In March, I called shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) both impressive and intriguing. The company has seen impressive growth and operating leverage in recent times, increasing investor confidence along the way.

Originally having a focus on high-performance aerogel insulation for the energy infrastructure facility industry, Aspen Aerogels has turned itself into a key supplier to the electric vehicle ("EV") sector with its insulation solutions. This huge potential is once more underlined after a strong first quarter, although that good news has been aggressively priced here, after a more than 50% jump in the share price following the earnings release.

Aspen Aerogels

The company has long provided insulation blankets and related products to provide superior thermal performance versus traditional thin blankets, with the goal of saving on energy consumption, as well as protecting assets and, of course, workers.

Originally focused on large-scale energy infrastructure facilities, Aspen Aerogels provided products such as Pyrogel and Cryogel to oil producers, refineries and (other) petrochemical businesses, which use these products to protect pipes and other equipment to both hot and cold temperatures.

The company went public back in 2014 at $11 per share, as Aspen was just a small business at the time, generating about $100 million in sales, while it posted substantial losses as well. These losses, and the lack of progress on this front in the years which followed, meant that the company saw shares fall to the $1 mark in 2018.

Coming Alive

A single digit stock pre-pandemic peaked at levels in the $60s by year-end 2021 as the energy crisis ahead of (and following from) the Russia-Ukraine war did not result in tangible results as shares fell back to the single digits in the summer of last year.

Meanwhile, the company has grown another business line next to the core energy industrial business, as it developed a thermal barrier business, focused on electrical vehicles. Aspen claims both lower weight and thermal safe energy packing solutions, as these are far greater total addressable markets, or TAM, than the core energy market.

Momentum was already seen in the 2022 results, a year in which sales rose by 48% to $180 million, although that gross profits of $5 million left little potential on the bottom line, with operating losses reported at $79 million. The company initially guided for 2023 sales between $200 and $250 million, with EBITDA losses of $50-$60 million expected to show a modest improvement from a loss of $60 million in 2022.

These losses and large capital expenditure requirements made that the cash flow picture was uncertain. Momentum improved during the year. In August, Aspen reported second quarter sales up 5% to $48 million, yet gross profits improved in a big way. Third quarter sales, as released in November of last year, rose by 66% to nearly $61 million as operating losses narrowed to $14 million.

In February, the company posted a 38% increase in fourth quarter sales to $84 million, as the company actually posted an operating profit of a million and change! The company guided for 2024 sales to come in around $350 million, with even upside seen from the EV business, as that guidance felt conservative. With 2024 EBITDA seen at $30 million (after this metric came in at $9 million in the final quarter of 2023) largely breakeven results were expected for all of 2024.

With 70 million shares trading at $15, the company commanded a $1.05 billion equity valuation, as the business operated with a net cash position of around $25 million. As PyroThin has the potential to become a $3 billion business in 2027/2028 hopes were far higher. If the company could deliver on this, it could easily become a >$50 stock in the coming years. This meant that I was more upbeat at $15 back in March, than I was at $8 in the summer of 2023, as operating momentum has been incredibly strong.

A Blowout Quarter

Early in May, the company reported a 107% increase in first quarter sales to $94.5 million, with revenues up 12% on a sequential basis. Thermal barrier revenues rose by more than 400% (on an annual basis) to $65 million, with core energy industrial sales down 14% to $29 million. Gross margins improved further to 37% as the company reported operating profits of $2.4 million, comparing to a roughly $20 million loss in the year before.

The company updated the full-year guidance in a convincing manner, upping the sales guidance by $30 million, with sales seen exceeding $380 million. The company raised the EBITDA guidance by $25 million, now seen exceeding $55 million, as this compares to a $12.9 million profit on this metric in the first quarter. This suggests that the company will be modestly profitable here, as the company previously anticipated break-even results. That means that real earnings should be expected, as the guidance really is conservative here.

Despite these investments, the company still holds over a hundred million dollars in cash, with the company having $118 million in convertible debt outstanding. Cash is needed as while the company becomes modestly profitable here, capital spending exceeds anticipated depreciation expenses of $30 million this year by a huge margin.

Note that capital spending is seen at just $50 million this year for the regular business, making the cash flow picture anything but a concern here, although this excludes potential capital spending related to plant II. This plant is set to be built in Georgia and come online in 2027, adding another $1.2 billion in revenue capacity, badly needed to be given the anticipated growth, which make that all-in-all capital spending will run meaningfully higher, likely for some time.

The company furthermore reconfirmed that it has capacity to produce about $650 million in sales here, with potential to generate $160 million in adjusted EBITDA. The accelerating momentum is promising, given the widespread weakness in the EV market at large in recent times, creating setbacks for some other suppliers.

What Now?

The 75 million shares of Aspen Aerogels have risen to highs of $24 currently, pushing up the market value to $1.8 billion here. While this still is high based on the massively revised guidance, it is still evident that momentum in strong and that greater earnings power might be in the works in the coming years.

Obviously, a >50% jump in the share price following the results means that expectations have risen considerably, as the results confirm that the business has really become a different animal here. With earnings power seen up for a long period of time to come, I am still seeing the long-term potential, and while I missed this massive move, I feel no need to chase Aspen Aerogels, Inc. shares here.

Hence, I am looking for an entry point on unexpected dips, as it really seemed that a strong animal has been unleashed, as I am growing more impressed with this business every time when it reports results.