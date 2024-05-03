EschCollection

It's challenging to beat the S&P 500 (SP500) when it's the only game in town, but some funds show promise is being able to do so. One such fund that has come out of the gate strong and shows some early promise is the Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS). This actively managed fund, launched in February 2022, has been outperforming the SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) in an environment that's been quite difficult to do so.

At its core, CGUS is a non-diversified, actively managed ETF that invests in a diverse range of equities, spanning companies of all sizes and across multiple industries. Its primary objective is to achieve long-term growth of capital and income, making it an attractive choice for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

One of the key distinguishing characteristics of CGUS is its flexibility to invest up to 15% of its assets in securities of issuers outside the United States. This global exposure diversifies the portfolio and provides access to potentially lucrative investment opportunities beyond domestic borders. I'm a fan of this.

Dissecting the Holdings: A Deeper Dive

The top holdings of CGUS are all familiar U.S. names. I find it interesting that Nvidia (NVDA) is nowhere to be found in the top holdings, showing how the active management side is factoring into positioning.

capitalgroup.com

About 5% of the portfolio is in Europe and around 4% in other parts of the globe. At the margin, this seems to have helped generate alpha as well. Still primarily U.S. based, as you can see here.

capitalgroup.com

Sector Composition: A Balanced Approach

From a sector perspective, I'm a fan of what I see here. Technology, while over 20%, has a significantly lower weighting to that sector than most market-cap weighted averages. Industrials and Healthcare also make up solid positions here. This looks like a far better balanced equity fund than others which are dominated by two sectors alone usually.

capitalgroup.com

This balanced approach to sector allocation allows CGUS to capitalize on growth opportunities across various industries while mitigating concentration risk.

Peer Comparison: Standing Out in the Crowd

While the Capital Group Core Equity ETF is a relative newcomer to the ETF market, it has already established itself as a formidable contender among its peers. When compared to other large-blend ETFs, CGUS stands out with its active management approach, global exposure, and a well-diversified portfolio.

One notable advantage of CGUS is its expense ratio of 0.33%, which is relatively low compared to many actively managed ETFs in the same category. This cost-effective structure allows investors to potentially enjoy higher returns over the long term.

When we compare CGUS to the passive S&P 500 SPY ETF, the fund has outperformed. Again - impressive given the sector balance in what has largely been a technology-sector driven rally.

tradingview.com

Pros and Cons: Weighing the Investment Theme

As with any investment decision, it is crucial to carefully consider the pros and cons.

Pros:

Active Management : CGUS's actively managed approach allows for dynamic portfolio adjustments based on market conditions and emerging opportunities, potentially outperforming passive index-tracking ETFs.

: CGUS's actively managed approach allows for dynamic portfolio adjustments based on market conditions and emerging opportunities, potentially outperforming passive index-tracking ETFs. Diversification : With investments across various sectors and geographic regions, CGUS offers a well-diversified portfolio, mitigating concentration risk.

: With investments across various sectors and geographic regions, CGUS offers a well-diversified portfolio, mitigating concentration risk. Global Exposure: The ability to invest up to 15% of assets in non-U.S. securities provides access to international growth opportunities.

Cons:

Active Management Risk : While active management can be advantageous, it also carries the risk of underperformance compared to the broader market or relevant benchmarks.

: While active management can be advantageous, it also carries the risk of underperformance compared to the broader market or relevant benchmarks. Relatively New : Being a relatively new ETF, CGUS lacks a long-term track record, making it challenging to evaluate its performance over extended periods.

: Being a relatively new ETF, CGUS lacks a long-term track record, making it challenging to evaluate its performance over extended periods. Sector Concentration: Despite its diversification efforts, CGUS still exhibits a notable concentration in certain sectors, such as Information Technology, though less so than other equity proxies.

Conclusion: To Invest or Not to Invest?

With its active management approach, global exposure, and well-diversified portfolio, CGUS looks promising. It's done well in a difficult environment to beat "the market" in, without too much weighting in any one sector. I think this is a good fund and would like to see more track record. Overall, worth considering if nervous about the S&P 500 and wanting something more proactive.