02% 29 TXN 15.76% 39 NTRS 13.15% 44 MS 10.85% 35 ELV 7.48% 3 ATVI 4.39% 29 CCEP 2.96% 1 JKHY 2.75% 44 CMCSA 2.49% 44 ALLE 2.49% 10 WTRG -1.21% 4 ZTS -2.63% 15 SSNC -2.89% 38 GPN -5.16% 2 TROW -8.83% 44 CRH -10.25% 1 ROST -11.73% 1 NKE -14.72% 4 ODFL -17.76% 2 HUM -18.55% 38 SBUX -20.45% 28 BALL -25.53% 28 SWKS -27.51% 28 DG -28.91% 37 LAD -33.59% 37 FMC -49.28% 23 SIRI -53.87% 25 AAP -55.79% 22 MKTX -61.89% 39 PARA -72.71% 34 Click to enlarge

Dividend Analysis for New Stocks

Below are a 7-year dividend yield theory chart, a dividend history chart, and a dividend growth table for the 4 new stocks on the watchlist this month.

First up is Old Dominion Freight Lines.

Please note the chart looks goofy on the left end due to the short dividend history for ODFL.

Created by Author

Year Dividend Growth CAGR 2024 1.04 30.00% 2023 0.80 33.33% 30.00% 2022 0.60 50.00% 31.66% 2021 0.40 32.58% 37.51% 2020 0.30 33.08% 36.26% 2019 0.23 30.81% 35.62% 2018 0.17 30.01% 34.80% 2017 0.13 34.11% 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 Click to enlarge

Up next is Sherwin Williams.

Year Dividend Growth CAGR 2024 2.86 18.18% 2023 2.42 0.83% 18.18% 2022 2.40 9.09% 9.16% 2021 2.20 23.13% 9.14% 2020 1.79 18.58% 12.48% 2019 1.51 31.39% 13.68% 2018 1.15 1.18% 16.45% 2017 1.13 1.19% 14.14% 2016 1.12 25.38% 12.43% 2015 0.89 21.82% 13.80% 2014 0.73 9.99% 14.58% 2013 0.67 28.21% 14.15% 2012 0.52 15.26% Click to enlarge

And finally TJX Companies.

Year Dividend Growth CAGR 2024 1.46 12.77% 2023 1.29 12.88% 12.77% 2022 1.15 10.10% 12.82% 2021 1.04 352.17% 11.91% 2020 0.23 -74.01% 58.66% 2019 0.89 19.38% 10.49% 2018 0.74 23.80% 11.93% 2017 0.60 20.97% 13.55% 2016 0.50 22.98% 14.45% 2015 0.40 20.15% 15.37% 2014 0.34 21.82% 15.84% 2013 0.28 25.00% 16.37% 2012 0.22 17.07% Click to enlarge

Final Thoughts

While this watchlist has produced some terrific investment ideas, it has also pointed out some awful stocks along the way. Four of the stocks presented during the last 44 months have gone on to lose more than 50%. A watchlist, much like an index, includes both good and bad companies. It's very difficult to create an automated stock selection strategy that only produces great ideas. However, rather than focusing on the few bad apples that have appeared on this list, let's shed a little light on its success. Seven stocks identified by this process have gone on to produce returns in excess of +100% and thirteen more have generated returns in excess of 50%.

I have used this list to find many great stocks that I have added to my personal portfolio, but I encourage you to use it primarily as a starting point for further research. The watchlist aims to find the best combination of high quality companies trading for attractive prices. It's based purely on quantitative data and therefore may not consider important qualitative factors that may impact future returns.